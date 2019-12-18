Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home News Reports Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka as Peoples Forum, a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations call for a bandh
News Reports

Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka as Peoples Forum, a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations call for a bandh

As a precautionary measure, the Karnataka police have arrested nearly 20 activists who had called for the bandh in Gulbarga today. Among those arrested are Dalit and minority community leaders from the Peoples Forum.

OpIndia Staff
Kalaburagi Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj said no bandh will be allowed tomorrow. Image credit: ANI
Engagements162

Amidst the anti-CAA riots in various parts of the country, the Peoples Forum, a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations, has called for a Bandh in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on December 19 (Thursday) in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the alleged police attack on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

However, later in the day the Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj held that permission for a bandh will not be granted in Kalaburagi in connection to the recruitment exams of different departments and to maintain law and order in the city.

M N Nagaraj was quoted by news agencies as saying that no bandh will be allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of recruitment exams of different departments as well as to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the city.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As a precautionary measure, the Karnataka police have arrested nearly 20 activists who had called for the bandh in Gulbarga today. Among those arrested are Dalit and minority community leaders from the Peoples Forum.

Following the announcement by the Peoples Forum, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao also confirmed that “Section 144 to be imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural district from tomorrow 6 am for the next 3 days.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to stay the operation of Citizenship Act. Moreover, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa has also said that the Citizenship Act will be implemented in the state.

Earlier today, Section 144 was imposed in North East Delhi after anti-CAA rioters have been wreaking havoc in the capital city over the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per reports, even after police resorted to lathi-charge and teargas, the rioting crowd in Delhi’s Seelampur where a school bus was attacked last evening, the rioters refused to back off. The Muslim mob had unleashed the violence against public infrastructure and pelted stones at the police injuring many of them.

Last week, the protests held in Jamia Nagar in New Delhi had turned violent following which the police had to use force to bring the situation under control. Communal slogans like ‘Hinduon se azaadi‘ were also chanted during the protests. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was also seen leading the protests.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

193,396FansLike
204,663FollowersFollow
129,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com