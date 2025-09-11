Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on 11th September 2025 and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas of Uttarakhand. He reached Dehradun from Varanasi where he hosted visiting Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

The Prime Minister had an official meeting in Dehradun to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as to assess the damage that has occurred in Uttarakhand. He announced financial assistance of ₹1,200 crore for Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

It was announced that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under “Special Project’’ submitted by Government of Uttarakhand for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods.

The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Uttarakhand to assess the extent of damage, and further assistance will be considered based on their detailed report.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives in the natural calamity. He stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Governments at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

PM Modi also met families from Uttarakhand who had been affected by the recent natural calamities, including landslides and floods. He conveyed his solidarity with all those who had suffered and offered heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured in the floods and related disasters.

The Prime Minister declared that children orphaned by the recent floods and landslides will receive assistance through the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund for Children scheme, ensuring their long-term care and welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that the assistance under the purview of the Disaster Management Act and Rules including advance disbursements to the States being announced at this stage are for the interim period. The Central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the State as well as the report of the Central teams.

He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Army, State administration and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response. The Prime Minister acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the Central Government will make all efforts to address the situation.