The agitation that transpired in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, regarding an “I Love Muhammad” banner has begun to extend to other regions of the nation. The Islamists claimed that a First Information Report (FIR) was submitted due to the poster, and have been engaging in violent demonstrations throughout the country. On 21st September, a mob caused significant unrest in Unnao as well.

According to reports, more than 100 individuals from the Muslim community organized a protest march without the required permissions. This gathering included both men and a large number of women. During the procession, slogans such as “Sar tan se juda” were raised, and police personnel faced attacks and physical confrontations.

The uniform of Inspector Ajay Kumar Singh, in charge of the Gangaghat police station, was torn. The crowd started throwing stones at the cops when they attempted to pacify the former. The situation intensified to the extent that the police had to resort to lathi charge, resulting in a stampede-like scenario at the location.

Riot control vehicles and PAC personnel were dispatched, and additional support was summoned from various police stations, eventually restoring law and order after the incident. Now, police forces have been stationed in the area to maintain peace. Furthermore, law enforcement apprehended six individuals but their relatives and supporters started to create a disturbance. The authorities are presently questioning the accused.

Preliminary police inquiries have disclosed that provocative messages concerning “I Love Muhammad” were published on social media prior to the procession. The police cyber unit is currently examining these posts. They have also initiated a review of CCTV footage to pinpoint the rioters. The administration asserted that strict action has been taken against them.

FIR against 30 people

The police in Unnao have registered an FIR against 30 perpetrators, 8 of whom are specifically named in connection with the occurrence. Authorities indicated that Section 163 was enforced in the district, which forbids public assemblies, yet a massive crowd assembled. Moreover, the stone-pelting led to damage to both shops and numerous residences.

What’s the truth

Demonstrators nationwide alleged that an official complaint was lodged in Kanpur due to the display of an “I Love Muhammad” banner. This is cited as the catalyst for protests among Muslim communities across the country. However, the actual circumstances are quite different. In fact, during the Barawafat procession in Kanpur earlier this month, Muslim extremists dismantled a Hindu religious banner, which served as the main impetus for the FIR. Disregarding the reality, radicals appear determined to incite turmoil throughout the nation.