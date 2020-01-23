At the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India took on Pakistan said that a the not-so-friendly neighbour takes to hate speech so naturally the way fish takes to water.

Dy Permanent Representative of India to UN: Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing malaise that afflicts it has run its course. Pak needs to reflect that there are no takers for its false rhetoric&should get down to normal business of diplomacy. — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Nagaraj Naidu, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN said that instead of putting and end to the rhetorics and taking steps to restore normalcy, this delegation misleads the international community away from the truth.

He further said that Pakistan’s habit of distracting the international community by using false pretences has run its course and the country must reflect on its actions and take the normal route of diplomacy. Stating that United Nations needs to work on the definition of terror, Naidu said, “The UN is yet to agree on a common definition, let alone craft a coherent and well coordinated policy to tackle terrorism and dismantle its enabling network.”

Taking a jibe on Pakistan, Naidu further said, “It is pretty surprising that a country that has completely decimated its minority population talks about protecting minorities.”