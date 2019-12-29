Sunday, December 29, 2019
UP police officer Dr Archana Singh rejects Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s manhandling allegations, says her car had diverted from scheduled route

Dr Singh said that she is hurt by the allegations that she manhandled the Congress leader. 

OpIndia Staff
Dr Archana Singh
After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra misled the public by making false claims that she was manhandled by police personnel on her way to the residence of a former IPS officer held for anti-CAA protests, the Uttar Pradesh lady police officer Dr Archana Singh said the allegations were false.

On Saturday, Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Uttar Pradesh in order to meet the family of an “anti-CAA activist” who was arrested by UP police. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged that the UP police had roughed her up and manhandled her. However, video evidence proves that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was, as usual, spreading fake news.

Describing the sequence of events, Archana Singh refuted allegations that she manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She said that a tour programme of Priyanka Gandhi was proposed in Lucknow for which she was the fleet in-charge.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Superintendent of Police (Protocol), Dr Archana Singh, Circle Officer Modern Control Room, said, “A number of things such as manhandling and neck grabbing are being circulated on the social media, which is completely false. I have discharged my duty with full sincerity.”

“We got instructions that Priyanka Vadra departed from UP Congress office for Gokhale Marg. As the other vehicles of the fleet were moving on the scheduled route, the vehicle of Priyanka Gandhi instead moving on the scheduled route (from 1090 crossing) moved towards Lohia Path. At that point in time, I wanted to seek the details of her destination from the security point of view as to where she wanted to go. However, the party workers refused to share any information,” she said.

The Circle Officer said Priyanka Gandhi got off her vehicle and started walking along with party workers. Later, she travelled in a scooter without even wearing a helmet. The police officer said that they wanted to know the details regarding her travel programmes to provide sufficient security to her. The officer said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s claims that she was manhandled by UP cops are baseless.

Earlier, UP government spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi also issued a statement saying “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is trying to make the woman police official a scapegoat for her politics. The woman police official discharged her duty today despite the death of one of her family members. She is deeply hurt by these false allegations.”

When Archana Singh was handling the security arrangments of Priyanka Vadra, she got the news that one of her cousin, sho was suffering from jaundice, had passed away in a Delhi hospital. But she didn’t tell about it to anyone as it may hamper the security arrangements and told the SSP about it only after her duty was over. Earlier she had applied for leave to meet the ailing son of her paternal uncle, but it was refused due to sensitive law and order situation in the state. It is extremely unfortunate that Priyanka Vadra is making baseless allegations against a police officer who kept aside a personal tragedy to provide Mrs Vadra adequate security.

Dr Singh said that she is hurt by the allegations that she manhandled the Congress leader.

We had earlier reported on how it was evident that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lied blatantly regarding the whole incident. The video released by the Congress party had itself showed that Priyanka Gandhi was indeed lying.

However, the Congress loyalists in the media industry are blaming the UP police instead of questioning Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as to why a politician would lie to malign public servants and law enforcement officers and why her goons heckled a lady police officer.

The Congress party and its media ecosystem have gone on a lying spree to whitewash crimes of Islamists, Muslim mobs who had unleashed a murderous riot against police officials across the country. Earlier too, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her minions in the media industry had resorted to fake news to absolve crimes of Muslim and discredit the police officials.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress backed “liberal-secular” media had stood in support of Muslim mobs which had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in Meerut and had foulmouthed UP cops after they had tried to stop people from shouting anti-Indian slogans during the CAA protests.

