A mass subscription cancellation campaign has been launched by a section of Americans against streaming giant Netflix over promotion of woke gender ideology. The sudden subscription cancellation spree has been spearheaded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The immediate trigger has been the outrageous remarks by Hamish Steele, the creator of Netflix’s animated series, Dead End: Paranormal Park, mocking Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

A screenshot of Hamish Steele’s alleged social media post in response to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s post expressing condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family, has gone viral online. In reply to Starmer’s post, Hamish Steele called Kirk a “random Nazi”.

“Your sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your own weapons but a random Nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement,” Steele allegedly wrote.

You will never guess who the creator of this show is… a he/they lgbtq bluesky fan who mocked Charlie’s m*rder and called him a nazi



Is anyone surprised?? https://t.co/Ei3zEwseoJ pic.twitter.com/fZi7j3Lbwk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

Elon Musk joined the social media outrage against Hamish Steele for promoting trans ideology in his Netflix show meant for children as young as 7-year-old.

Musk announced on 1st October that he had cancelled his Netflix subscription after an X user claimed the same.

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

Attaching the screenshot of the Netflix subscription cancellation, Mat Van Swol, the former Department of Energy nuclear scientist, wrote, “Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids… you will NEVER get a dime of my money. It’s as simple as that.”

Resharing this post, Musk wrote, “Same.”

The X owner also reshared a post criticising transgender themes in Hamish Steele’s show, which was promoted for 7-year-olds.

“This is not ok,” Musk wrote.

This is not ok https://t.co/dFTWYYm83A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

In response to another post critical of Steele, Musk said: “He is a groomer”.

He’s a groomer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

Musk has long been a vocal critic of the imposition of trans ideology and gender affirming surgeries. In his interviews, Musk has spoken against the “woke mind virus” while talking about his son, Vivian Jenna’s transition, as a woman.

Elon Musk’s cancellation of Netflix subscription intensified outrage against the streaming platform and Hamish Steele. In no time, mass Netflix subscription cancellation spree began. Several X users shared screenshots confirming the cancellation.

🚨 BREAKING: Netflix is seeing massive subscription cancellations right now as @elonmusk joins boycott over woke content. pic.twitter.com/X8u3Y90DhQ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 30, 2025

Meanwhile, several X users also dug up a clip from Dead End: Paranormal Park where the main character Barney Guttman says that he is trans.

Unsurprisingly, Hamish Steele has made his X profile private.

Notably, Dead End: Paranormal Park will not release further episodes in the future as the Netflix cancelled the show in January 2023 after two seasons. This show was based on Hamish Steele’s horror-comedy graphic novel, DeadEndia: The Watcher’s Test.

🚨 If you haven’t cancelled @netflix yet, use this as your justification:



"Dead End: Paranormal Park" is targeted for ages 7+, which pushes trans ideology. See for yourself! pic.twitter.com/D4rREAuhf2 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 30, 2025

In the series, two amusement park employees, Barney Guttman and Norma Khan, work with the demon Courtney to find and probe paranormal activity.

After two seasons, the animated series was cancelled, according to Hamish Steele’s January 2024 X announcement. He revealed that the third season’s screenplay and story outlines were completed in the writers’ room, and the crew was not prepared for Dead End: Paranormal Park to be discontinued.

WOW. Netflix is streaming a PG-rated documentary about a radical trans activist who took hormone blockers as a CHILD before undergoing genital mutilation once he turned 18.



This documentary GLORIFIES children becoming transgender, and promotes chemical and surgical castration.… pic.twitter.com/IJqn89T5dp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

Amidst the outrage over Steele’s woke Netflix show and alleged remarks against Charlie Kirk, several social media users also highlighted that Netflix is streaming Parental Guidance (PG)-rated documentary about a trans activist who took hormone blockers as a child before undergoing genital mutilation once he turned 18. Netizens allege that this documentary “glorifies” children becoming transgender, and promotes chemical and surgical castration. They also questioned how such a content can be deemed appropriate for all age groups.

YIKES. Ada Twist, Scientist, a show for 7-YEAR-OLDS on @Netflix, showcases young students coming together to set up and celebrate their teacher’s gay wedding.



Oh, and Barack and Michelle Obama are the show's executive producers. pic.twitter.com/1LL2lkY8FH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

Netizens have highlighted many animated Netflix shows with 6 to 7-year-olds as target audience promoting woke trans ideology.