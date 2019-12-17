Running experiments in JNU’s molecular medicine department ruined as ‘protestors’ block entry of scientists into laboratory

The JNU goons, most of them associated with the left-wing brigade, continue to protest against the marginal hostel fee hike in the University. After resorting to endless vandalism and hooliganism, clashing with the police, heckling reporters and attacking teachers the JNU goons are now up to ruining several ongoing, crucial and expensive experiments by blocking scientists from entering the university’s molecular medicine department.

Crossing all semblance of decency, the students have for the second consecutive day stopped scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan and his colleagues from entering their laboratory in the campus. The professor, who went through similar huff last month, took to Twitter yesterday and even today to share the quandary.

Barred again today from entering the lab. The JNU protesting students must realise wet science departments are unlike other departments that study theoretical fields. Crucial experiments, expensive equipment, running inside. Taxpayers pay for our research. Who loses? All of us. pic.twitter.com/rcFhZoAA3m — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) December 17, 2019

In his tweet dated December 16, professor Anand Ranganathan wrote that the JNU students barred him and his colleagues from entering his laboratory. He wrote that while he had exams to take, one of the fellow professors, teaching Molecular medicine at JNU had international grant proposal deadline to meet but failed to do so as he was not allowed to enter the lab. Moreover, many ongoing expensive experiments and active parasite cultures which were being studied and tested in the laboratory have been ruined since the goons stopped the scientists from entering the lab.

Scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan today wrote that the protesting students at JNU must realise wet science departments are unlike other departments that study theoretical fields. He said that crucial experiments and expensive equipment are running inside. “Taxpayers pay for our research. Who loses? All of us,” he tweeted.

A message circulated by the professor internally talked about the traumatising incident where goons barged in in an exam centre and abused and pushed the professor. “We around 12 faculty members including Dean-SES were literally made hostage and the examinees were dispelled away by the mob,” the professor narrated his ordeal. He further stated how for next one hour they were compelled to surrender answer sheets and attendance paper. Later, one of the student-goons, tore off the answer sheets and attendance paper.

Last month on the 22nd, Dr Anand Ranganathan had shared a video on Twitter, wherein the JNU students could be seen blocking the main door to the laboratory, barring him from entering his department as the security looked on.

When the scientist and columnist had intervened and asked the students to move out of his way and let him enter the lab, the students had then too, shouted at him telling him to go away. Angered by the impertinence shown by the students he was seen asking them to go away elsewhere and continue with their protest. He asked the guard to open the gates, but the security also stood helplessly trying to gently convince the students.

Notably, the JNU students had earlier kept a faculty member named Dr Vandana Mishra, who is the Associate Dean of the university in illegal captivity, abused and attacked the Dean for 30 hours. Prior to this, the JNU goons had forcibly stopped the ambulance in which the Dean was being taken for medical care even though the Dean’s health was deteriorating alarmingly.

113 Professors had disassociated themselves from JNU Teachers’ Association over their complicity and silence when teachers are attacked by miscreants and JNU goons.

One Professor Aswini Mohapatra took to Twitter to say that the 113 teachers believe that JNUTA is the root cause of the current deadlock. Controlled by the Left-wing coterie, it has turned JNU into a hotbed of Azadi brigade.

The “students” of JNU have been protesting against the marginal hostel fee hike in JNU. Even after the partial rollback, the students were not satisfied and called the roll-back only ‘cosmetic‘. The students have clashed with the police and even heckled reporters in their ongoing protests. The JNU campus was mercilessly defaced by these goons.