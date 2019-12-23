A legal rights NGO, called the Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), has filed a complaint with the Union Home Secretary and the FCRA Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs against the Andhra Pradesh based NGO ‘Sylom Blind Center’, with one Praveen Chakravarthy as its President, for indulging in conversions to Christianity. The complainant has demanded that the organization’s FCRA license be cancelled, bank accounts be frozen and an investigation be carried out regarding its other activities. Praveen Chakravarthy is also a senior pastor.

In the video shared by LRPF, Chakravarthy can be heard saying, “After everyone who had accepted Christ as Saviour and when they remove the tree god, a stone god, then I call it a Christ village.” He continued, “In some villages, I had hit the stones and trees with my leg, in front of the village people, they only said, Pastor Praveen, you can hit it because it’s fake. So there are many cases which I had kicked the gods’ heads and I was so happy.” Chakravarthy clarified that a ‘Christ Village’ means a village where everyone had accepted Christ. He claims to have made hundreds of ‘Christ Villages’ and was continuing with his mission.

Sylom Blind Center was established in 1989, and its stated goal is to help the orphans, widows, aged, neglected ones in the society by providing them education, shelter, medicine, clothing, care and concern. But the organisation headed by pastor Praveen Chakraborty has been involved in religious conversion activities. According to a report by Organiser, The pastor and his ‘Sylom Pastors League’ group claim to have Baptized 15,000 Indians in the year 2012, 37,000 persons in 2013, 292,000 persons on 2014, 6,00,003 persons in 2015 and so on.

Praveen Chakravarthy conducts his conversion activities through Sylom Pastors League, which is headed by him. LifePoint Church’s Missions Ministry, a US based Christian missionary organisation, list the Sylom Pastors League as their partner in India. They mention that Praveen is very active in church planting, disciple-making, and he had helped thousands of people in receiving fresh drinking water and also receiving Christ as their Lord and Savior.

As we have reported at OpIndia, Christian missionaries wish to convert the entire world to Christianity. Christianity considers Pagans Gods and Goddesses, including the Gods and Goddesses of Hinduism, as false gods and demons. It also considers idol worshippers as devil worshippers. Therefore, Christian missionaries seek to eradicate Hinduism from the face of the Earth.