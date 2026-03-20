Ramadan is considered the holiest month in Islam. Muslims claim it is a month of worship, patience, almsgiving (zakat), and, above all, of forgetting rivalries and living in harmony. But here arises the crucial question: why, during this holy month of “peace” and “blessings,” are Muslims found involved in incidents of violence, conflict, and bloodshed?

On one hand, Islamic religious scholars preach that only virtuous deeds should be performed during Ramadan, but on the other hand, social media appears filled with inflammatory rhetoric. During Ramadan 2026, not only Islamic fundamentalists but also Islamic countries disregarded the month. In the 30 days of Ramadan, countless incidents of murder, looting, assault, violence, and rape were reported.

Here, OpIndia presents a list of 50 such incidents during Ramadan, including a young Hindu man’s murder in Delhi by Islamists and the death of 400 people in a hospital in Afghanistan. Read on and decide whether Islamic fundamentalists truly consider Ramadan a month of prayer, patience, and charity.

Middle East: A war-ridden Ramadan and a deepening humanitarian crisis

During the entire period of Ramadan, the situation in the Middle East remained extremely fragile and tense. Particularly, in Iran, the turmoil at the highest levels of power and the ongoing major attacks there have drawn global attention. Fierce military strikes by the United States and Israel have inflicted significant damage on Iran’s strategic locations, further deepening the instability in the country. Surprisingly, even during this month of ‘peace’, violence has intensified rather than diminished.

Within hours of US and Israeli strikes, Iran responded aggressively, launching missile and drone attacks against several countries in the region. This retaliation targeted not only its military rivals but also several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait. This wave of war and attacks has created a serious humanitarian crisis in the region during the holy month of Ramadan, where conflict and the struggle for military supremacy have overshadowed the peace of worship.

1. Chaos in Kuwait: Embassy attack and Iran’s ‘Ramadan Offensive’

On March 2, 2026, Kuwait City was jolted when the US Embassy was directly targeted as part of Iran’s so-called “Ramadan Offensive”. The attack involved a coordinated barrage of missiles and lethal drones (UAVs), raining down death from the sky, filling the city’s air with a thick cloud of smoke. Although Kuwait responded swiftly and shot down several drones mid-air, the horrific attack claimed one life and seriously injured 32 others.

Such a direct attack on a country’s diplomatic mission not only blatantly flouts international law but also makes clear that Iran is no longer averse to inciting violence in its Arab neighbours. This military action, carried out during the holy month of peace (Ramadan), has transformed the entire Gulf region into a battlefield.

2. Chaos in Tel Aviv: Iranian ballistic missiles wreak havoc on residential areas

On March 1, 2026, Iran launched massive ballistic missile attacks on Israel, further fueling the regional conflict. Although Israel’s Iron Dome defence system destroyed several missiles mid-air, the sheer force of the attacks caused one missile to penetrate the security perimeter and land directly on the residential area of ​​Beit Shemesh. The massive explosion wreaked havoc, killing nine people on the spot, bringing the total death toll to 12.

The severity of this attack can be gauged from the fact that more than 150 people were injured. The way the missile landed in a residential area clearly indicates that the target was not a military installation but innocent civilians. This violent act, carried out during the holy month of Ramadan, not only shocks human sensibilities but also raises serious questions about Iran’s claims of religious and peaceful values.

3. Fear in Gulf countries: Iran’s missile attack and attack on sovereignty

On February 28, 2026, Iran simultaneously launched missiles against major Gulf cities: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Doha, sending shockwaves throughout the region. This missile blitz targeted not only US military installations but also civilian and residential infrastructure. The magnitude of this attack can be gauged from the fact that one person was killed in Abu Dhabi, while massive explosions were also reported near Dubai landmarks like the Burj Khalifa.

Given the security risks posed by these attacks, airspace across the Middle East had to be immediately closed, halting international flights and causing widespread chaos at Dubai Airport. This incident clearly underscores that in its struggle for regional dominance, Iran is now unwilling to compromise the security and sovereignty of its own Muslim neighbours.

3. War on the Borders: Pakistan-Afghanistan Bloody Clash in Ramadan

Hopes for peace in South Asia during the ‘holy month’ fell apart when tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated into a fierce military confrontation. Pakistani Air Force fighter jets crossed into Afghan territory and launched heavy airstrikes on Kabul, Kandahar, and several other areas. The Afghan Taliban government strongly condemned the attacks, alleging that Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian targets.

The severity of these attacks can be estimated from the fact that even a hospital in Kabul was hit by the Pakistani bombing. According to media reports, nearly 400 people have lost their lives so far in the horrific military aggression, and over 250 have been seriously injured. These attacks on hospitals and residential areas during the holy month of Ramadan have not only deepened the humanitarian crisis but also escalated the bitterness between the two neighbouring Islamic countries.

4. Chaos in Karachi: Pro-Iranian mobs rampage and attack the US consulate

Following the news of Iran’s Supreme Leader’s death, violence erupted in Karachi, Pakistan, plunging the city into chaos. On March 1, 2026, a pro-Iranian mob attempted to attack the US Consulate, leading to a massive outcry. Protesters not only set police checkpoints on fire but also caused significant damage to government and international diplomatic properties.

