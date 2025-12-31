2025 proved to be memorable for India in various respects. The economic growth, advancements in infrastructure, and new accomplishments in space and technology narrated the country’s significant success stories chronicled in the year. The dark spectre of Pakistan-backed terrorism loomed over the nation while the country celebrated extraordinary achievements. India endured a profound anguish when the beautiful landscapes of Pahalgam were marred with the blood of innocent Hindu tourists by jihadis.

However, the nation rallied together during this trying time and reaffirmed its commitment to countering Islamic terrorism, delivering a strong response to its foes. “Operation Sindoor,” which commenced on 7th May, exemplified not only the valour and strength of the country’s defence forces but also showcased the capabilities and prowess of its defence systems in subduing the enemy and protecting the nation from malicious designs.

Notably, the “Made in India” weapons played a crucial role in the operation, which not only demonstrated the might of the nation’s indigenous manufacturing to the world but also provided an additional impetus to the domestic defence industry. These weapons ranked among the top performers during the military action, illustrating the extent of India’s progress in self-reliance in defence under the Modi government.

India’s implementation of sophisticated electronic warfare methods, including decoys, signal suppression and radar jamming, rendered Pakistan’s air defence system vulnerable while massive terror infrastructure was dismantled deep within its territory.

“Made in India” weapon systems stand out during “Operation Sindoor”

India used SkyStriker drones, otherwise known as Loitering Munition Systems (LMS) or Low-Cost Miniature Swarm Drones, and unleashed a barrage of fire in Pakistan during the pivotal operation. These were initially added to the Indian Army’s inventory following the Balakot Air Strikes and are produced in Bengaluru by Adani’s Alpha Design in association with Elbit Systems of Israel.

Skystriker Drone

The Skystriker drone is a fully autonomous, disposable unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can follow and engage with a target that the operator designates. Loitering munitions have considerably improved the military capabilities of the armed services by allowing them to destroy a target with pinpoint accuracy without necessitating direct troop engagement.

The Nagastra-1 man-portable loitering munition, which is a suicide drone, similarly penetrated inside Pakistan to get rid of the country’s terrorist bases. It is created by Solar Industries under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and has a 15-20 kilometre range.

With a 1 to 2 kilogram warhead for precise hits, Nagastra-1 can persist up to 60 minutes. It can be stopped in midair and retrieved, in contrast to conventional missiles.

The Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) is a long-range artillery weapon developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation that is recognised for its fast response and accuracy. It was also used during the operation because of its precise and indigenous firepower.

Pinaka‘s multi-barrel launcher, placed on a high-mobility vehicle, is its key feature. Its makers, Munitions India and Tata Advanced Systems, have said that the launcher is able to saturate a target area before relocating by firing a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds. Its efficacy on the battlefield is largely dependent on its shoot-and-scoot capability, which, when combined with auto levelling or stabilisation, decreases its susceptibility to counterbattery fire.

Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher

The Pinaka family has grown substantially over time, as early models (Mk-I) had a range of about 38 kilometres, but Pinaka Mk-II models can reach up to 60 kilometres, according to Munitions India. Official sources attest to measures to increase reach well beyond 75 kilometres, with plans to approach the 120-kilometre class.

Brahmos flattens Pakistan’s air bases

Islamabad’s feeble attempt to take revenge after being humiliated led to even more disgrace for the nation. BrahMos, which is a joint venture between India’s DRDO and the Russian Federation’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, made its debut during the conflict.

In the early hours of 10th May, India reportedly orchestrated concentrated strikes on Pakistani military targets and launched the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in a live fight for the first time. The Indian Air Force hit several important facilities, including Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian, in retaliation for attempts to breach the nation’s airspace and attack civilian areas.

Brahmos Missile

There were reports of further damage to the airfields in Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad and Sargodha. Radar sites in Pasrur and Sialkot were also impacted. The BrahMos missile was likely one of the weapons deployed along with Scalp and Hammer munitions. Interestingly, the initial syllables of two significant rivers, the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia, are combined to form BrahMos.

Pakistan had claimed to have obliterated BrahMos and the Adampur Air Base. However, in a comical twist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appearance at the location on 13th May and was captured in a photograph standing right before the intact S-400, thereby dispelling the juvenile propaganda.

Akashteer Air Defence System: India’s own “Iron Dome”

Nearly 15 places in northern and western India, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Bathinda and Chandigarh, were under attack by a coordinated drone raid by Pakistan. These locations are strategically important due to their proximity to vital defence facilities. However, India immediately activated its multi-layered air defence network.

The armed forces replied effectively to the Pakistani attack by deploying S-400 Sudarshan Chakra ADS and India’s own “Iron Dome” Akashteer Air Defence System (ADS), which was critical in organising and carrying out India’s forceful response to thwart the efforts to target Indian civilian populations.

Akashteer Air Defence System

Akashteer is designed, developed and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation as well as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is a sophisticated Air Defence Control and Reporting System (ADCRS) known as Akashteer for the Indian Army.

