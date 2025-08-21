A former Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district accused her relatives of gang rape after she returned to the fold of Sanatan Dharma. She also brought up a mosque in the Begum Bagh neighbourhood of Rampur with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This mosque has been the scene of arms smuggling and gang rape of young girls. Several explicit videos of Raees Ahmed, the mosque’s cleric even went viral on social media. OpIndia exclusively talked to the victim and reported on the serious matter in March. Now, the police have eventually arrested Raees Ahmed.

Rampur: Police have arrested Imam of Zeenat Masjid, Maulana Rahish with pistols and cartridges.



Earlier, a video from his mosque went viral where pistols, cartridges, and condoms were seen. In the background, a woman was heard alleging that a "s*x racket" was being run there.

“On 20th August, a young woman created a viral video accusing the imam of the mosque. In response to the video, a team was established under the direction of the City Officer which carried out a comprehensive investigation, including a site inspection.” the authorities stated.

As a result of the probe, on 21st August Raees Ahmed, son of Shafi Ahmed who resides in Parchai Kumhariya hamlet of Azimnagar police station area in the Rampur district was arrested by the Police of Civil Line Police Station.

“Cops recovered two 12 bore pistols, four live cartridges of 12 bore and one mobile device from the him. Legal action was initiated against the accused by registering FIR No. 316/25 under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, Section 3/5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Section 66 of the IT Act against him at Police Station Civil Line, Rampur, in connection with the attempt of religious conversion and the viral dissemination of an obscene video.” the police added.

The police emphasized that the videos depicted a man engaging in indecent behaviour towards a woman and locally made firearms as well as ammunition were also visible in them. Immediate action was taken following the receipt of the information and a case was launched.

What did OpIndia’s report disclose

Raees Ahmed threatened the females who did “ghar wapsi” in the name of Allah’s wrath as he sat in front of firearms and pornographic literature, in one of the footage. In one of the videos obtained by OpIndia over social media, Imam Raees was seen interacting with a naked girl. Several illegal weapons and cartridges are found scattered in front of him. Condoms and obscene books with half-naked photos of models are also seen.

While speaking to OpIndia, the victim revealed that her maternal uncle was murdered. This murder was committed to gain control of 350 bighas of land. The victim accused her deceased maternal uncle’s relatives of murder, with Imtiaz as the main accused. It is claimed that after killing the girl’s maternal uncle, her mother was held hostage for 14 years. During this period, the girl’s mother is suspected of being raped for five years at Imam Raees’ mosque. The victim’s father died in 2012.

Another footage obtained by OpIndia shows the victim and Imam Raees sitting face to face. The victim questioned whether Muslims would kill her. The Imam replied, “Yes, we will definitely kill.” The goal is to repent of Allah. Do this: May Allah forgive me for whatever mistakes I have made. I become this by deception or fear, therefore Allah forgive me. The punishment of the grave is very rigorous. Allah is kind to His servants.

Another video of Imam Raees has gone viral on social media. In this video, the Imam mentions a Madrasa. The Imam stated that there were 800-900 girls who had travelled from far areas. When the girl recording the video inquired why those girls were not permitted to go out, Raees stated that if they were given permission, many would flee. Imam Raees further stated that once the first few instances of fleeing occurred, an extreme level of strictness was imposed. According to the Imam, girls can sit together and speak but are not allowed to go out.

OpIndia found two other videos. In both videos, Imam Raees is seen attempting to rape a girl. He first strips a sleeping girl’s clothes and then attempts to rape her. After a while, Imam Raees is seen in another video attempting to tie his pyjamas. He is also seen attempting to hide something in polythene. Another video shows Imam Raees scrolling and listening to a communal video.

The victim told OpIndia that Imam Raees kept her mother in his mosque for almost 5 years. It is said that during this time, he and several others gang-raped the victim’s mother. The victim alleges that all of these videos are from February 2024. The victim asserted that she is fighting for justice for her mother who due to her relatives and the Imam was gang-raped after being held captive for 14 years.