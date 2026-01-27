Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Will Congress join an Islamist bloc, comprising SDPI, ISF and others? How an anti-TMC alliance led by Babri Mosque replica proponent could take shape in Bengal

As West Bengal heads toward Assembly elections, a churn is underway within the state’s Muslim vote bank, with signs of an emerging minority front challenging the TMC's long-held dominance. The suspension of TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, his launch of the Janata Unnayan Party, and calls by ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui for a broader alliance, including outreach to AIMIM, the Left and Congress, signal a possible consolidation of Islamist-aligned forces.

A Muslim political front is expected come up in West Bengal.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and JUP founder Humayun Kabir (Images via Money Control, Open the Magazine and Siasat)

As the assembly elections approach, West Bengal is expected to witness a political realignment of parties relying on Muslim votes. A look at recent political events suggests that a minority front, excluding the TMC, might emerge ahead of the assembly elections. Historically, the TMC has received the electoral support of the Muslim community in West Bengal.

However, last year in December, in what appeared to be a meek attempt to distance itself from hardline Islamic ideology, the TMC suspended its MLA, Humayun Kabir, after he announced that he would construct a replica of the Babri Mosque in Murshidabad.

Humayun Kabir, who is building the Babri mosque replica, has Muslim support

Unbothered by his suspension, Humayun Kabir went ahead and laid the foundation for the replica of the Babri Mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad. Kabir’s proposal to build a replica of the Babri Mosque found widespread support from the local Muslim community. While the ruling TMC tried to impress its minority vote bank by opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging it would disenfranchise a large number of voters, Humayun Kabir’s proposal to build a replica of the Babri Mosque drew massive support from his community. He floated his own political party, named the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) and now plans to field his candidates in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Moreover, Kabir accused the TMC of being anti-minority and urged the Muslims in the state to unite.

ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui calls for an alliance against the TMC and the BJP

On the other hand, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui, who is the only non-TMC and non-BJP MLA in the state Assembly, called on 17th January for an alliance against the TMC and the BJP. Siddiqui’s call found Kabir’s support, who said that the alliance should come into existence at the earliest. Earlier, in December 2025, Kabir, after being suspended from the TMC, had announced that he would ally with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of the state assembly elections. Kabir had said that his party’s alliance with AIMIM is aimed at stopping the BJP and the TMC in the state.

JUP and ISF invite the Left and the Congress to join the alliance

Notably, the ISF and Naushad Siddiqui are linked to the Furfura Sharif shrine in Hooghly district, whose chief Abbas Siddiqui is notorious for triggering communal passions in West Bengal over perceived threats ot Islam. According to the Indian Express, the JUP and the ISF are in the process of chalking out a plan to contest the state assembly elections together. In addition to the two parties, other smaller Islamic groups, including the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the banned Islamic extremist organisation, the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Interestingly, the JUP has reportedly submitted proposals to the Left Front and the Congress Party and is awaiting their replies. Speaking about the proposed alliance, Humayun Kabir said on Monday (16th January) that if the Congress did not respond in time, the alliance would proceed without the Party in Malda.

What the future holds in West Bengal

The ongoing political churn in West Bengal raises two significant political questions: First, whether the Congress Party, which has been struggling to maintain its political existence across the country, will join an Islamist-led alliance in the state, and second, whether the proposed alliance, with or without the Congress, would be able to leave a dent in the TMC minority vote bank.

Kabir and Siddiqui are banking on the recent disappointment within the Muslim community in West Bengal over the removal of 37 groups from the OBC list, and the reclassification of 34 more minority groups by the West Bengal Commission for Backwards Classes earlier this month. The announcement triggered protests by the Muslim community in the state, who were already displeased with the TMC government’s acceptance of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, after months of opposing it.

Whether the resentment of West Bengal’s Muslims against the TMC would translate into a shift of electoral support to the proposed Islamist alliance remains to be seen.

