Sunday, December 29, 2019
Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

A programme was organised in Delhi's Connaught Place in solidarity with Citizenship Amendment Act. Pakistani Hindus, who have been living in the camp at Majnu Ka Tila, had also participated in the same.

OpIndia Staff
Uber driver Naseem asked Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab and did not take them to the refugee colony in Majnu Ka Tila
BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga today took to Twitter to share that one Uber driver Naseem asked Pakistani Hindu refugees living in Majnu Ka Tila camp to get off his car and drove away.

A programme was organised in Delhi’s Connaught Place in solidarity with Citizenship Amendment Act. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) makes it easier for persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have come to India before 31st December, 2014, to get Indian citizenship. Other immigrants could apply for citizenship following the due procedure. CAA does not affect Indian citizens, Muslims or otherwise, in any which way. Pakistani Hindus, who have been living in the camp at Majnu Ka Tila, had also participated in the same.

Read: ‘Like a bird who has been freed from a cage’ says Hindu refugee from Majnu Ka Tila on CAB: OpIndia Exclusive

The Pakistani Hindus, who will be benefitted under the CAA, needed help in going back to their camp and hence an Uber cab was booked for them. However, when the two men informed the driver that they needed to go to the Pakistani Hindu refugee camp in Majnu Ka Tila, the driver asked them to get off the car and without any explanation, drove away.

OpIndia has reached out to Uber for a statement. At the time of this report, Uber has not yet responded to the above allegations. We shall update the report when we hear back from Uber.