This wave of violence wasn’t limited to Karachi. In Skardu, a mob also set fire to the United Nations (UN) office. So far, 22 people have lost their lives in these fierce clashes and violent incidents, while more than 120 others have been seriously injured. The violence during the holy month of Ramadan raised serious questions about the internal security and law and order in Pakistan.

5. Pakistani airstrikes on Khost and Paktika in Afghanistan

On February 28, 2026, Pakistan Air Force fighter jets crossed the Afghan border and launched heavy bombing raids on Khost and Paktika provinces. Pakistan described these attacks as actions against terrorist targets, but innocent people paid a heavy price. At least eight civilians, including women and children, were killed in this military operation.

The incident has escalated tensions between the two countries, and the Taliban termed it a direct violation of their sovereignty and launched a counter-offensive. The fighting, which erupted during the holy month of Ramadan, has wreaked havoc in the border areas, forcing thousands of families to flee their homes for their lives.

6. Ramadan begins and mourning on the border: Pakistani military strikes in Nangarhar-Paktika

In the early days of the holy month of Ramadan, as the world hoped for peace, Pakistan escalated tensions by launching another major military operation in the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces of Afghanistan on February 22, 2026. Pakistan described these attacks as a necessary action against terrorism, but the civilian population paid a heavy price for this military operation.

This horrific attack claimed the lives of 17 Afghan civilians, further exacerbating the already bitter tensions between the two neighbouring countries. This bloody incident, occurring during these early days of prayer and prosperity, has shattered all hopes for peace and created an atmosphere of terror in the border areas.

7. Chaos in Karnataka, India: Stones pelted from a mosque on the Shivaji Jayanti procession

A disturbing incident of communal tension happened on February 20, 2026, in Bagalkot, Karnataka, raising serious questions about law and order. A procession commemorating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was targeted as it passed in front of the Panka Mosque. It is alleged that fundamentalists present there suddenly began pelting the procession with slippers and stones, causing chaos in the area.

The attackers did not even spare the district’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddharth Goyal, who was on duty. He suffered injuries to his head and neck. The blood stains on his uniform testified to the fact that the attackers had neither fear of the administration nor respect for the law. This well-planned attack on a peaceful procession once again presents a worrying picture of growing Islamic extremism and deteriorating social harmony.

8. Tension in Jabalpur: Temple Aarti and fundamentalist attack

An alarming case of Islamic radicalisation emerged from the sensitive Sihora tehsil of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. On the night of February 19, 2026, while the Hindu community was performing the evening aarti at the Durga temple as per the tradition, it coincided with namaz at the nearby mosque. The peaceful atmosphere suddenly turned tense when a young man allegedly damaged the temple grill. This was not just a loss of property, but a direct attack on the faith and devotion of Hindus.

As residents protested against the act, the Islamist mob turned violent and began heavy stone-pelting. This sudden attack ignited communal tensions in the entire area. The vandalism of the temple complex and the ensuing violence posed a significant challenge to the local administration, clearly the result of a well-planned radicalisation.

9. Tension in Hyderabad: Huge uproar in Amberpet over Shivaji Jayanti slogans

A similar case came to light in Hyderabad’s Amberpet area, where a Shivaji Jayanti procession was targeted. The dispute began when the procession passed by a local mosque, where Islamists strongly objected to the music being played in the procession. The situation quickly escalated into heated arguments and violent scuffles, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.

It’s often seen that attempts are made to suppress Hindu cultural and religious expression under the pretext of “disrupting prayer,” and the same pattern was evident here. Seeing the situation spiralling out of control, the administration immediately intervened, imposing Section 163, BNSS (a curfew-like restriction) in the area for the next four days. Police arrested eight rioters in connection with the incident.

10. Horrific incident in Mahbubnagar: Attempted mob lynching of a Hindu youth over a social media post

An incident of extremist violence has come to light from Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district. Here, a Hindu youth named Santosh was brutally attacked by a mob of about 20-25 people simply because he had shared a post on social media related to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This story, posted on March 1, 2026, went viral in local groups and enraged the extremists, who reached Santosh’s shop at around 9 pm and started beating him mercilessly with kicks and punches.

The victim, Santosh, said that the mob tried to crush him to the ground, and if another shopkeeper hadn’t shown courage and pulled him out, he could have lost his life. The attackers were so audacious that they continued to roam near his shop even after midnight, with the intent of attacking him again. Police identified 11 people in this case, nine of whom were arrested, though they were later granted bail.

11. Sensational incident in Bengaluru: Fiancee strangled to death during Ramadan

An incident came to light in Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, where 20-year-old Mohammed Sabeel brutally murdered his minor fiancée, Zoya, during the holy month of Ramadan. This horrific incident took place in the DJ Halli area on March 16, 2026, around 6 am. According to the police, despite Zoya being a minor, the two were engaged and were about to get married soon. On the day of the incident, Sabeel had taken Zoya to a relative’s house, where a heated argument broke out between the two over some issue.

