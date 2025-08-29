On 19th August, a Hindu student was murdered by a Muslim junior at the Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The incident sparked a massive outrage and the accused Muslim student was arrested. The victim’s family have approached all available forums to file application seeking action against Seventh Day School.

Along with the parents of the deceased student, members of the ‘Jan Akrosh Wali Mandal Sangharsh Samiti’ have filed an application with the Ahmedabad DEO, Mayor, Standing Committee and AMC Commissioner demanding strict action against the school. The victim’s family has said that this application has been filed so that such an incident does not happen in any other school.

This application was filed on 28th August 2025. OpIndia has accessed a copy of the application submitted to the Mayor and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. It states that that disturbing incidents have been taking place at the Seventh Day School after the AMC gave government land on lease. Along with this, allegations of Christian conversion have also been made. The application demands that this lease should be cancelled immediately and the illegal property should be bulldozed.

In addition, the application submitted to the DEO has also demanded that the school’s recognition be cancelled immediately and that the school be taken over by the government. It has further been alleged that many criminal activities were going on in the school in the past, but the school had not taken any action in this regard. It has also been claimed that a complaint was also made to the school administration that some students were carrying weapons in the school. However, no action could be taken in that direction either.

During the conversation with the officials, the parents of the deceased student described their son as ‘heroic’ and demanded that appropriate action should be taken to ensure that this does not happen to other students.

The deceased’s father, while making a representation to the AMC Commissioner, said that his son’s soul will be able to find peace only when appropriate action is taken against the school. The parents, while making the representation, said, “AMC should take appropriate action and set an example so that no other such student has to sacrifice himself.” Meanwhile, the student’s mother also demanded action to bring the officer to justice.

‘Hope for appropriate action’ – Mother of deceased Hindu student

Speaking to OpIndia, the chairman of the ‘Jan Aakrosh Wali Mandal Sangharsh Samiti’ said that a complaint has been filed with the DEO, Mayor and AMC Commissioner following the brutal murder of a Hindu student. Regarding this incident, it has been demanded that the recognition of the Seventh Day School be cancelled due to negligence and the lease of the AMC should also be cancelled. He has alleged that the conditions under which the land was given on lease have been violated. He has also demanded that the government take over this school so that this does not happen to other children.

Meanwhile, the deceased Hindu boy’s mother told OpIndia that she has demanded cancellation of the school’s recognition and has also made a representation to the higher authorities in this regard. She said, “We have requested the authorities with folded hands to take appropriate action against this school.” She further said that so far, the response received from the authorities was satisfactory, however, there is a demand for speedy action in this matter. The deceased victim’s mother also said that she hopes that appropriate action will be taken.

As reported earlier, the Seventh Day School has a controversial past. In 2016, the school was in the news after a teacher of the school mercilessly beat up a child studying in the 4th standard for merely talking to another student during an examination. It has also been alleged that the Moral Science syllabus in the school is designed to lure Hindu students to Christianity.

The school was again embroiled in a controversy in October 2024, after the school administration took around 200 students on a trip without permission from the District Education Office. The trip was in clear violation of government rules. This controversial school is run by a foreign church.