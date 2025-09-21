Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand: Samad Ghazi rapes minor Hindu girl, victim's family says she was being groomed...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Samad Ghazi rapes minor Hindu girl, victim’s family says she was being groomed and brainwashed

Hindu groups in the region have called it a case of love jihad and voiced concerns about the potential involvement of a larger gang.

OpIndia Staff
Uttarakhand: Samad Ghazi rapes minor Hindu girl, victim's family says she was being groomed and brainwashed
Representative image via India.com

A startling incident involving a 14-year-old student from Ramnagar of Uttarakhand gained significant attention on social media recently. In a video that has now surfaced online, two students wearing burqas were found exiting a computer coaching center in a scooter. An investigation uncovered that a Muslim student was escorting her Hindu classmate home while dressed in a burqa.

The family of the Hindu girl initially regarded it as a mere amateur act but the situation escalated when she failed to return home after school. The police conducted an inquiry after a complaint was lodged by the family and found that she frequently visited a Muslim student’s residence after school. It was also revealed that the minor had been in contact with an individual named Samad Ghazi.

The family members charged that their daughter was trapped and subjected to brainwashing. A medical assessment carried out by the police validated the occurrence of rape which only heightened the distress. Meanwhile, Hindu groups in the region have labelled it as a case of love jihad and voiced concerns about the potential involvement of a larger gang.

They asserted that incidents akin to those depicted in the Kerala Files are taking place in Ramanagara and if immediate probes are not initiated, a violent demonstration will ensue. Citing the MPHIC school as an example, the organizations indicated that 20-30 more cases could likely surface from there, necessitating an extensive high-level investigation.

The authorities have announced that a case has been filed under Section 140(3) of the CrPC against unidentified persons and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspects. They have assured the organizations that a thorough investigation will expose everything related to the matter. This case is presently generating apprehensions regarding the educational and social environment of the area.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Assam govt announces 3-day state mourning on demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, elaborate arrangements made for lakhs of fans to pay last respect...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress party’s latest allegations of Modi govt favouring Adani are nothing but repeated lies, baseless claims and bizarre accusations

Raju Das -

Kerala HC turns to Sharia in a case about a blind beggar threatening his wife with polygamy, cites Quran in judgement: Full details

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police detain 12 Jamia students during march marking 17 years of Batla House encounter, AISA alleges peaceful protestors mishandled, police deny claims

OpIndia Staff -

US, UK and France join hands to shoot down nefarious bid of Pakistan and China to sanction the Balochistan Liberation Army at the United...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MP Saket Gokhale comes up with fresh false claims, alleges COVID-19 vaccines were not free and calls PM CARES Fund a ‘personal scam’:...

Shriti Sagar -

Muslims unleash chaos alleging FIR on putting up ‘I love Muhammad’ banner in Kanpur, conveniently hide the fact that they destroyed Hindu religious posters:...

शिव -

What are Trump’s Gold, Platinum, and Corporate cards? Costs, benefits, eligibility, and why critics call it ‘residency for sale’

OpIndia Staff -

Debt of AAP-ruled Punjab reaches 40% of its GSDP, West Bengal under Mamata continues to suffer from massive liabilities: Here are the revelations made...

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta High Court claims ‘lack of evidence’ to turn down petition against TMC supporter Nachiketa despite viral video of him abusing Lord Ram

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com