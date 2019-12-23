Monday, December 23, 2019
Home News Reports Christian pastor admits on camera how he kicked gods of non-Christian communities and created hundreds of ‘Christ villages’, complaint filed by legal NGO
News Reports

Christian pastor admits on camera how he kicked gods of non-Christian communities and created hundreds of ‘Christ villages’, complaint filed by legal NGO

Pastor Praveen Chakravarthy is very active in church planting, disciple-making, and he had helped thousands of people in receiving fresh drinking water and also receiving Christ as their Lord and Savior.

OpIndia Staff
Pastor Praveen Chakravarthy
Engagements633

A legal rights NGO, called the Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), has filed a complaint with the Union Home Secretary and the FCRA Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs against the Andhra Pradesh based NGO ‘Sylom Blind Center’, with one Praveen Chakravarthy as its President, for indulging in conversions to Christianity. The complainant has demanded that the organization’s FCRA license be cancelled, bank accounts be frozen and an investigation be carried out regarding its other activities. Praveen Chakravarthy is also a senior pastor.

In the video shared by LRPF, Chakravarthy can be heard saying, “After everyone who had accepted Christ as Saviour and when they remove the tree god, a stone god, then I call it a Christ village.” He continued, “In some villages, I had hit the stones and trees with my leg, in front of the village people, they only said, Pastor Praveen, you can hit it because it’s fake. So there are many cases which I had kicked the gods’ heads and I was so happy.” Chakravarthy clarified that a ‘Christ Village’ means a village where everyone had accepted Christ. He claims to have made hundreds of ‘Christ Villages’ and was continuing with his mission.

Sylom Blind Center was established in 1989, and its stated goal is to help the orphans, widows, aged, neglected ones in the society by providing them education, shelter, medicine, clothing, care and concern. But the organisation headed by pastor Praveen Chakraborty has been involved in religious conversion activities. According to a report by Organiser, The pastor and his ‘Sylom Pastors League’ group claim to have Baptized 15,000 Indians in the year 2012, 37,000 persons in 2013, 292,000 persons on 2014, 6,00,003 persons in 2015 and so on.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Praveen Chakravarthy conducts his conversion activities through Sylom Pastors League, which is headed by him. LifePoint Church’s Missions Ministry, a US based Christian missionary organisation, list the Sylom Pastors League as their partner in India. They mention that Praveen is very active in church planting, disciple-making, and he had helped thousands of people in receiving fresh drinking water and also receiving Christ as their Lord and Savior.

As we have reported at OpIndia, Christian missionaries wish to convert the entire world to Christianity. Christianity considers Pagans Gods and Goddesses, including the Gods and Goddesses of Hinduism, as false gods and demons. It also considers idol worshippers as devil worshippers. Therefore, Christian missionaries seek to eradicate Hinduism from the face of the Earth.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Jharkhand Results: JMM alliance leading in 4 seats out of 6 where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigned

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Guha calls for dumping of dynasty from the Congress party
Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies in Jharkhand as part of the Congress' campaign. Priyanka Gandhi addressed just one rally at Pakur constituency.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,045FansLike
207,672FollowersFollow
138,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com