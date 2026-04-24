Making derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion and deities under the pretext of advocating ‘social justice’ and ‘rationality’ has become an opprobrious trend. In a fresh attack on the Hindu faith, Satish Bauddh, a self-proclaimed Ambedkarite, made highly offensive, vile remarks about Hindu Devi-Devtas at a public event in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar on 18th April. Bauddh’s Hinduphobic comments have triggered a massive backlash, with many demanding his arrest.

During an event commemorating Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birthday, Satish Bauddh delivered a speech wherein he began with the usual hateful commentary against the ‘Manuwadi ideology’, caste, and superstition, to incite Dalit Hindus to convert to Buddhism. However, he soon pivoted to spewing vitriol against Hindu deities, scriptures and beliefs.

Satish Bauddh mocked Maa Sita

Mocking the story of Maa Sita’s divine birth, Satish Bauddh said, “There was a king and queen. They were not able to have children… So meet a doctor… But a sage told them that if the king and queen plough the field together, they will have children… Now when the plough got stuck… a pot was found… there was a girl in it… That girl was named Sita… I did not understand one thing… the kids will come out during the excavation… are they kids or potatoes or radishes… We accepted it as truth because we did not take refuge in intellect… Can it really happen that while digging the ground, a girl comes out…”

Ambedkarite activist’s sexual innuendo-riddled mockery of the Puranic story of Lord Krishna’s birth

During his speech, the Hinduphobic ‘activist’ also mocked Lord Krishna and his birth story through sexual innuendos around the baby swap incident mentioned in Hindu scriptures.

“Vasudev oh Babuji… the relationship happened with great difficulty… Kansa collected both of them together… Men will be locked up separately and women will be locked up separately… But Kansa collected both of them together… Brother, farming has started there… The eighth child was about to be born… He left with the boy… They made the exchange… I gave the boy there. I took the girl here… The girl who came turned out to be even smarter than him… Flying in the air she is saying, Kansa son, your arrangements have been made… So we are moving from darkness to darkness,” he said, to cheerful and equally Hinduphobic crowd.

He further called Lord Krishna a ‘womaniser’ and rebuked people for celebrating birthday and cutting cakes in honour of such a person.

Mockery of Draupadi and the disrobing episode from Mahabharat

After insulting Mata Sita and Lord Krishna, Satish Bauddh proceeded to insult queen Draupadi, specifically mentioning the Vastra-haran or disrobing incident. He claimed that Pandavas planned to disrobe Draupadi, (although it was the Kauravas), and inserted a ‘Dalit-Savarn’ angle to villainise upper-caste Hindus.

He said, “A woman was standing there, her name was Draupadi… When the Pandavas planned to disrobe Draupadi… Were there any Dalits in that meeting? They were not Shudras, they were Ati Shudras… those who disrobed the woman were also upper caste… It was Savarn who bet the woman in gambling… The stories of these people have ruined us… From darkness to darkness, friend, the stories of these people have ruined us.”

Sounding no different from a Hindu-hating Christian missionary or an Islamist peddling hate, Satish Bauddh’s blatant mockery of Hindu deities and scriptures relied on insults, sexual innuendos and mindless literalist misreading aimed at alienating Dalit Hindus from Sanatan Dharma. Bauddh deliberately highlighted incidents described in Hindu scriptures without proper moral, philosophical and spiritual context and teachings of the Hindu scriptures.

It is also interesting to note how Satish Bauddh, Christian missionaries and even Islamists like the ones accused in the TCS Nashik case, share the same disdain for Hindus and penchant to mock Hindu deities. OpIndia reported earlier how the Muslim men accused in the TCS Nashik case used to ridicule the Hindu faith by throwing similar “Krishna was a womaniser”, “Shivling is phallus”, “Draupadi is characterless”, etc.

Hindus demand police action against Satish Bauddh

It is rather a deplorable reality of a Hindu-majority India that Hindus like Gautam Khattar are booked for criticising a 16th-century Christian missionary, who tortured, killed, and forced thousands of Hindus to convert to Christianity; Islamists become celebrities after mocking Bhagwan Ram and Maa Sita, and the likes of Satish Bauddh become ‘rationalists’ and ‘social justice warriors’ after mocking Hindu deities.

