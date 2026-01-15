On the 14th January 2026, the Central government appointed senior IPS officer Rakesh Agarwal as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Rakesh Agarwal is a 1994 batch Indian Police Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. Before his appointment as the Director Agarwal of the NIA, Agarwal served as the interim Director General of the anti-terror agency.

As per the Personnel Ministry’s order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Rakesh Agarwal’s appointment as the NIA’s Director General for a tenure up to 31st August 2028, the date of his superannuation.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Shri Rakesh Aggarwal, IPS (HP: 1994), SDG, NIA as Director General, National Investigative Agency (level-16 of Pay Matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and up to 31.08.2028 i.e. date of his superannuation or untill further orders, whichever is earlier,” the letter of appointment states.

Agarwal’s appointment as NIA DG followed the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet’s approval of the premature repatriation of NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date, to his parent cadre, Maharashtra.

After Date’s repatriation, the Appointments Committee appointed Rakesh Agarwal as the interim DG NIA.

Rakesh Agarwal: Expert in counter-terrorism and internal security investigations

Hailing from Haryana, Rakesh Agarwal brings extensive expertise in counter-terrorism, radicalisation networks, terror-financing, cross-border linkages, and internal security matters. Agarwal’s experience and expertise make him a recognised specialist in complex high-stakes probes and operations under pressure.

Rakesh Agarwal holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Management. Agarwal began his service in the Himachal Pradesh Police, where he gained foundational experience in law enforcement and administration. Over the years, Rakesh Agarwal served in major central agencies and forces. These include operational positions in the National Security Guard (NSG), the elite counter-terrorism unit, the Special Protection Group (SPG), and as an Inspector General in the Border Security Force (BSF). He oversaw the Guwahati Frontier in sensitive northeastern regions. Agarwal also served the nation as the Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). At CBI, Agarwal received multiple extensions.

In his home cadre, Rakesh Agarwal served as Director General of Home Guards in Himachal Pradesh before moving to central deputation. The new Director General of the NIA joined the anti-terror agency in July 2024 as Additional Director General. On 29th September 2025, Agarwal was promoted to Special Director General on an in-situ basis for a two-year term.

After the premature repatriation of previous DG NIA Sadanand Date to his Maharashtra cadre, Rakesh Agarwal assumed additional charge as the interim DG NIA on 30th December 2025. Finally, on 14th January, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet officially approved Rakesh Agarwal’s appointment as full Director General of the NIA.

Rakesh Aggarwal, IPS, Director General, NIA. Image source: NIA’s website

In his distinguished career spanning over three decades, Rakesh Agarwal has made significant contributions to probing terror-related cases, ranging from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxalism to ISIS-linked modules. Agarwal has earned a reputation for investigative acumen, professional integrity, and impactful leadership in national security matters.