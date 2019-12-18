Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka as Peoples Forum, a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations call for a bandh

Amidst the anti-CAA riots in various parts of the country, the Peoples Forum, a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations, has called for a Bandh in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on December 19 (Thursday) in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the alleged police attack on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

However, later in the day the Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj held that permission for a bandh will not be granted in Kalaburagi in connection to the recruitment exams of different departments and to maintain law and order in the city.

M N Nagaraj was quoted by news agencies as saying that no bandh will be allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of recruitment exams of different departments as well as to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the city.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As a precautionary measure, the Karnataka police have arrested nearly 20 activists who had called for the bandh in Gulbarga today. Among those arrested are Dalit and minority community leaders from the Peoples Forum.

Following the announcement by the Peoples Forum, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao also confirmed that “Section 144 to be imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural district from tomorrow 6 am for the next 3 days.

A ‘bandh’ has been called by consortium of Left wing & Muslim organisations tomorrow in Karnataka. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao says, “Section 144 to be imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural district from tomorrow 6 am for the next 3 days”. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/F9pCfM3xri — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to stay the operation of Citizenship Act. Moreover, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa has also said that the Citizenship Act will be implemented in the state.

Earlier today, Section 144 was imposed in North East Delhi after anti-CAA rioters have been wreaking havoc in the capital city over the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per reports, even after police resorted to lathi-charge and teargas, the rioting crowd in Delhi’s Seelampur where a school bus was attacked last evening, the rioters refused to back off. The Muslim mob had unleashed the violence against public infrastructure and pelted stones at the police injuring many of them.

Last week, the protests held in Jamia Nagar in New Delhi had turned violent following which the police had to use force to bring the situation under control. Communal slogans like ‘Hinduon se azaadi‘ were also chanted during the protests. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was also seen leading the protests.