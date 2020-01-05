Union Home Minister Amit Shah has attacked the opposition’s attempts to mislead and deliberate spreading of misinformation over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing BJP booth-level workers in Delhi, the Union Minister has named Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kejriwal had instigated riots by misleading the public over the CAA.

Shah also added that the opposition has misled the people by trying to convey that the citizenship of the minorities in India will be lost even when the government has repeatedly clarified that nobody will lose citizenship in India because of the act.

BJP President & Home Minister Amit Shah: You are instigating country’s minority community that their citizenship will be lost. I want to tell the people from minority community that they will not lose their citizenship as #CAA as no such provision to take anyone’s citizenship https://t.co/Uj3kTv7EUq pic.twitter.com/84R0vaKZ5D — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Addressing the Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Delhi, the Home Minister stated that the sheer number of the crowd present, that merely represents the number of booth workers in Delhi, shows who is going to form the next government in Delhi. He also attacked the Kejriwal government saying that they have not fulfilled any of their promises. He added that the people of Delhi do not want riot mongers to govern them.

Slamming the opposition leaders for opposing the CAA, the Home Minister stated that the opposition would have Indians believe that no atrocities are being committed against the minorities in Pakistan, but the violence in Nankana Saheb recently shows how Pakistan is terrorising minorities in its territory.

Shah also mentioned the social media rumours of a toll-free number that many had claimed as the number to obtain a free Netflix subscription. Shah added that the rumours are false and the concerned number 8866288662 does not belong to any entertainment channel but it is the official toll-free number to gather support for CAA.