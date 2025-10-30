A committee established by the District Education Officer has presented its comprehensive report in the aftermath of a Hindu student’s murder by a Muslim junior at the Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad. The findings indicated negligence on the part of the institution’s administration and violations of multiple regulations. Consequently, it has called for government intervention. The Education Officer has forwarded this report to the state government which will now proceed with further actions.

The inquiry uncovered that the school did not adhere to government regulations necessary for its recognition and failed to secure approval for additional classrooms. Essential permissions were also lacking for modifications to the management and the school facilities as well as discrepancies were identified in the school’s operations. The probe further disclosed irregularities in the process of obtaining minority school status.

Absence of various permissions

The investigation discovered that the current location of the school was leased by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, in 2003. While the school had obtained permission for some classes in the 1980s, this is not the same location and the committee was not provided with the basis for allowing classes at this site. Thus, it has concluded that the school appears to be illegal.

Moreover, the school later incorporated more classes which require prior consent from the board as outlined in the regulations. Nevertheless, it did not take the required steps to obtain this approval. According to the rules, any changes to management, trust or school property necessitate approval from the relevant board but no such documents were presented in this case.

Likewise, the school must also obtain prior permission from the board to run two shits, however, the institution did so without the needed authorization.

The inquiry additionally uncovered that the particular trust or society managing the school was not made known. Documentation submitted to the committee indicates several names, including the India Financial Association of Seventh-day Adventists, the Council of Seventh-day Adventist Educational Institutions and the Ashlock Education Trust, as the entities overseeing the school. Consequently, it remains ambiguous which trust or society is accountable for its operations.

The investigation also unveiled that the school failed to adhere to specific regulations necessary for acquiring minority status. According to the report, the Ashlock Education Society submitted an application for a minority status certificate in September 2020 at the office of the Ahmedabad District Education Officer.

The society is registered in Pune and was awarded “minority status” by the Maharashtra government on 14th March 2013, which is only applicable within the state. The report indicates that the institution did not adequately present its minority educational institution status for the primary section leading to the rejection of admission for 25% of children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds which constitutes a breach of the RTE (Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education) Act.

Infringement of lease agreement: Consent secured by different trust, administration via another body

The report also mentioned that the school has violated the lease terms. The land on which the school runs was leased by the Municipal Corporation to The India Financial Association of Seventh-day Adventists for educational purpose. However, it is being operated by other organizations. Therefore, the land was leased by a different organization and the school is under the management of separate entity.

The inquiry further emphasized breaches of fee regulations and legal standards, pointing out that the organization reported a rental amount of Rs 159,000 in the documents provided to the Fee Regulatory Committee, whereas the Municipal Corporation had actually leased the land for Rs 10,000.

Additionally, MBA as well as Bachelor of Science and Arts colleges function on the school premises. As per regulations, it is essential to secure a NOC from the appropriate board for this purpose. The school received a NOC from ICSE in 2022, but it failed to acquire the same from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Additionally, certain irregularities have come to light, including the stipulation that selling books on school grounds is considered a profitable venture. However, the audit report confirmed that books were being sold.

Recommending government intervention

The committee expressed in its report that, after reviewing all pertinent issues, it is evidently clear that the school has not adhered to the conditions of accreditation. Moreover, the report claimed that fraudulent actions have been undertaken by providing misleading information, thereby damaging the credibility of the Education Department, FRC, parents, and students.

The committee, therefore, recommended that in the best interests of the more than ten thousand students attending the school, the government should assume control of its administration or assign it to another trust. The education officer has delivered this report to the state government and further decisions could be made in the future.

School surrounded by controversy following the murder of Hindu student

Nayan Santani, a tenth-grade Hindu student, was fatally stabbed by a Muslim student at the same institution in August. This incident incited outrage among parents and resulted in serious accusations against the school. Previous incidents were also unearthed leading to charges of administrative misconduct.

Afterward, the District Education Officer initiated an investigation. The Gujarat High Court provided no relief and instructed it to aide with the probe despite the school’s plea. The committee has now completed its report and the issue is currently under review by the District Education Officer and the government.