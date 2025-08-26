The entire I.N.D.I. Alliance, led by Congress, has been accusing the Election Commission of India of engaging in voter fraud. Although their lies have been exposed again and again and regularly fact-checked, there appears to be no limit to their dishonesty. Now, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has alleged that the electoral body is akin to “Dhritrashtra” rather than providing the necessary proof to support its charges. However, it was soon revealed how the party fabricated documents to malign the Election Commission and the ruling party.

How the fresh controversy started

On 25th August, a video featuring Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun was shared from the Samajwadi Party media cell account in which he stated that votes had been stolen in Kannauj. He expressed his complete confidence in the Election Commission of India and pointed out that it has been addressing the critical problems.

Arun added that an individual’s name appeared on the voter list multiple times and the commission is rectifying this issue. He also accused SP leaders of vote theft during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Kannauj and asked Akhilesh Yadav to take a look at the facts and provide an answer. Notably, Akhilesh Yadav defeated BJP’s Subrat Pathak by 1.70 lakh votes to win the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

“So what’s the problem? Get the SDM suspended. The government is yours and you are the minister,” SP media cell wrote while posting the footage and even tagged the ECI. Afterward, Chief Election Officer of Uttar Pradesh responded, “The concern has been noted and the District Election Officer of Kannauj has been directed to initiate a prompt as well as thorough investigation and to undertake appropriate and effective actions.”

मामले का संज्ञान ले लिया गया है जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कन्नौज को मामले की त्वरित एवं गहन जाँच कर उचित एवं प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने

हेतु निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। https://t.co/oaeBMFU888 — CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) August 25, 2025

SP runs wild with its allegations

Subsequent to its appeal for the commission to act, the party claimed that the Election Commission was paying heed to the issues brought forth by the members of the ruling party while overlooking the submissions made by the opposition leaders.

“When the opposition voices concerns, you fail to acknowledge them, let alone address the valid points highlighted by them and the unethical actions conducted by election officials in collaboration with the ruling party. You do not even recognize these matters. Now, as MLAs and ministers from the BJP question the Election Commission, it is acknowledging and responding to these inquiries.” the SP media cell alleged.

SP then asked, “When will the District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates implicated in electoral misconduct with the BJP be suspended? When will measures be implemented against them in accordance with sedition laws, as electoral misconduct is a direct infringement of the Constitution and is classified as treason,” ignoring the fact that every concern raised by the opposition has been appropriately addressed by the EC, despite them being politically motivated hit-and-run statements.

2022 का पूरा विधानसभा चुनाव, सभी उपचुनाव भाजपा सत्ता की मिलीभगत, इशारे पर लूटे गए और धृतराष्ट्र की भांति चुनाव आयोग भाजपाई बेइमानी के मूक समर्थन में बेइमानियों में संलिप्त रहा।



क्या कार्यवाही हुई उन 18 हजार से अधिक एफिडेविट और जनता द्वारा बयां की गई शिकायतों पर? उल्टा… https://t.co/MudJpuweSG — Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp) August 25, 2025

The party further expressed its frustration over being out of power and criticized the Election Commission by referring to it as “Dhritarashtra” while accusing the BJP of committing fraud in the last assembly elections. SP media cell claimed, “The assembly elections of 2022 along with all by-elections were marred by corruption facilitated by the BJP while the Election Commission similar to Dhritarashtra, remained complicit by tacitly endorsing the fraudulent activities.”

It further alleged, “What measures were implemented regarding the over 18 thousand affidavits and the grievances raised by the public? Instead, there have been alarming reports of intimidation directed at the complainants which is profoundly disgraceful. The public’s confidence in the Election Commission has been entirely undermined, leading to a widespread belief that the commission merely serves as an extension of the BJP and is involved in the electoral malpractices of the saffron party.”

CEO Uttar Pradesh exposes SP’s lies

The CEO Uttar Pradesh swiftly countered the bogus allegations and conveyed, “Concerning the complaint associated with 18 thousand affidavits which has been frequently referenced, it is important to clarify that not a single voter’s affidavit has been received in its original format. The complaint submitted by the Samajwadi Party has led to the acquisition of scanned copies of affidavits from approximately 3919 different individuals via email.”

The official further outlined, “This complaint addresses 74 assembly constituencies across 33 districts. The inquiry into the complaint regarding 5 assembly constituencies has been concluded and the results of this investigation have also been shared with the general public through X.”

