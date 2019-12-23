A muslim mob attacked and desecrated a temple in Bihar’s Patna on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

“When all the idols will be removed…only Allah’s name will remain” – Faiz Ahmad Faiz In other news, a #HanumanMandir was desecrated in Patna, Bihar by Muslims protesting against #CAA yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jZKgMDrEbo — The Lazy Lawyer (@BBTheorist) December 23, 2019

As seen above, a Hanuman temple was vandalised by the mob where some miscreants can be seen entering the temple and breaking the idol.

The RJD had called for a Bandh in Bihar on Saturday when the violence took place. During the bandh, the rioters destroyed a Hanuman temple in Patna’s Phulwari. During the bandh, many RJD workers, armed with sticks and flags with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s face on it, vandalised autorickshaws. As per reports, anti-CAA rally was passing through the Tamtam Padao in Phulwari Sharif area and was on its way to Sangatpar. However, Sangatpar residents were not permitting them to enter. Police had also not given them permission to move ahead. The matter escalated and they resorted to violence.

Another video from Phulwari Sharif area shows mob violence between two groups.

In Patna,Phulwari Sharif one Hindu shot dead and temples vandalised by them.He was shot bcoz he protested for breaking the temple. pic.twitter.com/SY2CY8QoJU — SATYAM SIDDHARTHA (@SATSIDD) December 22, 2019

While the violence in Patna on Saturday injured as many as 25 people, OpIndia could not independently verify the claims that one person was shot dead in the riots. At least 11 people, including 2 policemen were admitted to AIIMS, of which six had bullet injuries.