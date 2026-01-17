Sunday, January 18, 2026
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi to perform Bhumi Pujan for Kaziranga Elevated Corridor in Assam: All you...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi to perform Bhumi Pujan for Kaziranga Elevated Corridor in Assam: All you need to know about India’s most wildlife-friendly highway project

Kaziranga Elevated Corridor will allow vehicles cross the Kaziranga National Park area without the risk of hitting wild animals.

Shriti Sagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on Saturday, 17th January, for a two-day tour of the state, marking his second visit in less than a month. The visit assumes importance not only because of the cultural aspect but also because of a developmental announcement that will change and shape the connectivity and wildlife protection system in Assam.

The Prime Minister’s visit is a mix of cultural festivity, development schemes, and connectivity initiatives to make Assam a stronger contributor to the growth saga in the Northeast region. During this visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, which is one of the most environmentally sensitive road projects in India to date.

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has also shared a post on his X account, welcoming PM Modi. He wrote, “Assam is all set to welcome Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji to Guwahati tomorrow.”

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is a smart highway project on NH-715 (Old NH-37) that runs through the southern border of the Kaziranga National Park. It will allow vehicles to cross the park area without the risk of hitting wild animals. At present, there is a speed limit on that section of the highway, as animals often enter the highway, and many of them get hit by vehicles. This risk increases during the monsoons, as the animals leave the low-lying areas in Kaziranga and move towards the Karbi hills, crossing the highway. There are nine identified corridors used by the animals, and the elevated corridor will cover them all.

As a result of the speed limit, it takes almost one and a half hours to cross the around 30 km section of the road. When the elevated corridor is built, cars and trucks will speed along as rhinos, elephants, deer, and many more animals move freely underneath. The elevated corridor is part of the ongoing four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 to a four-way freeway. While the rest of the road has already been widened to four lanes, the Kaziranga section is still a two-lane highway, as it has not been widened, creating a bottleneck.

The entire corridor has an extent of approximately 85.7 km. Of this, 34.5 km will be the elevated corridor through the park. Apart from this, there will be over 30 km of widening of the existing route from two to four lanes. The project will also include 1 major bridge and 5 flyovers.

In addition, there are proposals for 21 km of greenfield route bypasses of major towns such as Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat. However, locals are opposed to the bypasses, as both the towns developed around the highway, as the majority of economic activities in Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat revolve around buses and other vehicles halting there for food.

The project covers Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts, and the road connects Guwahati to the upper Assam areas of Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. Every day, thousands of vehicles use this route, causing traffic congestion and, unfortunately, more than 30 animal casualties due to accidents annually. This corridor fixes that by keeping animals safe, especially during the floods when they move to the hills.

Kaziranga is home to India’s biggest rhino population and tons of other wildlife. The elevated design covers 9 key animal corridors for year-round safe passage. It cuts human-animal clashes, speeds up travel times between cities, boosts road safety, and handles more passengers and goods.

The total cost of the 85.675 km long Kalibor-Numaligarh project is ₹6,957 crore, which includes the elevated corridor section. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs greenlit it back in 2022, and gave the final approval in October last year. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is handling it via EPC mode. They’ve got nods from the Wildlife Institute of India and the National Board for Wildlife. Eco-rules are strict, no work in peak floods, mandatory noise and pollution checks, and constant animal monitoring to keep disturbance low.

After completion of the elevated corridor, travel time on the route will come down significantly. At present, it takes 150 minutes to travel between Kalibor and Numaligarh, which will be reduced to just 50 minutes. The highway will also provide seamless access to 10 nodes under the PM Gati Shakti master plan.

Beyond enhancing trade and transit, the project will serve as a vital conduit to major tourist and religious landmarks, including Kaziranga National Park, the Deopahar Archaeological Site in Numaligarh, Kakochang Waterfalls, Baba Than (the Lord Shiva Temple) at Numaligarh, the Maha Mrityunjay Temple in Nagaon, and the Hatimura Temple in Nagaon.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that even after the completion of the elevated corridor, the existing road below it will continue to operate. Cars and buses can take the road if the travellers want to drive slowly while enjoying the beauty of the national park. However, trucks will not be allowed on the road on the ground.

