Monday, September 8, 2025
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Islamists spit on Ganesh idols, hurl stones from mosques: Ganesh Visarjan processions attacked in Karnataka; 21 arrested

According to local reports, when the procession being taken out for the immersion of Ganpati in Mandya reached near a mosque, Muslim pelted stones from the mosque. In a separate case from Shivamogga, Karnataka, a case of two Muslim youths spitting on Ganesha idol has come to the fore.

OpIndia Staff
(Representational image via AI)

On 7th September 2025, a Ganesh Visarjan procession was attacked by local Muslims in Karnataka’s Mandya. Muslims allegedly pelted stones on the procession, leaving 8 people seriously injured. Meanwhile, another case has come to light of two Muslim youths spitting on the idol of Lord Ganesha during the immersion in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Reports say that when the procession being taken out for the immersion of Ganpati in Mandya reached near a mosque, Muslim pelted stones from the mosque. After this, the people involved in the procession also got agitated and the situation became tense between the two communities. There was stone pelting from both sides and 8 people were injured in this.

People going for Ganpati immersion have also alleged that the idol of Lord Ganesha was attacked. After the clash, heavy police force has been deployed on the spot and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. At the same time, the police have arrested 21 people while taking action in the case of violence and stone pelting. At the same time, Section 163 has been implemented in the entire area after the dispute.

On Monday (8th September), Hindu organisations staged a protest against the stone pelting incident. The police, however, resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting Hindus, including women, and even arrested some of them.

While Hindus were attacked by Muslims for merely celebrating their festival, Karnataka Home Minister, G Parmeshwara downplayed it as “small incident”.

“An incident has happened in Maddur town, Mandya, a stone pelting incident, which is now under control. The police have already arrested a few people… Section 144 has been imposed. One or two small incidents also happened in the state. One stabbing incident has also happened; everything is under control. The police have taken all the necessary steps,” the minister told the media.

Anti-Hindu violence during Ganesh Visarjan in Mandya in 2024

Communal clashes during Ganesh immersion are not new in Mandya district. In the year 2024, there was a bloody clash between two communities during the Ganesh immersion procession in Nagamangala, in which there was heavy stone pelting and violence. During this, many shops and vehicles were set on fire, creating an atmosphere of panic in the entire area.

As the situation worsened, the police had to impose Section 144 and deploy additional forces. Over 50 people were arrested back then. Earlier also similar clashes had taken place on the occasion of Ganpati immersion, which shows the persistent presence of communal tension in the area.

Ganesh idol spat on in Shivamogga

An outrageous incident during a Ganesh immersion procession taken out by Jai Bhuvaneshwari Yuva Sangha in Sagar Nagar of Shivamogga district sparked tension in the area. Reports say that when the Hindu procession was moving towards Jannat Nagar, two Muslim youngsters allegedly spat on the idol of Lord Ganesha.

After this incident, anger and resentment spread among the people. The devotees involved in the procession have demanded strict action from the administration against those involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and assured the protesters that appropriate legal steps would be taken. The police have appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the area.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

