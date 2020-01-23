Thursday, January 23, 2020
News Reports

Whenever they speak, they spew venom and false narratives of monumental proportions: India takes on Pakistan at UNGA

OpIndia Staff
Nagaraj Naidu, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN (image: dailyexcelsior.com)
At the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India took on Pakistan said that a the not-so-friendly neighbour takes to hate speech so naturally the way fish takes to water.

Nagaraj Naidu, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN said that instead of putting and end to the rhetorics and taking steps to restore normalcy, this delegation misleads the international community away from the truth.

Read: Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention in the Kulbhushan Yadav case: ICJ tells UNGA

He further said that Pakistan’s habit of distracting the international community by using false pretences has run its course and the country must reflect on its actions and take the normal route of diplomacy. Stating that United Nations needs to work on the definition of terror, Naidu said, “The UN is yet to agree on a common definition, let alone craft a coherent and well coordinated policy to tackle terrorism and dismantle its enabling network.”

Taking a jibe on Pakistan, Naidu further said, “It is pretty surprising that a country that has completely decimated its minority population talks about protecting minorities.”