The dispute escalated to the point where Sabeel lost his temper and, in a fit of rage, slit Zoya’s neck with a sharp weapon, killing her instantly. Sabeel immediately fled the scene. About an hour later, when Sabeel’s relatives returned home, they found Zoya’s body lying on the ground, covered in blood. Police, responding to the family’s information, began investigating the case and launched a frantic search for the absconding accused, Sabeel. This brutal murder, committed during the holy month of Ramadan, has sent shockwaves throughout the area.

12. Bloody Holi in Delhi: A young man beaten to death over a minor balloon dispute

A heartbreaking incident took place in Uttam Nagar (Hastasal Rehabilitation Colony) in Delhi, where the joy of Holi turned into mourning. The dispute began with a trivial incident when an 11-year-old girl from the family of the Hindu victim, Tarun, was playing Holi on the terrace of her house. She threw a water balloon at her father standing below, which accidentally fell onto the road, and the water splashed on a Muslim woman from the neighbourhood. The girl’s family said that they immediately apologised, but the Muslim woman and her family started a fight and called their relatives.

About an hour after the incident, 26-year-old Tarun was returning home on his bike after playing Holi with his friend when a mob of 15-20 Islamist militants ambushed him. The mob brutally attacked Tarun with iron rods, bricks, and stones. His grandfather, Man Singh, said through a choked voice that the attackers brutally beat him and, when he fell unconscious on the road, struck him in the chest with a heavy stone. Tarun died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. This dispute, which began over a small balloon, took the life of a cheerful young man due to a radical mindset.

13. Bloody Holi clash in Etah: Dalit youth beaten to death on the pretext of paint falling on him

A similar incident happened in the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, where, amidst the festivities of Holi, Islamists targeted the family of a Dalit youth. On March 4, 2026, at around 8 p.m., 22-year-old Akash was playing Holi outside his home. Three brothers from the neighbourhood, Arbaaz, Shahbaaz, and Mustafa, happened to pass by and accidentally some colour got spilled on their clothes. Over this trivial matter, the three began abusing Akash’s mother and sister. When Akash resisted, the accused threw him to the ground and began brutally beating him with sticks.

Arbaaz struck Akash hard on the head with the butt of his pistol, causing him to collapse and start bleeding. When Akash’s sister Bina and sister-in-law Varsha ran to save him, Mustafa and Arbaaz assaulted them as well. As they left, the accused insulted the victim’s family with casteist slurs and threatened to kill them, saying, “We won’t let you live here.”

14. Delhi brutality: Innocents brutalised behind the shutters of a halal meat shop

A heinous incident came to light during Ramadan in the Dwarka area of ​​the country’s capital, Delhi. A 65-year-old Muslim man near Goyala Dairy targeted a Hindu girl aged 6 to 9 years. The incident took place on March 16, 2026, when the girl was playing with her younger sister near a school. The accused, who ran a Halal meat shop nearby, lured the girl on the pretext of giving her something and took her inside his Halal meat shop. There, he closed the shutter of the shop and committed brutality on the innocent girl.

This horrific incident came to light when the girl’s mother and a relative caught the accused red-handed, leading to communal tension in the area. The girl revealed that the Muslim man had also assaulted her on an earlier occasion. Following protests from residents, the police arrested him.

15. Chaos at Raisen Fort: Historic cannon fire, pro-Iran slogans raised

A controversial video from Raisen Fort in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media recently. In the video, some Muslim men were seen standing on a hill above the historic fort, chanting “Allah-hu-Akbar” and saying things like “We support Iran“. The Muslim men, then, lit an ancient cannon in the fort with a matchstick. As soon as the fire broke out, a loud explosion occurred, filling the entire area with smoke.

The incident was presented as a particularly provocative message on social media, sparking outrage among locals. Based on a complaint from Brijesh Chawaria, a resident of Patel Nagar, Raisen, the police immediately took action and, given the seriousness of the matter, arrested four accused. The arrested Muslim men have been identified as Shadab Qureshi, Yusuf Sheikh, Wasim Mohammad, and Pappu alias Salman Qureshi. The desecration of historical heritage and the use of provocative slogans fueled communal tensions and security concerns in the area.

16. Raipur riot: Stone pelting at Marhi Mata Temple and bloody feud

The Maudhapara area of ​​Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, was engulfed by violence and stone-pelting on March 16, 2026. The dispute began with a confrontation between two groups, which quickly escalated into a violent brawl near the Marhi Mata Temple. According to claims circulating on social media, a mob of Islamic fundamentalists targeted the temple late at night and pelted stones, sparking widespread communal tension in the area. In protest, a large number of Bajrang Dal activists surrounded the Maudhapara police station and issued a clear warning that if strict action was not taken against the perpetrators of the attack, they would retaliate.

According to media reports, this wave of violence in Raipur wasn’t limited to stone-pelting; four separate incidents of stabbings were also reported around the same time. Police investigations revealed that the Maudhapura violence stems from an old rivalry. Last year, men named Altaf and Rashid had attacked Ravi Raksel, leading to a feud between the two groups.

