Sunday, January 19, 2020
District Magistrate and Deputy DM in Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh slap and assault people at peaceful pro-CAA rally

The Congress party's stand on the CAA has been clear from the very beginning, they have decided to oppose the Act that provides citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring Islamic States tooth and nail.

The District Magistrate of Rajgarh in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh has been spotted assaulting people at a pro-CAA and NRC rally in Rajgarh. The DM was accompanied by the Deputy as well when peaceful protesters were slapped and pushed around for organizing a demonstration in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The visuals are quite disturbing. As per Times Now, there was section 144 imposed in the district but even so, the manner in which the peaceful protesters were being assaulted reeks of malice on the part of the administration. It is very unusual for the DM and Deputy DM to assault protesters on the streets.

Meanwhile, the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh has been deteriorating ever since Kamal Nath took charge as Chief Minister. One youth from the Dalit community was set on fire on Tuesday. The youth named Dhaniram Ahirwar suffered 60% burn in the attack by around 15-20 men and is currently undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

It is alleged that around 15 to 20 persons from the Muslim community were involved in this crime. The BJP has accused the Congress party of shielding the accused as they belong to the minority community.

