On 28th December, Fatehpur police arrested a pastor named David Gladwin and his son Abhishek Gladwin for luring poor Hindus to convert to Christianity through inducements and intimidation.

The arrests came after activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad staged a protest, accusing the pastor and others of forceful conversions. The conversions were reportedly happening at the India Presbyterian Church in Deviganj in the Radhanagar police station area of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the matter.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Devprakash Paswan under Sections 299 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, against pastor David Gladwin, his son Abhishek Gladwin, and Johan Vishwas alias KK Bengali, along with 5-6 unknown persons.

Source: UP Police

In his complaint, Devprakash said that on 28th December, he and his associates Neeraj Paswan and Sushil Raidas were called to the church at Deviganj at around 10 am. When they entered the church, they found a prayer session underway, with hymns and worship of Jesus Christ taking place.

Source: UP Police

During the prayer meeting, objectionable remarks were made against Hindu deities. Those who were present in the church were being pressured to convert to Christianity. He stated that assurances were given that anyone who accepted Christianity would be provided money, household items, employment and free education for children.

Source: UP Police

When Devprakash and his associates objected and tried to protest, they were given Rs 1,100 and told to remain silent. The pastor and his associates reportedly offered more money if they kept quiet.

He added that the accused had been visiting his village repeatedly, urging residents to place images of Jesus Christ in their homes and attend church every Sunday. The pastor and his associates promised the villagers financial rewards for every new person brought along. If villagers refused, they were threatened with consequences.

Paswan stated that such activities had created fear in rural areas, with people being mentally harassed, forced to abandon their homes, or pushed towards extreme distress, leading to attempts of suicide.

Protest erupts outside church

As reports of a conversion event happening at the church reached Hindu organisations, activists from Bajrang Dal and VHP reached the premises and began protesting. Speaking to the media, they said a large number of Hindu women were present inside the church and were being targeted through promises of employment, faith-based healing, money and education for children.

प्रकरण में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना राधानगर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर लिया गया है। चर्च के पादरी डेविड ग्लेडविन व उनके पुत्र अभिषेक ग्लेडविन को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है, शेष अन्य लोगों के सम्बन्ध में जांचकर शीघ्र ही नियमानुसार विधिक… — FATEHPUR POLICE (@fatehpurpolice) December 28, 2025

The activists blocked the exits of the church and demanded immediate police intervention. They urged the police to question everyone present inside the church before allowing them to leave.

Police intervention and arrests

Upon receiving the complaint, Thariyaon DSP Veer Singh reached the spot along with police personnel from several police stations. Police officials intervened to alleviate the situation and assured the protesters that appropriate legal action would be taken based on evidence. During the operation, pastor David Gladwin was taken into custody for questioning.

Police later confirmed that two accused, including the pastor, had been arrested, while efforts were underway to trace the remaining named and unnamed accused mentioned in the FIR.

Statements from police and Hindu organisations

Speaking to the media, DSP Veer Singh stated that some Hindu women had visited the church. He said that the circumstances under which they came to the church were being investigated. He added that the pastor was being questioned and further action would depend on the outcome of the probe.

Radhanagar Inspector Vinod Maurya said that statements of women present inside the church were being recorded and that the investigation was focused on determining whether inducement or coercion was involved.

Leaders of the Hindu organisations said that the incident was not isolated. They said that there was a pattern of repeated targeting of poor and marginalised Hindus. They added that conversion activities were being conducted under the guise of prayer meetings, also known as ‘changai sabha’. They said villagers were being pressured to convert using inducements and threats.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.