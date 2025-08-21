Thursday, August 21, 2025
‘Maarna nahi chaiye tha, jo ho gaya woh ho gaya’: Chilling conversation of minor Muslim student who stabbed his Hindu senior to death in Gujarat

An 8th grade Muslim student killed his class 10th senior, in a school in Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Khokhra of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Nayan Santani was stabbed on 19th August and died from his wounds while receiving medical attention during the night at a private hospital. The murder which happened right outside the school has caused widespread protests throughout the city.

According to the investigators, the accused confessed to his heinous act to his friend. A conversation between the two transpired on Instagram during which the perpetrator admitted to the crime. It was discovered during an initial police inquiry. The exchange also revealed what provoked him to unleash the brutal attack which claimed the life of the Hindu student.

The friend asked, “Did you do something,” to which he replied, “Yes.” The former then asked him if he stabbed anyone and he responded, “Who told you?”. The friend requested the accused to call him because they should not talk about this over chat and stated, “Your name came to my mind first so I texted you.” However, he claimed that he was with his brother and added, “He doesn’t know what happened today.” Afterward, the friend informed him that the victim had passed away.

The culprit enquired as to how his friend knew about the attack. The latter clarified that he had learnt about it via a mutual acquaintance he had met on the road. “Tell him (the common friend) that I killed him. He knows me, tell him right now,” the person said.

The friend demanded, “What really happened?” According to the accused, the victim challenged him with statements like, “Who are you and what will you do?” However, the friend told him that he cannot stab someone to death over this. “You could have just beaten him up, not killed him,” he added but the offender non-chalantly retorted, “Whatever happened has happened now.”

Afterward, the friend told him to take care of himself and conveyed, “Go underground for some time. Delete these chats,” as he answered with an “ok.”

On his way home from school, 10th standard student Nayan was surrounded by Class 8 students. This resulted in a violent altercation as the accused attacked him with a knife and fled. CCTV showed him staggering back into the school while holding his palm over his stomach wound while the assailant ran to the back of the building.

The security officer saw the victim and alerted the police as well as school administration. The attack took place on the premises of the school.

Hundreds of people, including members of the Sindhi community, parents of other kids, and family members of the deceased, stormed the school grounds the following morning and demanded that the management take action.

