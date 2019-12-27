As the anti-CAA protests raged on in Delhi on Friday, the Rapid Action Force deployed in Seelampur area, in the eastern part of the national capital Delhi switched to anti-riot shields with electric shock capabilities to curb protesters with minimum force. This is the first time security forces are resorting to the shields capable of generating a 12 Amp current, to keep back unruly mobs.

Security personnel are using Anti-Riot Shield with Electric Shock to push back protesters during #CAAProtests in Seelampur area of Delhi. It will generate 12V current. pic.twitter.com/xG9C9CpcxL — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) December 27, 2019

Approved by the Union home ministry, shock shields, costing Rs 20,000 apiece, are replacing the polycarbonate shields currently used by the troops. With these shock shields, RAF troops, at the flip of a switch, can deliver a non-lethal dose of electric shock to rioters coming in contact with them.

Alongside, portable laser dazzlers are also being used that visually impairs protesters for a few minutes. The laser shots can impair the eyesight for five to 15 minutes, making it difficult or impossible for rioters to aim properly, drive, run or jump. The weapon is very useful in controlling stone-pelters.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF), numbering around 10,000, have been called upon to break up riots and communal clashes in the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi Police made elaborate arrangements to check and deal with any untoward situation in the national capital and prohibitory orders were imposed in several sensitive areas of the city. Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the area near Lal Quila, a large part of northeast Delhi district and around UP Bhawan in anticipation of the protests.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Jama Masjid in Old City area and raised slogans against the new legislation and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Many of them gathered thereafter offering Friday prayers at the mosque.

In Jor Bagh, the police stopped a protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

After riots, arson and stone-pelting, Jamia Millia Islamia ‘students’ planned fresh anti-CAA stir in Delhi today, They planned to gherao Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi to agitate against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths of rioters in police action during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

Meanwhile, flag marches were conducted in some areas of the Northeast district in Delhi and heavy police force has been deployed in place in Jamia Nagar, Jama Masjid and Chanakyapuri amid protest calls.

As prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been in place in the district since a month after protests turned violent, the police have urged people to not participate in any demonstrations that could turn violent.

The Delhi Police have also put up a banner asking people to refrain from staging demonstrations outside the Uttar Pardesh Bhawan as prohibitory orders are in place.