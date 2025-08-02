Saturday, August 2, 2025
While Trump calls India a ‘dead economy’ over buying Russian oil, PM Modi highlights how India is on the way to become 3rd largest economy in the world

We are going to be the world's third-largest economy, that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned," PM Modi said at a rally in Varanasi.

OpIndia Staff
Image via India Today

In a sharp attack that stirred up political and diplomatic circles, former US President Donald Trump recently called India a “dead economy” over its continued trade ties with Russia. Just a day before this, on Wednesday, 30th July, he had announced new trade penalties on India, including a 25 per cent tariff on almost all Indian imports, effective from 1st August.

Trump’s remarks came through a fiery post on his platform, Truth Social, where he not only mocked India’s economy but also questioned its trade practices. “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump posted, clearly taking a jibe at both New Delhi and Moscow. He complained about India imposing “the highest tariffs in the world” and blamed it for the low trade volume between the two countries.

Trump’s criticism vs Modi’s vision

While Trump continues to lash out over India’s oil trade with Russia and imposes tariffs, Modi has taken a different route, highlighting India’s potential and pushing for unity. Modi’s vision of India becoming the third-largest economy stands in sharp cookntrast to Trump’s description of India as a “dead economy”.

Trump may be trying to use tough words to appeal to his base, but India’s leadership has shown no signs of backing down. Instead of responding with anger, Modi used the moment to boost national pride and confidence.

PM Modi counters with confidence in India’s economic rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not specifically name Trump during his speech, but his words on Saturday, 2nd August, in Varanasi spoke to the broader narrative. Modi asserted that India is not merely running the global economic gauntlet but is well on its way to emerging as the world’s third-largest economy. 

“There is global instability, and every country is looking after its interests. India must do the same. We are going to be the world’s third-largest economy, that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” PM Modi said at a rally in Varanasi.

Modi emphasised that the government is doing everything in its power to strengthen the Indian economy and protect the country’s interests. His tone was calm but assertive, signalling that India won’t bow down to foreign pressure.

‘Swadeshi’ is the way forward, says Modi

What stood out most in PM Modi’s speech was his strong pitch for ‘swadeshi’ or made-in-India products. Calling it the need of the hour, Modi said that Indians should choose local products over foreign ones to build a self-reliant economy.

“We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local,” he said passionately. He also appealed to all political parties, irrespective of their political ideologies, to join this cause of encouraging Indian-made products and transforming India into an economic powerhouse.

His words appeared as a sharp contrast to the combative tone of Trump.  While Trump talked down India, Modi spoke with optimism and called for a collective national effort to strengthen the economy.

Targeting Pakistan and the Opposition

Apart from economic issues, PM Modi also took the opportunity at the Varanasi rally to issue a stern warning to Pakistan and terrorist groups. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said that India will not spare those who try to harm the country, even if they hide in ‘paataal lok’, a mythological underground world.

“When there is injustice and terrorism, Mahadev takes his Rudra form. The world saw this during Operation Sindoor. No one who messes with India will be spared,” Modi warned.

He didn’t stop there. The Prime Minister also lashed out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of sympathising with Pakistan and criticising India’s military actions.

“Everyone understands that Pakistan is upset. But the Congress and the Samajwadi Party cannot handle the pain that Pakistan is going through. Pakistan is crying, and here, the Congress and SP are crying, seeing the condition of terrorists. Congress is constantly insulting the valour of our forces and has called Operation Sindoor a ‘tamasha’,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi criticises the Opposition’s vote bank politics

Modi didn’t mince words while attacking the opposition parties for their alleged appeasement politics. Referring to comments made by Samajwadi Party leaders, he questioned their logic for asking why terrorists were killed on a particular day.

“Should I call them before taking action? Should we wait and give terrorists a chance to escape?” he asked, mocking the Opposition’s stand. He also accused the Congress of giving a “clean chit” to terrorists during its rule, putting politics above national security.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