17. Desecration of the Holy Ganga: ‘Biryani party’ on a moving boat in Varanasi, 14 arrested

An incident that deeply hurt thereligious sentiments of Hindus came to light from the religious city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. A viral video of the incident showed a group of Muslims holding an Iftar party on a boat in the middle of the holy river Ganga. The incident happened on March 16, 2026, when a group of Muslim men broke their fast by feasting on ‘Chicken Biryani’ kept in a large vessel on a moving boat. After eating non-vegetarian food, these Muslim men threw the leftover bones directly into the holy stream of the river Ganga, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of Sanatan Dharma and the purity of the river.

The incident sparked widespread outrage among residents and Hindu organisations. Given the sensitivity of the matter, Varanasi police acted swiftly, arresting 14 individuals involved in the “floating party.”

18. Kidnapping and conversion of a minor Hindu girl in Rampur

On February 22, 2026, in the Patwai area of ​​Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, a minor Hindu girl was kidnapped, held hostage, and forcibly converted. The incident sparked widespread outrage among the victim’s family and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists. The organisation immediately reached the Patwai police station, filed a written complaint, and strongly demanded that the girl be rescued immediately.

However, even after 24 hours of the incident, no trace of the girl was found, prompting Hindu organisations to issue a strict ultimatum to the police. According to the complaint, two Muslim youths abducted the girl and pressured her to convert to Islam. The police detained the village head and began questioning him.

19. Identity-based brutality: Mohammad Javed poses as Rahul Patel and blackmails people in Mehsana

A case of exploitation of a Hindu girl by concealing identity came to light from Khedalu town in Mehsana district, Gujarat. The incident occurred on February 22, 2026, when a man named Mohammad Javed posed as Rahul Patel, befriended the Hindu girl and deceived her. The accused gained her trust and took private photographs of her, which he later used to blackmail her.

The victim alleged that Javed lured her to a guest house, where he attempted to rape her. Upon receiving information about this heinous act, family members and villagers immediately rushed to the scene and caught the accused red-handed. Police swung into action, and based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against Mohammad Javed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and he was taken into custody.

20. A Hindu man attacked in his house by a Muslim mob with a hammer for playing the Hanuman Chalisa in Ghaziabad

On March 10, 2026, a Hindu family was attacked by a violent mob for playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker in the Nandgram area of ​​Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to victim Hrithik Singh, the dispute began when some Muslim families in the neighbourhood objected to the Hanuman Chalisa being played on a DJ. This minor altercation quickly escalated into a conflict when Tahir, Rashid, and Salman, along with several unidentified associates, forcibly entered Hrithik’s home.

Pooja, a member of the victim’s family, said the attackers first targeted her husband while he was at a nearby shop, and then stormed the house. The attackers, crossing all limits of brutality, attacked Pooja’s innocent daughter with a hammer, leaving her bleeding. The family claims they were also publicly threatened with death. Station House Officer (SHO) of Nandgram police station, Umesh Kumar, took the main accused, Tahir, Rashid, and Salman, into police custody.

21. Radicalisation in Hyderabad: Cab driver brutally beaten for ‘Jai Shri Ram’ sticker

A disturbing incident of religious intolerance happened in the JB Nagar area of ​​Hyderabad, Telangana. Late on the night of February 26, 2026, Suresh Gaur, a Hindu cab driver, was targeted simply because he had a ‘Jai Shri Ram’ sticker on the back of his car. According to reports, a violent group of Muslims stopped his cab and started an argument over the sticker, which quickly escalated into a violent attack.

The mob of around 25-30 Islamic fundamentalists surrounded Suresh Gaur, forcibly pulled him out of his vehicle, and assaulted him. The attackers not only injured the driver but also vandalised his cab, shattering the windows and causing significant damage to the vehicle.

22. Communal clash in Kodagu: Hindu youth attacked during religious announcement

On March 3, 2026, in Napoklu town, Kodagu district, Karnataka, the announcement of a religious event led to violence. The incident occurred when some Hindu men announced an upcoming religious event through a loudspeaker on a vehicle. Local Muslim youths objected, leading to a minor altercation that quickly escalated into a violent fight. A Hindu youth named Gautam was seriously injured in the attack.

Following the incident, Hindu organisations demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the police acted swiftly and registered an FIR against Rashid, Siddique, Suhail, and Rafi. Suhail, one of the main accused, was taken into custody.

23. Chhindwara audacity: A Hindu woman was threatened with rape by a man posing as a ‘Pathan’ on Instagram

A case of mental harassment via social media was reported in the Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on February 24, 2026, when a 22-year-old Hindu woman shared a statement by a Hindu leader on Instagram. Enraged by this post, three Muslim men named Bilal, Dilawar, and Salman targeted the Hindu woman. They not only pressured her to remove the post through phone calls, but also crossed all limits of decency to intimidate her.

The accused used extremely offensive and violent language to mentally break the Hindu woman. One of the accused flaunted his identity and said, “I am a Pathan, I can actually commit a rape,” while the other, in an attempt to humiliate the girl, claimed that four girls from her community were his “girlfriends.” Instead of being intimidated by these horrific threats, the Hindu woman showed courage and immediately informed her family and filed a police complaint. Chhindwara police arrested all of them.