18 हज़ार शपथ पत्रों के साथ की गई शिकायत का जो उल्लेख बार बार किया जा रहा है उसके संबंध में यह स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि एक भी मतदाता का शपथ पत्र मूलरूप में प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है । ईमेल के माध्यम से समाजवादी पार्टी द्वारा जो शिकायत की गई है उसमें लगभग 3919 अलग अलग नाम के व्यक्तियों के… https://t.co/qPnELb00M3 — CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) August 25, 2025

The CEO highlighted that in the five assembly constituencies that have been examined thus far, it has been discovered that affidavits were fabricated in November 2022 in the names of certain persons who had passed away several years ago. Moreover, some individuals explicitly declined to provide any such affidavit when presented with the scanned copy created in their name and added, “It is important to note that, under the law, providing false evidence is deemed a criminal offense.”

As expected, rather than responding with facts the party once more resorted to political rhetoric and claimed, “The truth cannot be concealed through deceitful cover-ups and misleading statements. It has now been disclosed to the public, resulting in the Election Commission’s loss of credibility. Evidence of collusion with the BJP has been established and the people has now risen to defend its rights.”

लीपापोती और गलत बयानी से आप सच को छिपा नहीं सकते, अब सच जनता के समक्ष सार्वजनिक हो चुका है और चुनाव आयोग अपनी विश्वसनीयता खो चुका है।



भाजपा के साथ मिलीभगत साबित हो चुकी है और जनता अब अपने अधिकार के लिए सजगता से खड़ी हो चुकी है। https://t.co/PYZGPZiQ3O — Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp) August 25, 2025

UP CEO already fact checked Akhilesh Yadav

Notably, similar lies were peddled by Akhilesh Yadav on 21st August and were then quickly exposed by UP CEO. “The Mathematics of Justice: 18000 – 14 = 17986. From the Election Commission to the District Magistrate and from the Circle Officer to the Lekhpal, despite all their manipulations, the ‘BJP-Election Commission-District Magistrate trio’ has only succeeded in providing ‘incomplete, half-baked’ explanations for merely 14 out of the 18000 affidavits we submitted,” Akhilesh Yadav declared.

“Even after deducting those 14 from the 18000 affidavits, 17986 still remain unaccounted for. This represents the mathematics of justice,” he alleged and added that when his PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) government is elected there would neither be any suppression of rights and nor voter fraud.

However, the UP CEO replied, “A complaint was received through email ([email protected]) concerning the incorrect removal of the names of four voters from the 383-Chakia assembly constituency in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, there were other complaints with a total of 37 emails received that included scanned copies of affidavits from 3919 voters across 74 assembly constituencies in 33 districts.”

It was mentioned that the complaint pertaining to the 383-Chakia assembly constituency included scanned copies of the affidavits for the four voters. The official pronounced, “It is hereby communicated to the general public that the names of all four voters referenced in the aforementioned complaint are properly listed in the voter registry.”

“The Electoral Registration Officer for the 383-Chakia assembly constituency who also serves as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chakia, carried out an on-site investigation in the relevant village and discovered that the four voters explicitly denied having lodged any complaint regarding the erroneous deletion of their names or having submitted any affidavit related to this matter,” the CEO further informed, debunking the disinformation.

Gyanesh Kumar, the chief election commissioner (CEC), stated at a press conference on 17th August that the commission had not received any affidavits from Akhilesh Yadav or from Uttar Pradesh which sparked the dispute between the ECI and the SP president. “The affidavits have been filed with the ECI, alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in UP during the 2022 assembly polls,” the SP supremo argued.

The charges were once more busted as District Magistrates, who were instructed to investigate the complaint and provide a response, reported that the names of certain voters had been removed from the electoral rolls due to reasons such as death and migration. Additionally, some voters appeared twice on the voter list and one name was removed in accordance with regulations.

What did Asim Arun say in the video

Asim Arun charged that the voter list for two booths in Adangapur and Gawal Maidan of Kannauj includes the names of Nawab Singh who was formerly referred to as the mini chief minister of Kannauj because of his affiliation with the Samajwadi Party as well as his brothers Veerpal Yadav and Kalyan Singh.

Asim Arun stated that the DEO (District Election Officer) should probe the case and take proper legal action against individuals who committed offences. Nawab Singh, an accused in a rape case, is currently incarcerated. “The ECI should conduct a proper probe for the purification of the voters list. He will give additional proof regarding the irregularities. The Samajwadi Party should apologise for indulging in fraud in the voter list of the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency,” he asserted.