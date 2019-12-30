Monday, December 30, 2019
Despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra breaching security protocol, appropriate security cover was provided: CRPF calls out the Congress scion

The CRPF, which provides armed commandos under the 'Z+' category of security cover to Gandhi, said due to her "unscheduled movement" without intimation, the advance security liaison (ASL) protocol could not be conducted.

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's security breach claims refuted by CRPF official, (courtesy: The Indian Express)
Two days after the drama Congress created over “security breach” of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to Lucknow, the CRPF on Monday said there was no breach in the Congress leader’s security and blamed her for violations for travelling as a pillion rider on a scooter.

The CRPF, which provides armed commandos under the ‘Z+’ category of security cover to Gandhi, said due to her unscheduled movement without intimation, the advance security liaison (ASL) protocol could not be conducted.

The CRPF IG in his statement released on Monday said: “During travelling, the protectee (Priyanka) used a non-BR civil vehicle without PSO. The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider. Despite these security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit. Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements.”

Responding to the charges, the CRPF said in a statement: “On December 28, the only programme indicated was a visit to PCC office for attending Congress foundation function, for which an advance security liaison (ASL) protocol had been conducted. On December 28, Abhay Mishra, CO Hazratganj, at around 8 am visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official.”

CRPF has also said that there were 10 security personnel in close proximity of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The statement released by CRPF

On Saturday, Gandhi’s office had written to CRPF VIP security in-charge, alleging that circle officer of Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra, issued threats to her security personnel and warned of restricting her movements. Her office also demanded appropriate action against the officer.

Mishra shouted at them and demanded information of the protectee’s schedule which had been provided to the authorities on Friday, the letter said.

He then accused the CRPF personnel of withholding information since they had readied their fleet as is their standard protocol every morning, it said. He further threatened the CRPF personnel that he will not provide any security cover to the protectee and will not allow the protectee to take even two steps out of the premises, the letter said.

To which Abhay Mishra responded today saying that there was no breach in security by the officials alleging that the protectee (Priyanka Gandhi) used a non-BR civil vehicle without PSO. However, despite security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit, the officer claimed.

On Saturday, Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Uttar Pradesh in order to meet the family of an “anti-CAA activist” who was arrested by UP police. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged that the UP police had roughed her up and manhandled her. However, video evidence proves that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was, as usual, spreading fake news.

After Lucknow Police stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the way to meet ‘anti-CAA activist’ ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri’s family, she hopped on to a two-wheeler which was being driven by a Congress worker and whizzed past.

After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra misled the public by making false claims that she was manhandled by police personnel on her way to the residence of a former IPS officer held for anti-CAA protests, the Uttar Pradesh lady police officer Dr Archana Singh said the allegations were false.

Describing the sequence of events, Archana Singh refuted allegations that she manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming it to be baseless.