BEL is proud to announce that our in-house designed & manufactured Air Defence System, Akashteer, has proved its mettle in the war-field. Ground-based Defence Systems integrated with Akashteer made it hell for Pakistan's air adventures, tweets @BEL_CorpCom pic.twitter.com/ZMde5X2Xuk — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 14, 2025

The system’s gradual enlistment in the Indian Army started in 2024. On the western front, it has been applied to create an advanced defence over the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

This air defence system creates a live web of real-time data to accurately identify aerial threats by integrating inputs from radar sources such as ground-based radars and early-warning systems. Every missile fired by the Islamic Republic was intercepted and neutralised by with the aid of the Akashteer.

Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System/D-4 Anti-Drone Systems

The D4 Anti-Drone System is a domestic drone detection and neutralisation system created by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which is employed by India to stop Pakistani drone attacks. The Indian Air Force destroyed the enemy’s projectiles via an integrated counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) grid, anti-aircraft weapons and surface-to-air missiles. Drones and other approaching threats, such as missiles, were eliminated by the same.

Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System

This grid locates, recognises, and tracks possible airspace threats using a variety of technologies, comprising radar and radio frequency sensors. The system uses a variety of non-explosive countermeasures involving jamming radio signals and explosive countermeasures, including launching an interceptor projectile, once a threat is discovered. India brought in C-UAS against Pakistan.

Akash Missile System

An excellent display of the Akash Missile System occurred in India’s answer to Pakistan’s assault on Indian cities, holy sites and military installations. The system is fully operational in both the Indian Army and Air Force. It can be used on tracked or wheeled vehicles for rapid response and is effortlessly mobile.

Akash Missile System

The system is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system with a range of 25 to 30 kilometres and the capacity to engage targets at an altitude of more than 20 kilometres. It is developed by DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to intercept and destroy a variety of aerial threats, including fighter jets, drones and cruise missiles. This system has mobile launchers and an indigenous Rajendra radar. It has the ability to simultaneously monitor and annihilate several targets.

“Initially, the Indian Army showed no interest in Akash, but we designed it to intercept high-speed threats like drones, missiles, helicopters, and even supersonic F-16 fighter jets flown by Pakistani pilots,” mentioned Dr Prahlada Ramarao, a former DRDO scientist who oversaw the system’s development. He added, “This is the happiest day of my life to see the missile I helped build strike enemy aerial targets with such precision and elegance.”

MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) system

India also used the MRSAM system to teach a tough lesson to the terror state. It is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system and can hit targets farther away than Akash. The system is developed by DRDO in cooperation with Israel and is composed of supersonic missiles. It can destroy targets up to 70 kilometres away.

Medium Range Surface to Air Missile

The Indian Air Force and Navy use the system. It is installed on ships and can be fitted on trucks and has reportedly also been employed at Indian Air Force bases. The system instantly detonates any aerial danger entering its 2000-kilometre coverage area. 2021 saw its induction into the Air Force, and efforts are being undertaken to advance MRSAM.

L-70 and MGS-23 anti-aircraft guns

India also shot down Pakistani drones using L-70 anti-aircraft weapons. It was created by the Swedish business Bofors and Larsen & Toubro produces it in India. India has 1000 of these anti-aircraft weapons.

L-70 anti-aircraft gun

India has improved them on a number of other technical fronts, such as radar. Large-scale drone attacks can now be prevented by the L-70 anti-aircraft gun. Its range is approximately 4 kilometres and jams hostile drones in addition to shooting them down by firing at them.

Modular Gun Sight (MGS)-23, an upgrade of Zu-23-2, was stationed in certain regions during the operation, where it successfully repelled many drone-based attacks and responded to ceasefire violations across the MoC. Tonbo Imaging, a defence optics company with headquarters in Bengaluru, introduced a crucial system improvement to one of the Army’s long-standing anti-aircraft systems.

Combat-proven. Mission-ready.#OperationSindoor



A battlefield workhorse, now with thermal eyes.

The MGS-23 transforms the Zu-23-2 into a thermal-enabled threat detector and drone killer — even in zero-light and night conditions.

? https://t.co/sHIsea4apU pic.twitter.com/C7tklCmct4 — Tonbo Imaging (@TonboImaging) May 15, 2025

Targets can be engaged at night with the employment of a user-friendly display system and thermal imaging weapon sight (TWS). The TWS operates at 50 Hertz, enabling the user to see fast-moving aerial targets without any distortions or latency. A mounting kit is included for easy and rapid integration with the Zu-23 gun platform, and the entire package is self-sufficient. It even withstands shock and challenging combat circumstances on land, in the air, or at sea.

Conclusion

“Operation Sindoor” served as a significant blow to Pakistan and exhibited India’s indigenous weaponry alongside its capacity to crush any global threat. Consequently, the aftermath resulted in a substantial spike in domestic manufacturing within the defence sector. IdeaForge Technology Limited, a drone technology company of India, in June obtained an order from the Indian Army for hybrid small unmanned aerial vehicle systems valued at around 137 crore under emergency procurement.

More importantly, the Rafale fuselage, an indigenous jet engine and the Hammer weapons system are set to be produced in India. Moreover, the Adani Group recently announced to invest 1.8 lakh crore, particularly for the development of advanced guided missiles and unmanned and autonomous systems.

The government, industry giants and various companies have united to advance the ambitious “Make in India” initiative and ensure that the country attains complete self-reliance in the defence sector. “Operation Sindoor” has driven India’s efforts to enhance manufacturing within the nation, promoting self-sufficiency, minimising imports and expanding exports.