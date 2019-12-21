The anti-CAA protests that have been raging on have soon descended into an excuse to cause riots, violence, arson and vandalisation. Today, visuals emerged from Bhagalpur, Bihar where RJD has called for an anti-CAA ‘bandh’. They are reportedly also opposing NRC. In the visuals, RJD workers, armed with sticks, can be seen vandalising autorickshaws.

#WATCH RJD workers vandalise auto rickshaws in Bhagalpur during ‘bandh’ called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/d2sbDcdlA2 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

The vandals who allegedly belong to RJD can be seen carrying large flags with the photograph of a convicted criminal and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Like many other states across the country, Bihar had also turned into a war zone as the left-wing parties with support from around six Opposition parties in Bihar called for a statewide shutdown on Thursday in protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide implementation of National Register of Citizens.

As per reports, Anti-CAA rioters took to the streets, resulting in large-scale traffic disruption, arson and vandalism. The rioters vandalised private and commercial vehicles in and around Patna during the bandh. In some districts including Patna, Ara and Darbhanga protesters disrupted rail routes.

Reports stated that workers of Jan Adhikar Party had indulged in vandalism in several areas of Patna. Stone pelting and arson incidents have been reported too.

Political parties have been at the forefront of fomenting trouble. OpIndia had exposed a WhatsApp group where Congress’ NSUI functionaries were planning and coordinating widespread protests across the country and dressing it up as organic protests. Recently, a Congress Corportator was arrested for instigating a Muslim mob in Ahmedabad that pelted stones and almost lynched a policeman.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered also a case against several accused persons including Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan for indulging in violent protests in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. A mob led by Congress MP Jignesh Mevani had turned violent in Gujarat and mercilessly attacked a police van recently as well.