Friday, March 6, 2020
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Investigation reveals Tahir Hussain was residing in Mustafabad during riots, contradicts his earlier statements

Tahir Hussain has contradicted himself by claiming that he was not in his house during the riots. Earlier, Hussain had said that he was rescued by the Delhi police at his own residence in Mustafad during the riots.

OpIndia Staff
Minor who escaped mob violence at Tahir Hussain's building claims he watched Ankit Sharma and two others being dragged inside the house
Building(left) owned by Tahir Hussain(right) from where the mob hurled stones and petrol bombs
A day after suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain who was arrested by the Delhi police, the AAP leader has now himself contradicted his earlier statement regarding his presence in the house during the anti-Hindu riots. Hussain is charged for the brutal murder of IB official Ankit Sharma and for instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

According to reports, the Delhi police investigation has said that the call data records of the murder accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain revealed that he was in riot-hit Mustafabad area from February 24-27, during which severe violence was unleashed against Hindus by Muslim mobs with alleged direct support from AAP corporator.

During the investigation, Tahir Hussain has contradicted himself by claiming that he was not in his house during the riots. Earlier, Hussain had said that he was rescued by the Delhi police at his own residence in Mustafabad during the riots. Hussain had said that he had moved out of his for his family safety in the presence of Delhi police.

However, Tahir Hussain has now taken a U-turn to state that he was not at all in his house, but was residing at a lane near his house.

The Delhi Crime Branch on Friday revealed that suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was later hiding in Zakir Nagar area, which comes under Okhla Constituency of Amanatulla Khan.

Reportedly, Hussain went into hiding in the Zakir Nagar area for two days after he escaped from the riot-hit Mustafabad area on February 27. During his stay in Zakir Nagar, the suspended AAP councillor was using his alternative cell number.

On Thursday, the suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who was absconding after being charged for the brutal murder of the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Hussain had gone to Rouse Avenue court to surrender. However, the court dismissed his surrender plea and after that he was arrested by police. The court had rejected his plea saying it was not within its jurisdiction.

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The Muslim mob had thrown his body into a drain.

The family of the deceased Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his Muslim mob of dragging their son and brutally murdering him.

A day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

Addition to that, in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Many videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand.

