A rap song criticising the Modi government has been going viral on social media. The rap song, sung by a struggling rapper, is being promoted by the Congress IT cell as an expression of the Indian Gen Z’s anger against the government. A similar propaganda was seen being peddled on social media in India after the Gen Z protests in Nepal.

This video of the rap song, which portrays the age-old leftist rhetoric, was also shared by x user Ankit Mayank, who describes himself as Rahul Gandhi’s “Babbar Sher.” Sharing the video, Ankit wrote, “So, Gen Z in India is now using music to expose and speak out against the fascist regime. Fiery rap song, must share. Interesting times are ahead”.

The truth about the rap song

However, the truth about this rap song purportedly portraying Gen Z anger is far from what the Congress IT Cell is claiming. To find out, OpIndia launched an investigation, which led us to several LinkedIn posts about some job vacancies published by the Congress party.

In fact, for the past three months, Congress has been hiring rap songwriters, cartoonists, and food and travel influencers. OpIndia found three such vacancies posted from the account of a person named Tekendra Sharma. These posts clearly stated that these hirings were for Congress.

To understand the full story, OpIndia spoke to Tekendra Sharma over the phone. Sharma said that he had posted the recruitment advertisement for the Congress party, but he is not a member of the Congress party. He added that his job is to shortlist CVs and send them to the Congress party. In other words, Tekendra Sharma admitted that he posted recruitment for rap songwriters, influencers, and other vacancies at the behest of the Congress party.

Congress Party did not respond to OpIndia’s questions

This leads to the question of why the Congress party is hiring rap songwriters, influencers, and bloggers. OpIndia attempted to contact Congress for a response by sending emails to Congress media chief Jairam Ramesh and spokesperson Pawan Khera. The email contained several questions regarding Congress’s relationship with Tekendra Sharma, whether the party was actually conducting such a recruitment drive, and whether Congress views the anti-government content as organic or its own.

It’s been over 24 hours since this email was sent, but we haven’t received a response. The rapper who made the rap song is nowhere to be found. This is the usual pattern of the Congress party; first, they peddle propaganda, and when confronted with facts, they avoid responding. This clearly shows that the anti-government content that social media users believe to be Gen Z anger is being sponsored and spread by the Congress party.

Rap song videos on Congress’s social media

It’s no coincidence that after the recruitment of rap songwriters, the Congress party’s YouTube page has suddenly started posting rap songs. Whether it’s vote theft or PM Modi’s relationship with the United States, the Congress party has released rap songs targeting the government on all sorts of issues.

A rap song was recently posted on the Congress YouTube channel, in which PM Modi’s relationship with Donald Trump has been trolled with memes. The song has gone viral on social media.

There is another Congress-sponsored rap song titled “वोट चोर, गद्दी छोड़” (Vote Theaf, Leave the Throne). The video of the rap song portrays Rahul Gandhi as a leader with a spotless image, supports claims of vote theft and questions the Election Commission’s findings refuting Gandhi’s claims.

This suggests that Congress hired a rap songwriter to create anti-government content, spread it on social media and inciting Gen Z by portraying it as public anger.

After witnessing how the “Gen Z revolution” in Nepal led to the fall of the KP Oli government, Rahul Gandhi appears to be attempting a similar playbook in India. Over the past few months, he has increasingly tried to position himself as the voice of India’s youth, amplifying anti-establishment rhetoric, encouraging social media-driven dissent, and promoting influencer-led campaigns that mimic the Nepali model. From rap songs to meme-driven narratives, Congress’s ecosystem seems focused on manufacturing an image of “Gen Z outrage” against PM Modi, trying to incite online frustration and hoping it would turn into a political movement that becomes the undoing of the current dispensation.

Congress ecosystem’s anti-government ‘paid campaign’ on social media

This isn’t the first time the Congress ecosystem has promoted fake social media content in the name of Gen Z anger. Recently, Congress launched a “vote theft” propaganda campaign on social media. Numerous influencers and content creators created Reels on the issue, and some even apologised later. It was later revealed that the entire “vote theft” propaganda was part of a Congress-sponsored “paid campaign,” costing around ₹20,000 to ₹30,000. These are Congress’s tactics of brainwashing India’s Gen Z, who rely on social media for information.