24. Dehradun Holi riot: Hindu youth attacked in a dispute over a burst balloon.

A disturbing incident of extremist violence happened amid the Holi celebrations in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. On March 2, 2026, Chirag Anand and his friend Anand were playing Holi near RGM Plaza on Chakrata Road when a water balloon got stuck on an electrical wire and burst. The water from the balloon splashed onto the clothes of Sahil Dhiman, who was standing nearby, leading to a clash.

Sahil got enraged and called his friends, and within moments, a mob of over 20 Muslims attacked Chirag with sticks and rods. The attackers brutally inflicted severe injuries on Chirag’s head and back, forcing him to hide in a nearby alley. It is alleged that the mob did not stop there; after pelting him with stones and bricks, they went to the victim’s home, where they also pushed and abused his mother.

25. Riots at Holika Dahan in Rajkot: Stunts and indecency towards women during the puja

On March 2, 2026, in the Bhagwatipara area of ​​Rajkot, Gujarat, tensions erupted during the sacred Holika Dahan celebrations when an attempt was made to disrupt the atmosphere of devotion and faith. At the time of the incident, a large number of local women and children were worshipping and circumambulating Holika. Meanwhile, two Muslim youths on a motorcycle suddenly arrived and began performing dangerous stunts in the crowd, causing panic.

When bystanders protested this unsafe and offensive behaviour, the Muslim youth left but returned shortly afterwards, accompanied by a mob of Islamists. The dispute quickly escalated into a violent clash. The Muslim mob created a ruckus, hurled abuses and behaved indecently towards the women present there. Police acted swiftly and detained several suspects on charges of disturbing the peace.

26. Religious tradition violated in Rampur: Huge uproar over premature Holika Dahan

Tensions erupted in Bajidpur village, Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, on March 2, 2026, during Holika Dahan, when a Muslim man disrupted the religious ceremony. As per tradition, hundreds of Hindu families, women, and children had gathered for Holika Dahan and Parikrama at the auspicious time after the lunar eclipse. While people were preparing for the puja, a Muslim man secretly set fire to Holika before the scheduled time.

This incident sparked widespread outrage among the Hindus present, who saw it as a direct violation of their centuries-old religious traditions. As the situation became extremely tense, the Police immediately detained the Muslim man.

27. Bloody Holi in Chandauli: E-rickshaw rider and his friends carried out a deadly attack over colouring

On March 5, 2026, the joy of Holi in Dudhari-Tenduhan village in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, turned to mourning when a trivial matter sparked a violent clash. Some Hindu men were dancing to traditional songs and applying colours to each other when some colour accidentally splashed onto a passing e-rickshaw driver named Khurshid. Khurshid got angry over this small incident and immediately called his friends to the scene.

The dispute turned violent, and the Muslim men, armed with sticks, hockey sticks, and sharp weapons, attacked the Hindu men playing Holi. The situation reached its peak when the attackers entered the home of a Hindu man and brutally assaulted those present. Nearly half a dozen people were seriously injured in this well-planned attack. Police acted swiftly and arrested the three main accused.

28. Stone pelting in Tonk on the eve of Holi: Violence after namaz left father and daughter bleeding

On the night of March 3, 2026, just a day before the festivities of Holi, communal tension and violence erupted in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, where an old dispute suddenly escalated into a violent incident. According to media reports, the dispute began when a Muslim family returned home after offering namaz and got into a fight with local Hindu families. The altercation escalated to the point where both sides resorted to lathi-charge and heavy stone-pelting, creating panic and chaos in the area.

A Hindu father and his daughter were seriously injured in this bloody clash and were immediately admitted to the Tonk District Hospital. Given the sensitivity of the situation, Tonk Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra deployed Rajasthan Armed Constabulary personnel, along with police from the City Kotwali, Purana Tonk, and Sadar police stations.

29. Barbarity in Bangladesh: A Hindu man beheaded and thrown near a brick kiln

Gopal Chandra Das, a 45-year-old Hindu man, was brutally murdered in the Pirojpur district of neighbouring Bangladesh. Gopal, who went missing on March 13, 2026, was found decapitated, and his body was found the next day on a riverbank near an abandoned brick kiln in Nesarabad subdistrict. The gruesome condition of the body sent shockwaves through the area and created widespread panic among the local Hindu community. According to police, the body was found near Mamun Miyan’s brick kiln premises, and the missing head of the body was evidence of the murderers’ extreme brutality.

The family named two individuals, Mohammad Samrat and Mohammad Raju, as suspects for this heinous murder. Initial investigations and family statements indicated that Gopal Chandra Das was first abducted and then taken to a secluded location and murdered. Police arrested the accused, Mohammad Samrat, while the other accused, Mohammad Raju, remained at large.

30. Holi riot in Munger: Stone pelting in a dispute over applying colours

On March 4, 2026, the joyous celebrations of Holi turned tense in the Jamalpur area of ​​Munger district, Bihar, when a violent clash broke out near the railway track connecting Sadar Bazaar and Rampur Colony. Locals were applying colour to each other with traditional fervour when a dispute arose between the Muslim community over the application of colour. The dispute escalated to the point where a mob of local Muslims pelted stones at the Hindus present.

