Sunday, October 12, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Chitrakoot Police bust Christian conversion racket; Bajrang Dal says 40% of poor Hindus converted to Christianity

Police raided a house in Ghunuwa village after VHP and Bajrang Dal alerted authorities about forced conversions. Two accused were detained while one escaped. Religious literature and materials linked to Christianity were seized during the raid.

Anurag
Chitrakoot Police raid Ghunuwa village house, seize Christian literature during conversion crackdown in Uttar Pradesh
Chitrakoot Police raid Ghunuwa village and seize Christian religious literature during probe into forced conversions in Uttar Pradesh (Image: Dainik Bhaskar)

On 11th October, Chitrakoot Police in Uttar Pradesh foiled a Christian religious conversion racket in Ghunuwa village under the Raipura police station area. The action was taken after Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists alerted the authorities about the ongoing forced conversion activities in the region. Two men were detained by the police while one of the accused managed to escape. Police seized Christian religious literature. Notably, while speaking to OpIndia, Bajrang Dal’s district co-convenor Shivendra Pratap Singh said 40% of poor Hindus in the region have already converted to Christianity.

Conversion activity reported in Ghunuwa village

According to media reports, Bajrang Dal district co-convenor Shivendra Pratap Singh received information that conversion meetings were being held at the residence of one Bharat Verma in Ghunuwa village. Shivendra and his fellow activists from VHP and Bajrang Dal reached the village and informed Raipura Police Station. Police immediately conducted a raid at the house, which led to several people fleeing from the scene.

Initially, police detained seven individuals for questioning. However, four of the villagers were released after preliminary interrogation. Three of them were accused of offering money to local residents to adopt Christianity. Police recovered several notebooks and religious materials related to the Christian faith from the scene.

Villagers allege monetary inducement and insults to Hindu deities

Local villagers filed a complaint following the raid, in which they accused Bharat Verma and Ramvishal, both residents of Ghunuwa, along with Mahesh from Hatwa village under Mau police station, of coercing them for nearly a year to convert to Christianity. The accused were offering money and making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses. The accused organised prayer meetings and Bible storytelling sessions to influence poor Hindu families.

‘40% poor Hindus converted’ says Bajrang Dal’s Shivendra Pratap Singh

Shivendra Singh and Ashwini Tiwari of Bajrang Dal also filed a complaint in the matter, which was accessed by OpIndia. In the complaint, they said that Bharat had been organising prayer meetings with the help of Ramvishal and Mahesh for over one year. They had converted several poor Hindu families by offering them money. During the meetings, they used derogatory language against Hindu gods and goddesses while praising Jesus Christ.

Speaking exclusively to OpIndia, Shivendra said that a lot of Christian and Islamist groups have been involved in conversion rackets in Chitrakoot. “Around 40% of the local poor Hindu population has already converted to Christianity. We are working hard to do ‘ghar-wapsi’ for them,” he said.

“Bajrang Dal has been taking action against these groups and individuals. Whenever we get a tip-off, we confirm that such prayer meetings are happening to coerce Hindus to convert to Christianity. Once confirmed, we approach the local police station for immediate action. In most of the cases, local police act swiftly and shut down these conversion rackets. Not only Christian groups but Muslim groups are also coercing Hindus to embrace Islam,” Shivendra added.

He further said that only Bajrang Dal and VHP cannot make a difference. “We are working extensively to stop conversions from happening. However, we alone cannot stop everyone. It is the duty of every local Hindu to come together and raise their voice against such activities in the region.”

Shivendra confirmed that an FIR has been registered in the matter on Sunday morning and a hunt for the third accused is underway.

Police investigation underway

Speaking to the media, Inspector Vinod Shukla, Station House Officer of Raipura Police Station, confirmed that two accused, Bharat Verma and Ramvishal Savita, were taken into custody for questioning. The third accused, Mahesh, managed to flee. A search has been launched to trace him. The seized literature is being examined, and statements from the villagers have been recorded.

Authorities have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once the investigation confirms the allegations. The case has sparked local concern, with right-wing groups demanding strict enforcement against unlawful conversion activities in the district.

Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession. Contact: anurag[at]opindia[dot]com

