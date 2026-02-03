A wedding ceremony turned violent when the groom was attacked during the festivities in Chadrumana hamlet of Patan district in Gujarat. The instance which unfolded on 1st February (Sunday) was characterised as an attack on the Dalit groom by members of the dominant caste for his act of mounting a horse. NDTV framed the entire occurrence with caste implications in its report, “Dalit Groom Attacked With Swords For Riding Horse In Gujarat.”

Dalit Groom Attacked With Swords For Riding Horse In Gujarat https://t.co/znlsDUFpwP pic.twitter.com/8pObITzfBr — NDTV (@ndtv) February 2, 2026

Zee 24 Kalak similarly presented the issue from a caste perspective.

Part-time radio jockey and full-time propagandist Sayema also seized the opportunity to attack the Hindu general category, mocking “But upper castes face discrimination na?”

But upper’ed’ castes face discrimination na? https://t.co/m5sqW5jvtD — Sayema (@_sayema) February 2, 2026

Another notorious member of the secular-liberal cabal further propagated the falsehoods to exploit the caste fault lines and remarked, “Corrections: Dalit groom attacked by Upper caste for breaking the caste barrier.” He even used the same to advocate for the controversial University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 which have been stayed by the Supreme Court.

Corrections: Dalit groom attacked by Upper caste for breaking the caste barrier.



Now you know why we need #UGC https://t.co/FeHvpoYJhN — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 2, 2026

Varun Grover, the failed comedian, decided to ridicule the incident as a “representation of social unity.”

Sanjay Hegde, a lawyer and supporter of Congress, amplilied the lies by adding, “Caste is a British concept” and used “Hindu Khatre Mein Hain” hashtag to belittle the plight of the Hindu community, a global community that has been under attack not only in neighbouring Islamic countries but also domestically in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal.

One more member of this group labeled the act of a Dalit person riding a horse as a “rebellion against the Hindu caste hierarchy” and made a desperate effort to connect it with reservation. He insinuated that the upper castes despise it out of their dislike for the SC and ST communities and went on to involve the apex court in his absurd argument. “They don’t have fear of SC/ST atrocity act. Why? Because of Supreme Court of India.They are trying to dilute SCST act in every way,” he wrote.

Dalit Hindu riding on horse is rebel against Hindu's caste hierarchy.

you can understand why most Upper Castes Hindu oppose reservation for SCST. They don't have fear of SCST atrocity act.

Why?

Because of Supreme Court of India.They are trying to dilute SCST act in every way. https://t.co/ARJup6QpIu — रवि (@ravidolse) February 3, 2026

Ali Shervani employed a gif of a man supporting a temple in hopes of exacerbating the caste divide and pit Hindu communities against each other in addition to deriding their faith.

However, the reality of the matter was soon revealed by the authorities who arrested 3 perpetrators and continue to search for the other 5. The conflict arose between members of the Dalit and Thakor communities. Notably, the latter is a part of the Koli caste in Gujarat and is classified as OBC (Other Backward Class). The Thakors are the largest among the state’s 146 recognised OBC castes. More importantly, the clash was sparked over DJ music during the wedding procession between the two sides who already have a “long-standing land dispute” and no casteist motive was found during the police inquiry.

The truth of the confrontation

A ras-garba event featuring the DJ music was held in the area close to the home of one of the accused, following the rituals. “During the investigation, we found that there was a death in the accused’s community and they had asked for the DJ to be stopped. The situation worsened as a result, and the two families came to a head. Three of the accused were found at the spot, and they have been detained,” informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (ST/SC Cell) Paresh J Renuka who is also an investigating officer in the case.

“When we inquired further, we found that there was no caste angle behind the incident. There is a long standing land dispute between the complainant and the accused. In 2022 also, a case under the Atrocities Act was registered following a clash between the same parties over land. Otherwise, wedding processions of Dalit community have been held peacefully in this village in the past too,” he highlighted.

The fresh heated argument turned into a physical altercation after which the groom’s father used the emergency number 112 to notify the authorities. A police squad arrived swifly at the location, managed the situation and dispersed the gathering. A complaint was submitted to the Patan Taluka Police Station in which Ganpatbhai Chavda mentioned that his son Vishal’s wedding procession arrived at the square of the Jogni Mataji temple in the village where garba was being played.

Afterwards, the armed offenders reached there and attacked him alongside hurling casteist slurs and intimidating him. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against eight people under the applicable provisions of the Gujarat Police Act, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, three individuals, Bakuji Thakor, Jivanji Thakor and a minor have been taken into custody while “the remaining five accused are absconding, and dedicated teams have been formed to trace and arrest them at the earliest.” They all are from the same family.

Meanwhile, more cops have been stationed in the area to prevent further escalation and impose law and order. Officials added, “The situation is under control and the investigation is ongoing from all angles.”

Conclusion

The news report published by NDTV was rife with inaccuracies and was soon exploited by the usual culprits to attack the Hindu community under the pretext of caste justice. The Dalit groom was subjected to an attack, but the fact is that it was not neither due to his caste nor carried out by general category Hindus. It was a matter of personal enmity as confirmed by the police.

Nevertheless, these anti-Hindu elements have consistently prevented the truth from taking precedence over their agenda and they will not allow it to do so at this time either. Every such episode presents a golden opportunity for them to not only promote their sinister narrative but also to create distrust and strife within Hindu society.