One Hindu man sustained serious injuries in the sudden attack, while several others were also injured. Police took action, detaining five suspects and an investigation was launched to ensure the perpetrators receive the harshest punishment.

31. Ujjain riot: Stone pelting and attack on India’s World Cup victory celebrations

On the night of March 8, 2026, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a Hindu family celebrating India’s historic victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final was attacked. The incident occurred in Raj Royal Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Chimanganj Mandi police station, where Islamists caused violence during Ramadan. The Hindu family was celebrating the country’s victory by bursting firecrackers outside their home when some Muslim neighbours objected to the firecrackers and got into an argument.

The argument quickly escalated into a violent clash, and the Muslim mob brutally assaulted the family. Several family members of the Hindu family were injured in the attack. Immediate action was taken based on the victim’s complaint. Police detained Wahid Khan, Zakir, Sultan, Shadab, and other accused.

32. Ramadan terror in Rajasthan: Hindu family attacked for celebrating Bumrah’s wicket

On the night of March 8, 2026, in Badhoda Ghumakkad village under Kishangarh Bas police station of Alwar district (Khairthal-Tijara area) of Rajasthan, the excitement of cricket turned into a conflict when celebrating India’s victory proved costly for a Hindu family. This incident, which took place in the month of Ramadan, started when a Hindu family was enjoying the match between India and New Zealand on the terrace of their house. As soon as Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah took two consecutive wickets in an over, the family members expressed their happiness by clapping in excitement.

Local Muslims in the neighbourhood objected to this celebration of the match and began abusing. The dispute quickly escalated, and soon a mob of around 15 to 20 Islamists, armed with sticks and iron rods, attacked the Hindu family. They pelted stones at the house of the Hindu family. One of the attackers climbed onto the roof and opened fire. In the attack, 30-year-old Bhajano Baiwas suffered a serious head injury and was left bleeding.

33. ‘Nikah’ plot in Bhiwandi during Ramadan: Minor raped

In Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, 20-year-old Arman Shaikh was arrested for raping, blackmailing, and forcing a minor girl into Nikah. The incident occurred on March 6, 2026, during the holy month of Ramadan. Police investigations revealed that the accused contacted the victim through social media in 2024. At the time, the girl was a minor, and Arman was approximately 18 years old. It is alleged that Arman sexually exploited the victim repeatedly for the past two years.

When the girl turned 18, Armaan began pressuring her to marry him. Fearing the accused’s blackmail and threats, the girl travelled to Bhiwandi for the wedding, where all the preparations for the wedding ceremony were made by the accused. Everyone, from the Qazi to the witnesses, was present for the ceremony. However, members of a Hindu organisation reached there just in time after getting information from the girl’s family. They rescued the girl safely. The police arrested Armaan Sheikh.

34. Ramadan violence in Lucknow: A Hindu girl converted

A 23-year-old Hindu woman from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was lured into a love trap. She was physically exploited and forced to convert to Islam. The incident happened during Ramadan. The victim made serious allegations against a young man named Farheen Khan, who first had physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage and then lied to her that if she performed Nikah first, he would marry her according to Hindu customs. He also forced the victim to sign a Nikahnama.

After the Nikah, instead of taking the Hindu girl to her home, Farheen kept her in a rented room and constantly pressured her to recite the Kalma and convert to Islam. The cruelty reached its peak when the girl became pregnant, and Farheen kicked her in the stomach, causing her to miscarry. When she protested, Farheen threatened to kill her and sell her away.

35. Conversions in Kerala during Ramadan: Hindu women and children pressured to convert to Islam

A 21-year-old Hindu woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode district levelled serious allegations against her husband, Shahul Hameed. The incident happened during the month of Ramadan. The woman said that she was first lured into a love affair by Hameed, who married her according to Hindu rituals at the Guruvayoor temple. After the wedding, the couple lived together, and the woman gave birth to a child.

The woman said there was no talk of conversion before the marriage, but as soon as they began living together, the true nature of Shahul and his family was exposed. She said that shortly after the marriage, she and her child were pressured to convert to Islam. Fearing for her and her child’s safety, the victim approached the police. Thiruvambady police detained Shahul Hameed.

36. Minor forced into ‘nikah’ during Ramadan in Maharashtra

A case of harassment of a 15-year-old minor girl, during the month of Ramadan, came to light from the Shirdi police station area of ​​Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. A Muslim man named Irfan Shaikh contacted the minor through Instagram and gradually began harassing her. Irfan stalked the Hindu girl on social media and pressured her to marry him.

The investigation revealed that Irfan was not alone in the conspiracy; some of his family members were also involved. Tormented with constant harassment, the minor told everything to her family, who filed a complaint at the police station. Police subsequently arrested the main accused, Irfan Sheikh.

