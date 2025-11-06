In what can only be described as a dangerous normalisation of racial hatred against Indians, Texas-based conservative media outlet The Blaze, a platform that projects itself as the “anti-woke” voice of American conservatism has decided to hire a man whose entire digital persona revolves around vilifying Indians, mocking Hindu culture, and dehumanising brown immigrants.

Meet Matt Forney, the poster boy of online hate, a self-professed “anti-globalist” and serial misogynist who has, for months if not years, been running a one-man hate campaign against Indian tech workers in the United States. A cursory glance at his X profile reveals his unhealthy obsession with Indian H1B workers. And this week, the American conservative media outlet, The Blaze, rewarded him for his unabashed dehumanisation of Indians working in the US.

On November 4, Forney proudly announced on X (formerly Twitter) that The Blaze has hired him as a “reporter” on H1B/Indian issues.

“I’m pleased to announce that @theblaze has hired me as a reporter on H-1B/Indian issues. My first article, on the H-1B and DEI-fueled collapse of USAA, is up now. Thank you to everyone at THE BLAZE for giving me this opportunity!”

Yes, you read that right. A man who literally calls for the deportation of every Indian in America, has been given a byline to report on “Indian issues.”

If irony could die of embarrassment, this would be its funeral.

The Blaze’s descent into moral bankruptcy

The Blaze is not some fringe blog on the internet. It’s a major American conservative outlet founded by Glenn Beck, one that claims to fight for truth, national interest, and American jobs. Yet in 2025, this “defender of free speech” decided to reward a man whose speech is indistinguishable from hate propaganda.

In doing so, The Blaze has signalled that it’s not interested in honest discussions about H1B visas or labour policy. It’s interested in dog-whistling to the worst instincts of its audience, by portraying Indians as parasites and foreign invaders.

And if you thought Forney was just some edgy online provocateur, think again. This is the same man who authored a sleazy “book” titled “Do the Philippines: How to Make Love With Filipino Girls in the Philippines”, a disgusting sexual travelogue dripping with racism, objectification, and colonial lust.

That’s the kind of man The Blaze just hired to cover something as consequential as H1B employment and Indian professionals.

If that doesn’t show you how “serious” the American conservative media is about labour anxieties, nothing will. The moral custodians of Western conservatism have outsourced their credibility to a man whose literary contribution to civilisation is a guidebook on sexual exploitation.

The long trail of bigotry

Matt Forney’s anti-Indian hatred is not new, not subtle, and not random. It’s been a sustained, obsessive campaign to depict Indians as corrupt, incompetent, untrustworthy, and dangerous. In fact, Forney has just given a new dimension to the deep-rooted Hinduphobia prevalent in the US.

Let’s take a look at some of his most vile statements, all of which are still proudly displayed on his X account.

1. “DEI = Deport Every Indian”

Forney routinely twists the term “DEI” (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) into “Deport Every Indian.” It’s not satire, not dog whistling against Indian disapora. It’s a slogan of ethnic cleansing disguised as a political critique. He has repeatedly called for the U.S. to mass deport Indian professionals, accusing them of “stealing jobs,” “ruining companies,” and “destroying America.”

Commenting on Kruti Goyal taking over as the CEO of Etsy Inc., Forney tweeted that it was yet another ocassion when an “unqualified Indian” becomes the head of an American company. He concludes his tweet with “DEI: Deport Every Indian.”

Nevermind the fact that Goyal is an American citizen with degrees from Stanford and Harvard. But Forney has never allowed facts to get in the way of his racist bigotry.

Yet another unqualified Indian takes over an American company. And I guarantee her first action will be to fire every American and replace them with other Indians, either directly or via bodyshops.



DEI: Deport Every Indian. https://t.co/BHFE62kCc0 — Matt Forney (@realmattforney) November 3, 2025

If anyone else had said “Deport Every Jew” or “Deport Every Black,” they’d be erased from polite society overnight. But “Deport Every Indian”? That’s apparently acceptable content for America’s conservative media.

2. Mocking Diwali celebrations at USAA

Forney recently posted a video of Diwali celebrations at USAA, a major American financial firm, to rant against Hindus and Indians working in the US.

