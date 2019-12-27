After riots, arson and stone-pelting, Jamia Millia Islamia ‘students’ plan fresh anti-CAA stir: To gherao Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi

The Jamia Millia Islamia students who spearheaded the anti-CAA riots on December 15, which rapidly took a nationwide direction, have once again planned fresh stir outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi.

The Delhi police have beefed up security as the Jamia students are planning to gherao the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in the national capital on Friday, at around 3 pm to agitate against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths of rioters in police action during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

Demanding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation, the Jamia Coordination Committee, the convener of CAA protest, alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is “firing bullets” on the protesters agitating against the new citizenship law.

The committee alleged that besides shutting 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar and arresting innumerable people opposing CAA, the Uttar Pradesh Police under Yogi Adityanath’s guidance have shot at least 20 people during the CAA protests in the state.

Students have now planned to register their protest against the state government. In view of the demonstration, police have made tight security arrangements at the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan.

It is pertinent to note here, that the Uttar Pradesh police have released several videos and pictures which busts the myth that anti-CAA protests were inherently peaceful and spontaneous. These videos show how rioters have been attacking police personnel, resorting to vandalism, arson and rioting, damaging the public property and injuring public as well as the police officials.

Meanwhile, flag marches were conducted in some areas of the Northeast district in Delhi and heavy police force has been deployed in place in Jamia Nagar, Jama Masjid and Chanakyapuri amid protest calls.

As prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been in place in the district since a month after protests turned violent, the police have urged people to not participate in any demonstrations that could turn violent.

The Delhi Police have also put up a banner asking people to refrain from staging demonstrations outside the Uttar Pardesh Bhawan as prohibitory orders are in place.

Since the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both houses of Parliament, Jamia students have been opposing the law. In fact, the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act began from Jamia Millia Islamia University.

On December 15, residents of Jamia Nagar attacked the police with stones, bottles, tube lights though they were there for the safety and security of the students

Delhi Police had entered the campus on December 15 to flush out the protesting students after protests in Jamia Nagar turned violent as buses were torched and vandalized by Muslim mobs in the National Capital.

According to reports, Jihadist slogans were raised. The so-called ‘protesters’ raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ and ‘Chheen ke lengey Azadi’ and ‘Ladh ke lengey Azadi’. The slogans translate to ‘Freedom from Hindus’, ‘We will fight for freedom’.

It was later established that these violent protests were not organic. They are clearly coordinated by Congress while trying their best to ensure that the Congress, NSUI connect does not get revealed so these protests can be passed off as organic.