Bauddh’s speech has been widely circulated on social media by various self-proclaimed ‘Ambedkarite’ handles.

As several videos of Satish Bauddh’s Hinduphobic commentary went viral on social media, Hindus have risen in outrage and demanded his arrest.

In this vein, an X user wrote, “In Ashoknagar, New Delhi, this man kept on mocking Hindu Dharm, Hindu Deities. Mocked Mata Sita. Mocked Shri Krishna. Called Vasudev – R**dwa. Mocked Mahadev and so on and published a video on their social media channels @BahujanDastakTv. These statements have deeply hurt our religious sentiments. I urge @DelhiPolice @DCPSouthDelhi to file an FIR against this speaker, Social media handlers and the organisers because they are trying to create a rift and propagate hatred among people.”

In Ashoknagar, New Delhi



This man kept on mocking Hindu Dharm , Hindu Dieties .



> Mocked Mata Sita .

> Mocked Shri Krishna .

> Called Vasudev – R**dwa .

> Mocked Mahadev

and so on .. and published video on their social media channels @BahujanDastakTv .



These statements… pic.twitter.com/f7BjyeSOcV — INDIAN MERIT (@UnreservedMERIT) April 23, 2026

Saket wrote, “If Goa Police can go to Uttarakhand and pick someone for posting facts on a priest from medieval era, why cannot @DelhiPolice do the same for straight forward blasphemy and attempt to create disharmony.”

If Goa Police can go to Uttarakhand and pick someone for posting facts on a priest from medieval era, why cannot @DelhiPolice do the same for straight forward blasphemy and attempt to create disharmony. https://t.co/GzmYOkysOi — saket साकेत ಸಾಕೇತ್ 🇮🇳 (@saket71) April 23, 2026

One user named “Sawarn Voice” wrote, “Ashoknagar, Delhi just dropped the most revolutionary content ever. Some genius from @BahujanDastakTv spent his evening mocking Mata Sita, roasting Shri Krishna, calling Vasudev a straight-up Rdwa**, and dragging Mahadev too. Then they proudly uploaded the whole circus on their channels. Peak Bahujan unity strategy: insult Hindu deities, hurt millions of sentiments, and cry “equality” while spreading hate. @DelhiPolice @DCPSouthDelhi FIR against the speaker, handlers & organisers right now. Or is hurt sentiments only a crime when it’s not Hindus? Stop manufacturing rifts for views.”

🚨 Ashoknagar, Delhi just dropped the most revolutionary content ever 😂



Some genius from @BahujanDastakTv spent his evening mocking Mata Sita, roasting Shri Krishna, calling Vasudev a straight-up Rdwa**, and dragging Mahadev too.



Then they proudly uploaded the whole circus on… pic.twitter.com/exnea6YMCj — Sawarn Voice 🔥 (@Bhairaviyogi) April 23, 2026

Who is Satish Bauddh

Satish Bauddh claims to be an Ambedkarite Buddhist activist and a public speaker. He has earned notoriety for delivering anti-Hindu speeches at ‘Ambedkarite’ events. His social media pages are replete with posts and videos mocking the Hindu faith.

As per his LinkedIn page, Bauddh is a Ghaziabad-based “Independent Corporate Training Consultant”.

Back in 2017, Satish Bauddh addressed a Muslim crowd wherein he labelled Hindus, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Bhagwa Gunda or ‘Saffron Goon’ and attempted to provoke mob violence. While attacking the BJP, he also peddled the ‘EVM hacking’ bogey, casting aspersions on the integrity of the Election Commission.

More recently, Bauddh peddled misleading claims that Manuwadi men used to force widows into the funeral pyre of their deceased husbands to become ‘Sati’. He also mocked the “Johar” practice committed by Hindu women in the Medieval era of the Islamic invaders.

Unsurprisingly, Satish Bauddh also glorifies anti-Hindu activist EV Ramaswamy Naicker also known as Periyar, who reportedly used to tell his followers that if they ever encountered a Brahmin and a snake on the road, they should kill the Brahmin first.

While Satish Bauddh’s recently anti-Hindu commentary has sparked massive outrage, the so-called Ambedkarite has repeatedly been targeting Hindu deities, scriptures, and practices in his speeches and social media content, all in the name of promoting ‘rational approach’, social justice and Buddhism.