PM will also flag two new Amrit Bharat Express

According to the Press Release by PIB, PM Modi’s Assam visit on 17th and 18th January packs in a lot. On Saturday, 17th January, around 6 PM, he’ll join the “Bagurumba Dwhou 2026” cultural event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. On this occasion, more than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community will perform the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. 

Bagurumba is a beautiful folk dance inspired by nature, think blooming flowers, butterflies, birds, and leaves swaying gently. Young Bodo women usually lead it, with musical instruments played by men, and it’s tied to festivals like Bwisagu New Year and Domasi. It stands for peace, joy, and harmony between people and nature.

The next day, on Sunday, 18th January, around 11 AM, Modi heads to Kaliabor in Nagaon district for performing Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project. The PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

He will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, one from Guwahati (Kamakhya) to Rohtak, and another from Dibrugarh to Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. These trains will make travel between Northeast and North India smoother and safer.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shriti Sagar
Shriti Sagar
Shriti Sagar writes short, sharp, and verified content for fast-paced digital audiences. Trained in English Journalism at IIMC, she specializes in explainer packages, trending topics, and public interest content.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Muslim mobs run rampage in Murshidabad over ‘migrant issues’, attack journalists, carry out arson and stone pelting: Read how West Bengal has emerged as...

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob thrashed several reporters and photojournalists and even molested some of them. One case in point is that of Soma Maiti, a female journalist who works for Zee 24 Ghanta News. She was punched, kicked and sexually assaulted in the middle of the road.
News Reports

Maharashtra civic poll results show Muslim vote bank is moving out of Congress shadow: A trailer for the full show in Assam and West...

श्रवण शुक्ल -
Maharashtra municipal elections mark a Muslim voter shift, with AIMIM winning 114-125 seats peaking at 33 in Sambhajinagar and Malegaon's Islam Party securing 35. Frustrated with Congress, voters back local voices on civic issues, eyeing similar changes in Bengal, Assam.

VGRC, maritime jobs and multi-crore investments: How the Gujarat govt is linking the state’s vast coastline with the Blue Economy

A R Rahman plays Muslim victimhood card by saying he lost work in Bollywood, claims ‘it might be a communal thing’: Read how his...

Punjab Kesari Group accuses Bhagwant Mann govt of targeted witch hunt: Read how AAP govts have been hounding the media and journalists over the...

The right to die debate: Euthanasia’s global journey and India’s delicate balance between morality and lack of adequate palliative care

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Muslim mobs run rampage in Murshidabad over ‘migrant issues’, attack journalists, carry out arson and stone pelting: Read how West Bengal has emerged as...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra civic poll results show Muslim vote bank is moving out of Congress shadow: A trailer for the full show in Assam and West...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

VGRC, maritime jobs and multi-crore investments: How the Gujarat govt is linking the state’s vast coastline with the Blue Economy

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

Resort politics returns to Mumbai: Eknath Shinde moves Sena corporators to a hotel amid fears of poaching and battle for BMC’s mayoral post

OpIndia Staff -

A R Rahman plays Muslim victimhood card by saying he lost work in Bollywood, claims ‘it might be a communal thing’: Read how his...

Shraddha Pandey -

Punjab Kesari Group accuses Bhagwant Mann govt of targeted witch hunt: Read how AAP govts have been hounding the media and journalists over the...

Rukma Rathore -

The right to die debate: Euthanasia’s global journey and India’s delicate balance between morality and lack of adequate palliative care

Divyansh Tiwari -

As NASA gears up to return humans to the Moon, here’s all you need to know about the Artemis II mission

Shraddha Pandey -

US nuclear-powered supercarrier heads towards Middle East while Trump announces ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, reports of secret Israel-Iran understanding via Russia. Read details

Rukma Rathore -

UGC ‘equity’ Regulation: Explicit bias against ‘general caste’, uncanny similarities with Congress’ Communal Violence Bill, no safeguard for false SC/ST complaints and more

Nupur J Sharma -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com