“EXCLUSIVE: USAA throws parties for Indians while ignoring American holidays. Veterans are committing suicide from stress and layoffs,” he claimed.

EXCLUSIVE: an insider at USAA provides footage of the company's recent Diwali event. It looks like a Tim and Eric skit.



Remember, while USAA throws parties for Indians, it ignores American holidays and its veteran employees are committing suicide from stress and layoffs. pic.twitter.com/krMLjvztYJ — Matt Forney (@realmattforney) November 2, 2025

So, according to Forney, a Diwali party for Indian employees causes white veterans to die. This is how Hinduphobia cloaks itself, by turning cultural visibility into moral offense. What’s worse, The Blaze decided this man should report on the very Indians he dehumanises.

3. “Do you feel safe flying Delta knowing Indians run its IT?”

In another tweet, Forney claimed: “NEW: a reader shares pictures of Delta Airlines staffers… almost entirely Indians. Given that Indians have been implicated in data breaches, scams, and identity theft, beyond being incompetent at their jobs, do you feel safe flying Delta knowing that Indians have taken over its IT department?”

NEW: a reader shares pictures of Delta Airlines staffers at their headquarters in Atlanta. Almost entirely Indians.



He writes that 98 percent of Delta's IT department is Indian, their CTO is Indian, and their VP of IT is also Indian.



Given that Indians have been implicated in… pic.twitter.com/pjmWvCeLvR — Matt Forney (@realmattforney) November 1, 2025

This isn’t “critique of outsourcing.” This is the oldest racist trope in the book that brown people are dirty, dishonest, and unsafe to be around. Forney’s logic is straight out of the segregation era, except this time, the target isn’t African-Americans, it’s Indian techies.

4. “Your data and finances are not safe if Indians handle them.”

Months after Coinbase suffered a data breach, Forney used it to fuel his propaganda. Taking to X, he tweeted, “Remember that $400 million data breach Coinbase suffered? It was the result of hackers bribing Indian tech support staff. Your data and finances are not safe if Indians handle them. DEI: Deport Every Indian.”

Remember that $400 million data breach Coinbase suffered a few months ago? It was the result of hackers bribing Indian tech support staff who worked for TaskUs, an Indian contractor.



Your data and finances are not safe if Indians handle them.



DEI: Deport Every Indian. pic.twitter.com/zYBzyGFApr — Matt Forney (@realmattforney) October 25, 2025

So much for “data-driven journalism.” The man invents conspiracies, substitutes ‘Indians’ for ‘hackers’, and pushes them as fact, all to incite hate. Yet, that’s exactly the kind of “expert” The Blaze now employs to write about Indians in America.

5. “Freddie Mac has been taken over by Indians… posing a national security risk.”

Forney’s obsession with Indians borders on the delusional. In one of his “exclusive exposés,” he claimed: “An insider reports that Freddie Mac has been taken over by Indians on visas, posing a national security risk… the company is run like a big syndicate.”

NEW: an insider reports that Freddie Mac, a government-sponsored corporation, have been taken over by Indians on visas, posing a national security risk.



According to the insider, Freddie Mac's management has been taken over by Indians, and it now hires almost over 90 percent of… pic.twitter.com/EE8mZC771I — Matt Forney (@realmattforney) October 29, 2025

He even alleged that Indian managers “discriminate against whites.” So, Indians are corrupt, criminal, AND racist now, according to a man who sees a foreign conspiracy every time he spots a brown face in a cubicle.

This isn’t journalism; it’s hate literature wrapped in corporate gossip.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Forney’s X profile is replete with posts attacking Indians, painting a target behind Indian diaspora, projecting them as immoral and corrupt by furthering dangerous stereotypes and linking random untoward developments with H1B workers.

The anatomy of a bigot

Matt Forney represents the new breed of Western bigots, not the hooded Ku Klux Klan racist of the 1960s, but the digital white nationalist who hides his hatred behind hashtags and “anti-globalist” rhetoric.

