A startling incident involving a 14-year-old student from Ramnagar of Uttarakhand gained significant attention on social media recently. In a video that has now surfaced online, two students wearing burqas were found exiting a computer coaching center in a scooter. An investigation uncovered that a Muslim student was escorting her Hindu classmate home while dressed in a burqa.

The family of the Hindu girl initially regarded it as a mere amateur act but the situation escalated when she failed to return home after school. The police conducted an inquiry after a complaint was lodged by the family and found that she frequently visited a Muslim student’s residence after school. It was also revealed that the minor had been in contact with an individual named Samad Ghazi.

The family members charged that their daughter was trapped and subjected to brainwashing. A medical assessment carried out by the police validated the occurrence of rape which only heightened the distress. Meanwhile, Hindu groups in the region have labelled it as a case of love jihad and voiced concerns about the potential involvement of a larger gang.

They asserted that incidents akin to those depicted in the Kerala Files are taking place in Ramanagara and if immediate probes are not initiated, a violent demonstration will ensue. Citing the MPHIC school as an example, the organizations indicated that 20-30 more cases could likely surface from there, necessitating an extensive high-level investigation.

The authorities have announced that a case has been filed under Section 140(3) of the CrPC against unidentified persons and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspects. They have assured the organizations that a thorough investigation will expose everything related to the matter. This case is presently generating apprehensions regarding the educational and social environment of the area.