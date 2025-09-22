A poster of ‘I Love Muhammad’ was put up in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 4th September, which was opposed by some Hindu organizations. After which, the UP Police registered a case against 25 youths in this case. Since then, there have been protests against the action of the UP Police, which has now reached Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

Now, the tension reached the Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, where violence broke out during a protest procession.

According to the media reports, “I Love Muhammad” procession was taken out in Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar. It is being reported that permission was not taken to take out the procession. As the rally moved through the Ali Khan area, stone-pelting, vandalism, and even assaults broke out. Some of the miscreants involved in the procession beat the police, which made the situation uncontrollable.

Police team to identify miscreants

However, on the directions of the police, SP (City) Abhay Singh and the police force reached to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police immediately formed teams and started identifying the miscreants with the help of CCTV footage and videos across the city. Police said that the miscreants will not be spared at any cost, and no casualties were reported in the city, nor were the industry-trade damaged.

SP of Kashipur Abhay Singh said, “The atmosphere deteriorated during the procession without permission, but the entire city has been kept under control due to the prompt action of the police and the wisdom of our team.”

“Samajwadi Party leader Nadeem Akhtar and his associates have played a major role in this mishap. Strict action will be taken against all the accused. The local administration has appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and made it clear that Uttarakhand has the rule of law. No one will be allowed to indulge in goonda raj or unrest,” he added.