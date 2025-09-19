Friday, September 19, 2025
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to launch projects worth ₹5 lakh crores, directs regular monitoring of each investment and timely action

OpIndia Staff

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will launch projects worth ₹5 lakh crores in November this year. The private investment projects will be unveiled on the occasion of the 5th Ground-breaking Ceremony (GBC).

It must be mentioned that projects worth ₹15 lakh crores have been implemented in the past 8.5 years during the course of the last 4 GBCs. It has created jobs for a whopping 60 lakh people.

While chairing a meeting of the Industrial Development Department, Yogi Adityanath directed regular monitoring of every investment proposal and timely action.

He highlighted that the land for private industrial units should be acquired with the consensus of the local population.

“Everyone has an emotional bond with their land; it is their lifelong capital. If land has to be acquired in the interest of the state, they must receive fair compensation. There should not be a single complaint of exploitation. With dialogue and coordination, this task can be easily achieved,” Yogi Adityanath stated.

“All industrial development authorities should consider increasing the current compensation rates for land acquisition as per the needs of their region. This is the need of the hour and in the farmers’ best interest,” he further added.

Yogi Adityanath also pointed out that land allotments to industries will be cancelled if they remain under-utilised for a period of 3 years. Such lands will then be re-allocated to other investors.

