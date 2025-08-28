As part his continuous attempts to tinker with the US visa policy, the Trump administration is set to announce fresh measures to reduce visa duration for non-immigrants in the country. The proposed visa regulation, which was issued by the US government on Wednesday (27th August), is likely to affect international students, cultural exchange visitors, and media persons. If the regulations are implemented, individuals in these categories will be required to apply for an extension of their visas to remain in the country.

The regulation reportedly aims to set fixed durations for F visas for international students, J visas for cultural exchange participants working in the US, and I visas for media members. According to the existing rules, these visas remain valid for the entire period of the program or employment.

As per reports, the US government data shows that in 2024, there were 1.6 million international students with F visas in the US. In the same fiscal year, the US government granted visas to around 355,000 exchange visitors and 13,000 media persons.

What the proposed changes are

An upper limit of four years on student and exchange visa periods is envisaged under the proposed regulations. The period for a journalist visa, which can currently last for years, will be set for 240 days. In case of journalists carrying a Chinese or a Hong Kong passport, the limit will be 90 days. Journalist visa holders can apply for an extension. With the proposed changes, the Trump administration intends to “monitor and oversee” the visa holders during their stay in the country. 30 days have been set to receive public feedback on the proposed regulations.

The proposed regulations are reportedly similar to a 2020 proposal introduced at the end of Trump’s first term. The 2020 proposal received backlash from NAFSA, a non-profit organisation representing international educators at more than 4,300 institutions across the world. It was withdrawn in 2021 after Joe Biden came to power.

Trump adopted a stricter immigration policy in his second term

Since assuming office for the second time in January this year, Donald Trump has adopted a stringent approach towards legal as well as illegal immigration into the US. In July this year, the Trump administration proposed sweeping changes to the H-1 B visa policy. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed a “weighted selection process” for applicants under the visa cap system as opposed to the current lottery system for the distribution of the H1-B visas.

The changes will significantly impact Indian nationals, who continue to be the primary recipients of H1-B visas. In 2022, out of the 320,000 approved visas, 77% were granted to Indian nationals. Maintaining their dominant position in 2023, Indian nationals received 72.3% of the total visas issued. Changes in the H1-B visa system will not only affect Indian nationals but also the US tech companies that hire highly skilled foreign nationals, many of whom are Indians.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said yesterday (27th August) that the country is set to introduce some significant changes in the existing green card and H1-B visa system. Additionally, the US government announced a ‘Gold Card’ investor visa programme which will offer permanent residency to wealthy foreign nationals who invest $5 million in the US. Earlier this month, the US Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs adopted a proposed regulation regarding H1-B visa. The regulation recommends allocation of H1-B vias based on their earnings. Trump administration also enhanced scrutiny in the US visa application process for students by mandating social media screening before visa approvals.

The abrupt changes introduced by the Trump administration to the US immigration policy have left thousands of foreign nationals, including students, and their furture in a limbo.