Tamil Nadu is set to host two world-class Greenfield commercial shipyards with a combined investment of Rs 30,000 crore. The projects are spearheaded by the Government of India’s PSUs, Cochin Shipyard Limited and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder Limited. The MoUs between the state government and the PSUs were signed during the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ event chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The Tamil Nadu Government announced it had signed the MoUs during the Transforming Maritime Sector event in Thoothukudi.

Cochin Shipyard Limited will invest Rs 15,000 crore and it will create 10,000 jobs in the first phase. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited will invest Rs 15,000 crore and it will generate 45,000 jobs in the state. Together, the two Ultra Mega MoUs promise 55,000 employment opportunities and will position Tamil Nadu as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation.

In a post on social media platform X, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya highlighted the scale of this development. He credited PM Modi’s vision for supporting Tamil Nadu’s rise and called it “a wave of growth, sustainability, and opportunity for the future.”

🚢 A historic milestone for Tamil Nadu!



Two Central government PSUs — Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Mazagon Dock Ltd — are investing a whopping ₹30,000 crore to establish world-class Greenfield commercial shipyards in the state.



🔹 Cochin Shipyard Ltd: ₹15,000 crore investment |… pic.twitter.com/cw4oqD0Fh2 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 23, 2025

State leaders welcome, but narrative shifts

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, described the announcement as a continuation of Tamil Nadu’s proud maritime tradition. He compared it to Sangam-era trade routes. Industries Minister Dr T R B Rajaa also lauded the signing of the MoUs and framed them as a historic milestone under the state’s Dravidian Model.

However, while both leaders highlighted job creation and infrastructure growth, neither mentioned that the projects are being established by Central government-owned PSUs. Instead, the emphasis was placed on Tamil Nadu’s policy push and industrial vision.

MASSIVE NEWS for the Ship Building industry in TamilNadu 🌊🚢🛳️



At the TN Rising – Thoothukudi Conclave, the Honourable @CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin avargal announced a dedicated company to promote shipbuilding in the State. Early this month, SIPCOT and VoC Port signed an MoU for the… pic.twitter.com/uprRBShyEX — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) September 20, 2025

Subtle omission raises questions

Although there is no denying that Tamil Nadu will benefit immensely from the establishment of these shipyards, the omission of the Centre’s direct role is notable. For investments of such magnitude, transparency in acknowledging the drivers of growth matters as much as the announcement itself.

The Tamil Nadu Government presented the projects solely as state-led milestones, risking blurring the fact that it is Central PSUs, with significant financial backing and strategic intent, that are anchoring this transformation in the state.