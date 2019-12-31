Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Home Politics Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray inducts a minister Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana had accused of having close Dawood links
News ReportsPolitics

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray inducts a minister Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana had accused of having close Dawood links

One of the newly incorporated legislators in the extended cabinet is Abdul Sattar, who according to Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana, had close ties with the gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his underlings.

OpIndia Staff
Expanded Maharashtra cabinet includes Abdul Sattar and Aslam Shaikh, who alleged to have close links with Dawood Ibrahim
Abdul Sattar and Aslam Shaikh
Engagements138

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government expanded its cabinet yesterday, with the inclusion of 25 ministers and 10 Ministers of State(MoS). The expansion of the cabinet, almost a month after the government formation in the state due to disagreement between the alliance partners has drawn criticism from several quarters for the inclusion of contentious ministers.

One of the newly incorporated legislators in the extended cabinet is Abdul Sattar, who according to Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana, had close ties with the gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his underlings. In a scathing article published in Saamana in 1994, it alleged that Sattar, who was then in Congress, was in thick with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, the conspirators of the Mumbai Bomb Blasts 1993.

However, despite the allegations published in its mouthpiece about 25 years back, Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray not only offered membership of the party to Sattar but he also went ahead to anoint him as a Minister in the newly expanded Maharashtra cabinet.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Besides Sattar, the inclusion of Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh too attracted staunch criticism from the opposition parties as they alleged that Sheikh had been at the vanguard of the campaign demanding clemency for the terrorist Yakub Menon, one of the co-conspirators of the Mumbai Bomb Blasts 1993, and who was awarded death penalty by the highest court of the country.

Read: Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Sanjay Raut upset over brother Sunil Raut’s exclusion from the cabinet

Shaikh, the Congress MLA from Malad West, had earlier written to the erstwhile President Pranab Mukherjee, seeking mercy for Menon in the serial bomb blast case. Shaikh, along with several current and former legislative office-bearers of the Congress such as Naseem Khan, Amin Patel, Shaikh Asif, Shaikh Rashid, Muzaffar Hussain, Husanabano Khalife, Yusuf Abrahani and Javed Juneja had made this demand to the President.

It is also noteworthy to mention that Shiv Sena party, which is currently in alliance with ideological rivals-NCP and Congress in Maharashtra had then welcomed the capital punishment against Menon.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:abdul sattar dawood links, abdul sattar close to dawood, shiv sena abdul sattar

Big Story

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
In the aftermath of a defeat, people are prone to making mistakes that could trap them in a vicious cycle of defeat. A similar pattern is unfolding before our eyes with the anti-CAA protests
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Gandhi

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV

NDTV Editorial Director spreads fake news while trying to prove that NDTV is not biased

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,333FansLike
211,490FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com