He knows that open racism won’t fly in polite circles, so he repackages it as concern for “American workers.” Every Indian engineer becomes a “job thief.” Every Hindu festival becomes a “foreign intrusion.” Every brown face becomes a “national security threat.”

And now, The Blaze has handed him a megaphone to mainstream that hatred.

Let’s be clear: this is not some isolated incident. It’s part of a broader pattern in the West, where Hinduphobia is the last socially acceptable racism.

You can’t mock Muslims. You can’t mock Jews. You can’t mock Blacks. But you can mock Hindus, laugh at Diwali, ridicule Sanskrit names, and accuse Indians of infiltrating America and still get a job at a top conservative outlet.

That’s what “free speech” means in the American moral dictionary.

The hypocrisy of Western media

The irony would be laughable if it weren’t so vile. This is the same Western media ecosystem that sermonises India daily, lecturing us about “minority rights,” “hate speech,” and “intolerance.”

Every other week, some New York Times columnist writes sound alarm bells of how “Modi’s India” is becoming an “authoritarian state.” CNN runs panels about “Hindu nationalism.” The Washington Post writes sob stories about “India’s shrinking liberal space.”

But when an American media company hires a man who calls for deporting every Indian, the same liberals and conservatives fall silent.

Because their commitment to “fighting hate” stops at the colour brown and religion Hinduism. Hinduphobia, to them, is not hate; it’s a political hobby. While the Left and the Right in the US are a sea apart, one thing that truly unites them is their shared hate for Hinduism, and by extension, for India and Indians.

The bigger picture: Why this hate sells

Forney’s bile isn’t just personal, it’s political. There’s a growing anxiety in the U.S. establishment about India’s rise.

For decades, India was seen as a pliant, post-colonial market good for cheap labour and moral lectures. But under PM Modi, India has refused to play that part. It buys oil from Russia, trades with Iran, signs deals with China, and talks to everyone on its own terms.

That defiance has rattled both the American Left and Right. So, what do they do? They attack the visible face of Indian success the diaspora. Indian professionals become the soft targets for America’s bruised ego. The recent strain in the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, powered by Trump and his aides’ obstinacy to blame and attack India for Russian oil purchase even as the US continued to import Uranium and other important commodities from Moscow, and its duplicity in not calling out China even though Beijing trumped New Delhi in its purchase of Russian oil.

Seen in this context, Forney’s “Deport Every Indian” campaign isn’t just xenophobia. It’s a reflection of a declining empire lashing out at a rising civilisation.

The human cost of normalised Hinduphobia

The most tragic part of this saga is that while Forney enjoys his new job, ordinary Indians in America pay the price. In the past few years, there’s been a sharp rise in racially motivated assaults against Indian-Americans. Students, cab drivers, and tech professionals have been shot, stabbed, or beaten by attackers shouting slurs like “Go back to your country.”

When hate becomes normalised in media, it doesn’t stay in tweets, it spills into streets as witnessed in the rising number of hate crimes Indians have faced in the West, particularly in the United States, in the last few months. When ideologues like Forney are allowed to blame Indians for everything that’s wrong in the US, it paints a target behind the diaspora and directs bigotry towards Indians living in the US, most of whom are hard-working individuals helping American multinational companies achieve their true potential.

Forney’s rhetoric is not “just words.” It’s psychological permission for violence. And by hiring him, The Blaze is complicit in that violence.

Matt Forney, a symbol of growing anti-Hindu, anti-India sentiments in the US

Matt Forney is not a journalist. He is a hate merchant. His career began with writing racist erotica about Filipino women. It evolved into demonising Indians. And now, thanks to The Blaze, it’s being rewarded with legitimacy.

That tells you everything you need to know about how serious the American conservative establishment really is about “labour anxieties.” They don’t want solutions, they want scapegoats. And Indians, apparently, make for convenient ones.

When The Blaze hires a man who thinks “Deport Every Indian” is a punchline, it’s not a media hire; it’s an endorsement of hate. And when the so-called guardians of Western morality stay silent, it exposes a simple truth: In the hierarchy of Western outrage, brown Hindu lives still rank somewhere below pageviews.