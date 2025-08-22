Friday, August 22, 2025
Israel warns Hamas that ‘gates of hell’ will open on the terror leaders if they don’t release all hostages and lay down weapons, to move ahead with Gaza city assault

This rhetoric echoes the Israeli cabinet’s approval to take control of Gaza City despite Hamas threat to execute the remaining hostages

OpIndia Staff

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday warned Hamas that the “gates of hell” will open for the terror group if they don’t release all the hostages and agree to the Israel’s terms of ceasefire. The comment comes after the Israel government approved military plans to intensify operations in Gaza.

The statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter), signals a potential major escalation in the nearly two-year war, with plans focusing on taking control of Gaza City through heavy firepower, civilian evacuations, and ground maneuvers. In his post in Hebrew, Katz wrote: “We approved yesterday the IDF’s plans to defeat Hamas in Gaza – with intense fire, evacuation of residents, and maneuver. Soon the gates of hell will open on the heads of the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza – until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and disarmament. If they do not agree – Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become like Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Exactly as I promised – so it will be.”

This rhetoric echoes the Israeli cabinet’s approval to take control of Gaza City despite Hamas threat to execute the remaining hostages. The approved plan involves mobilizing up to 60,000 reservists for a phased offensive aimed at conquering Gaza City, Hamas’s stronghold, while expanding humanitarian aid distribution in southern Gaza.

The Israel government has vowed to eradicate Hamas following the group’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in over 250 hostages being taken.

Israeli forces already control about 75% of the Gaza Strip, according to military statements, with the operation targeting remaining urban areas, including tunnel networks and refugee camps.

Officials have outlined five key principles for ending the war: disarming Hamas, returning all hostages, demilitarizing Gaza, establishing Israeli security control, and creating an alternative civilian administration excluding both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas has responded by denouncing the plan as a “new war crime,” alleging it to be Israel’s blatant disregard for negotiations. The terror group has vowed fierce resistance while holding Israel responsible for endangering remaining hostages.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has emphasized that Israel does not intend permanent governance of Gaza, proposing a handover to unspecified “Arab forces” post-demilitarization.

