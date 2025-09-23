As the violent ‘I love Muhammad’ protests by Muslims have spread across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, the name of radical Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan has emerged in connection with the protests. Maulana Tauqeer Raza, head of a politico-religious organisation, Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), has made provocative remarks regarding the protests.

Tauqeer Raza, who is notorious for making inflammatory statements, issued a threat to the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the ‘I Love Muhammad’ issue. Giving an ultimatum to the district administration, Tauqeer Raza said that the state government has a week to take action, after that, the Muslims will hit the streets. Continuing his threatening tones, Tauqeer Raza claimed that India has more Muslims than the combined population of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, and if they take to the streets, the government will be forced to concede to their demands.

Who is Tauqeer Raza Khan

Tauqeer Raza Khan is a Muslim leader and cleric from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He is the great-grandson of Ahmed Raza Khan, the founder of the Barelvi movement. He has a long history of making provocative remarks. Last year in March, the Additional Session’s Judge Court in Uttar Pradesh declared him as the mastermind behind the 2010 anti-Hindu Bareilly riots.

After the Supreme Court allowed Hindus to offer prayers at the Gyanvapi disputed structure last year, Tauqeer Raza announced a “Fill the Jails” movement. Following Tauqeer Raza’s call, a large mob of Muslims took to the streets after Friday prayers in Bareilly, leading to violence. During the protest, Muslims pelted stones at police, and some people were assaulted.

He also made inflammatory statements following the violence in Haldwani over encroachment removal. Accusing the court of not protecting the Muslims, he said that Muslims had the right to defend themselves, and they even had the right to kill anyone who targeted them. Triggered by the demands of declaring India a Hindu Rashtra, Tauqeer Raza, in May 2023, said that if no action is taken against those demanding a Hindu nation, Muslims will demand an Islamic nation.

After Tauqeer Raza’s provocative remarks, Muslim mobs in Kanpur, Kashipur, and Unnao staged violent protests. Police personnel were attacked, vehicles were vandalised, and hateful slogans like ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ (Separate from the head and body) were shouted by the Muslim mob.

Tauqeer Raza Khan’s Congress connection

Despite Tauqeer Raza Khan’s radical stance, the Congress Party entered into an alliance with his organisation, IMC. In 2009, the Congress Party announced that the All India Ittihad-e-Millat Council agreed to support Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, and in return, the council would have a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress in the 2012 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The radical Islamic cleric belongs to the Barelvi sect, which is reportedly close to the Congress Party.

‘I Love Muhammad’ processsions by Muslims

A controversy erupted in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 4th September, after the Muslim community set up an “I Love Muhammad” light board for the Barawafat program in front of Zafar Wali Gali within the Syed Nagar area of the Rawatpur police station for an event. Barawafat denotes the observance of both the birth and the death of the Prophet Muhammad, which occurs in the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Locals expressed their discontent with the light boards, which was a new tradition and had never happened before, for Barawafat. This led to a minor confrontation between the opposing sides. The cops intervened by removing the board and relocating it to a different site. The issue was resolved. The FIR explicitly mentioned that the board remained in place when the resolution was reached. However, the next day, on 5th September, a conflict happened after certain unidentified Muslim youths who were in a vehicle participating in the event, intentionally used sticks to destroy the religious posters belonging to the Hindu community, placed along the road in the Hindu locality of the Rawatpur village, to create communal disturbance. A case by registered by the Uttar Pradesh police against 25 youths.

After receiving support of Muslim clerics and Muslim leaders like AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, “I Love Muhammad” processions were carried out by Muslims in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. After receiving support of Muslim clerics and Muslim leaders like AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, “I Love Muhammad” processions were carried out by Muslims in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. Incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism, and even assaults happened in the processions and slogans of ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ were shouted.