37. Dalit Hindu teenager surrounded by Muslim mob in Chikkamagaluru during Ramadan

On February 26, 2026, during the month of Ramadan, a 17-year-old Dalit Hindu boy was surrounded by a Muslim mob in Malad Town in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka. The Hindu boy was riding a bike with his Muslim female friend when a group of Muslims noticed them and stopped them near Jyoti Circle on Market Road. The Islamist mob questioned the teenager about his Muslim friend and intimidated him. The situation calmed down at the time.

However, later in the night, some Muslim men forcibly entered the Dalit boy’s house and abused his entire family. They threatened to kill the boy and his family. Following the incident, police filed an FIR against eight people and detained three of the accused.

38. Stones pelted at a Hindu colony over a colour dispute in Shahjahanpur during Ramadan

In Mau Rasulpur village of the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, communal tensions flared up on Holi. On March 4, 2026, communal conflict erupted after a Hindu youth threw colour on a Muslim man while playing Holi. However, the police arrived at the scene and pacified both sides, but that did not end the conflict. An attack was planned by local Muslims at night in a secret meeting. The next morning, a large mob of Islamists attacked the Hindu colony.

The mob pelted stones at the houses of Hindus, seriously injuring several. Police filed charges under serious sections against around 100 rioters, including Zayed Ali, Shahid Ali, Aqeel Ahmed, Azim, Sohail, Amir, Mahkoo, and Hasrat.

39. Bloody clashes in Rudrapur during Ramadan: Muslim mobs pelted stones and opened fire during Holi celebrations.

Communal violence erupted during the Holi festival in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand. Late on the night of March 5, 2026, as locals in the Bhootbangla area were celebrating Holi with traditional fervour, a Muslim man disrupted the atmosphere. The Muslim man repeatedly tried to force his e-rickshaw through the crowd of Hindus taking part in Holi celebrations. When people present objected to his actions, he used abusive language and left.

Shortly afterwards, the Muslim man came back with a violent mob of dozens of Muslims and attacked unarmed Hindus celebrating Holi. The Islamic mob pelted stones and beat Hindus with sticks. According to eyewitnesses, gunfire was heard during the attack. More than a dozen people were injured in this sudden, well-planned attack.

40. Hindu families attacked over colour dispute in Barabanki during Ramadan

Communal violence broke out during Holi celebrations in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. On March 4, 2026, the joy of Holi in Tikaria village of Deva police station area turned sour when a minor dispute over playing with colours escalated into a violent clash. Several Hindu families in the village were playing Holi when a group of local Muslims objected and created a ruckus.

A mob of Islamists, armed with sticks, iron rods, and knives, attacked unarmed Hindus. Eleven people were seriously injured. The attackers entered homes and brutally beat Hindu families, targeting anyone who tried to intervene. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police registered an FIR.

41. Murder during Holi feast in Baghpat during Ramadan

On March 4, 2026, during the festival of Holi, a Hindu man named Amrit Sharma was brutally stabbed to death following a minor altercation in Titroda village, Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened when Amrit left home to attend a Holi feast at the invitation of his friend, Sameer. Amrit went to a chicken shop owned by a man named Sajid in the village, where he got into an argument with some Muslim men present there.

The dispute escalated to the point where Suhail, Anas, Shaukeen, and Chinku, who were present at the shop, attacked Amrit with knives. The attackers stabbed Amrit multiple times in the chest, abdomen, and waist, causing him to bleed profusely and die on the spot. The police filed a murder case against the four named accused.

42. Ramadan rampage in Lakhimpur: Meat thrown into temple

Communal fanaticism and violence in Mohammadpur village, Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh, forced a Hindu family to flee their ancestral home. The incident occurred during the month of Ramadan on March 4, 2026, when the victim, Pradeep Verma, fled the village with his family, fed up with the oppression of his neighbours. Pradeep said that his neighbour, Ismail Ali, and his family had been mentally and physically abusing him for a long time.

As part of the conspiracy, the accused repeatedly threw pieces of flesh and bones into the local Shiva temple and the well in front of Pradeep’s house. On March 4, 2026, when the temple premises were desecrated, Pradeep strongly objected. When he protested, Ismail, Warish Ali, Tahban Ali, and Ishtiyak, along with the women in their families, attacked Pradeep Verma and brutally beat him. After the incident, Pradeep decided to leave the village with his family.

43. Ramadan riot in Gaya: Stones pelted at several people, including a pregnant Hindu woman, after a child was hit by a ball

On March 5, 2026, during Ramadan, a minor incident in the Belaganj area of ​​Gaya district, Bihar, escalated into a bloody clash when a ball accidentally hit a Muslim man while children were playing. The man strongly objected, sparking an argument. Soon, a large Muslim mob gathered at the spot and indiscriminately pelted stones at Hindus’ homes.

This sudden attack and stone-pelting created panic in the area and caused extensive damage to several houses. Several people were injured in the violence, including a 21-year-old pregnant woman, Lalita Devi. According to locals, the tension in the village had old roots; about a week earlier, a dispute had erupted between the two sides over a Kalash Yatra held during the Akhand Kirtan.

