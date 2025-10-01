Wednesday, October 1, 2025
“Cancel Netflix”: Elon Musk leads mass boycott for pushing woke transgender themes on children and creator Hamish Steele’s remarks on Charlie Kirk

A major backlash has erupted against Netflix for pushing woke gender ideology in children’s shows and employing creators who mocked Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The outrage intensified when Elon Musk publicly cancelled his subscription, calling show creator Hamish Steele a “groomer” and slamming Netflix for targeting kids with trans themes.

Shraddha Pandey
Netflix promoting woke gender ideology in shows targeted at children? Streaming giant sees thousands of subscriptions cancelled
(Images via X, Netflix and Hamish Steele's website)

A mass subscription cancellation campaign has been launched by a section of Americans against streaming giant Netflix over promotion of woke gender ideology. The sudden subscription cancellation spree has been spearheaded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The immediate trigger has been the outrageous remarks by Hamish Steele, the creator of Netflix’s animated series, Dead End: Paranormal Park, mocking Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

A screenshot of Hamish Steele’s alleged social media post in response to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s post expressing condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family, has gone viral online. In reply to Starmer’s post, Hamish Steele called Kirk a “random Nazi”.

“Your sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your own weapons but a random Nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement,” Steele allegedly wrote.

Elon Musk joined the social media outrage against Hamish Steele for promoting trans ideology in his Netflix show meant for children as young as 7-year-old.

Musk announced on 1st October that he had cancelled his Netflix subscription after an X user claimed the same.

Attaching the screenshot of the Netflix subscription cancellation, Mat Van Swol, the former Department of Energy nuclear scientist, wrote, “Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids… you will NEVER get a dime of my money. It’s as simple as that.”

Resharing this post, Musk wrote, “Same.”

The X owner also reshared a post criticising transgender themes in Hamish Steele’s show, which was promoted for 7-year-olds.

“This is not ok,” Musk wrote.

In response to another post critical of Steele, Musk said: “He is a groomer”.

Musk has long been a vocal critic of the imposition of trans ideology and gender affirming surgeries. In his interviews, Musk has spoken against the “woke mind virus” while talking about his son, Vivian Jenna’s transition, as a woman.

Elon Musk’s cancellation of Netflix subscription intensified outrage against the streaming platform and Hamish Steele. In no time, mass Netflix subscription cancellation spree began. Several X users shared screenshots confirming the cancellation.

Meanwhile, several X users also dug up a clip from Dead End: Paranormal Park where the main character Barney Guttman says that he is trans.

Unsurprisingly, Hamish Steele has made his X profile private.

Notably, Dead End: Paranormal Park will not release further episodes in the future as the Netflix cancelled the show in January 2023 after two seasons. This show was based on Hamish Steele’s horror-comedy graphic novel, DeadEndia: The Watcher’s Test.

In the series, two amusement park employees, Barney Guttman and Norma Khan, work with the demon Courtney to find and probe paranormal activity.

After two seasons, the animated series was cancelled, according to Hamish Steele’s January 2024 X announcement.  He revealed that the third season’s screenplay and story outlines were completed in the writers’ room, and the crew was not prepared for Dead End: Paranormal Park to be discontinued.

Amidst the outrage over Steele’s woke Netflix show and alleged remarks against Charlie Kirk, several social media users also highlighted that Netflix is streaming Parental Guidance (PG)-rated documentary about a trans activist who took hormone blockers as a child before undergoing genital mutilation once he turned 18. Netizens allege that this documentary “glorifies” children becoming transgender, and promotes chemical and surgical castration. They also questioned how such a content can be deemed appropriate for all age groups.

Netizens have highlighted many animated Netflix shows with 6 to 7-year-olds as target audience promoting woke trans ideology.