44. Brutality in Varanasi during Ramadan: A Hindu minor drugged and raped at Assi Ghat

A minor Hindu girl was subjected to ‘Love Jihad’ and brutality during the month of Ramadan at the famous Assi Ghat in the religious city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The teenager, a resident of Chandauli’s Baburi police station area, had gone to visit Assi Ghat with her brother on March 7, 2026, where she was kidnapped by a man named Nabi Rasool alias Javed. After the kidnapping, Javed called the Hindu girl’s father and not only admitted to having her in his custody, but also said that he would forcibly convert her and marry her.

The entire conspiracy was revealed when the accused fled, leaving the young woman unconscious near her village on the morning of March 8, 2026. The victim recounted her ordeal, stating that she was held captive, drugged, and repeatedly raped. Javed also captured obscene videos and photographs of her to blackmail her. Bhelupur police later arrested the accused.

45. Non-Muslim children are prohibited from eating at a Canadian school during Ramadan

In an attempt to be inclusive, the school administration at Fairview School in Calgary, Canada, made a decision that increased the difficulties of non-Muslim students. During the month of Ramadan, the school, in the name of showing respect to the students observing fast, banned them from eating food in its cafeteria. According to the school’s official email, the lunch area was declared a ‘food-free’ zone. Due to this arbitrary order, the students who were not observing fast also had to remain hungry during lunch time and had to find another place in the bitter cold.

The rule left young children (around 9 years old), studying in grades 4 to 6, hungry. The situation worsened for students in grades 7 to 9, who were completely prohibited from eating in the lunchroom during their one-hour break. Notably, fasting is generally mandatory in Islam from the age of 13 to 14, but the school, in its appeasing move, imposed fasting on even younger non-Muslim children.

46. ​​Terrorist attack in America during Ramadan: Gunfire accompanied by chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’

On March 12, 2026, a former military personnel entered a building at Old Dominion University (ODU) in Virginia, USA, and opened fire indiscriminately. In this horrific incident, which occurred during the month of Ramadan, 36-year-old Mohammed Baylor Jalloh entered the classroom, shouting “Allahu Akbar” and opened fire. Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah was tragically killed in the attack, while two others were seriously injured.

Surprisingly, the attacker, Jalloh, was no ordinary criminal. He was a former Army National Guard member convicted in 2016 of supporting the dreaded terrorist organisation ISIS. He was on surveillance after being released early. At the time of his attack, students were training to become military officers. These brave students fearlessly confronted the terrorist and captured him. According to the FBI, the students stabbed Jalloh to death in self-defence.

47. Ramadan carnage in Nigeria: 23 killed in Maiduguri suicide bombing

A deadly suicide attack took place in Maiduguri, Nigeria, during the month of Ramadan. On the night of March 16, 2026, suspected attackers carried out a series of bomb blasts targeting this major city in north-eastern Nigeria. According to the Nigerian police, these suicide blasts killed at least 23 innocent people, while more than 100 people were seriously injured. This attack in the capital of violence-hit Borno state is being considered one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in recent years. No terrorist group officially claimed responsibility for this attack, but some Islamic terrorist groups were suspected.

48. Radicalisation in London during Ramadan: Attack on a Holika Dahan event in Harrow

On March 4, 2026, during the month of Ramadan, in the Harrow area of ​​London, the capital of Britain, when the local Hindu community was celebrating the ‘Holika Dahan‘ with legal permission, the festive atmosphere was turned violent by Islamic fundamentalists. A large number of Hindu families, women and innocent children were participating in this event. According to eyewitnesses, some people from a nearby mosque suddenly disrupted the event. The attackers not only uprooted and threw away the sound system installed there, but also threatened the people participating in the celebration.

Surprisingly, after the initial altercation, the group briefly left but returned shortly after with about 20 other extremists and attacked again. This occurred despite the presence of the local mayor, representatives of Harrow Council, and senior Labour Party figures. Despite the presence of so many VIP figures, the attackers were able to create a ruckus.

49. Al-Qaeda rampages in Burkina Faso during Ramadan: 50+ killings

During the month of Ramadan in the African country of Burkina Faso, the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group JNIM carried out a horrific massacre, shaking the entire region. On February 27, 2026, in a major attack in the northern areas, the terrorists crossed all limits of barbarity, killing more than 50 soldiers and civilians.

This spate of Jihadist attacks is not new in the country, which has been under the military rule of Ibrahim Traore since September 2022. But this time, the terrorists displayed brutality, not only killing people but also setting grain stores on fire and looting food supplies, threatening starvation for the local population. The terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

50. Terrorist bombings in Moscow during Ramadan: fanatics’ brutality and innocent bloodshed

On February 24, 2026, during Ramadan, in Moscow, the capital of Russia, an ISIS-affiliated terrorist targeted a railway station and blew himself up, killing a police officer on duty on the spot and seriously injuring several others.

The irony is that while the fundamentalists who perpetrate these incidents tout this month as a time of “worship and purity,” the reality on the ground appears to be quite the opposite. The 50 incidents documented in this report are merely a sample, while there may be hundreds more that may never be exposed. The heinous rapes of women and minor girls, the murders of innocents, and the unrest unleashed by shedding the blood of innocent people expose the duplicity of these fundamentalists.

The list of other events is available here.

(The article is a translation of the original article published at OpIndia Hindi.)