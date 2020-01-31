Friday, January 31, 2020
Home News Reports Indonesia’s Sharia police unveils first all-female flogging squad to publicly punish women who violate Islamic law
News Reports

Indonesia’s Sharia police unveils first all-female flogging squad to publicly punish women who violate Islamic law

The female flogging squad has been raised in Aceh province, the only province in Indonesia that imposes Sharia law.

OpIndia Staff
Engagements42

Indonesia has ‘unveiled’ its first female flogging squad to publicly punish women who violate Sharia Law. One of the eight new female recruits in the country’s Aceh province has already delivered her first punishment. The unfortunate victim of the spectacle was an unmarried woman discovered with a man who was not family. The female flogging squad has been raised in Aceh province, the only province in Indonesia that imposes Sharia law.

As per reports, the new recruit initially needed some coaxing to thrash the woman. However, after she approached the woman nervously, she meted out a series of lashes. The behaviour for which the woman was punished constitutes a ‘morality crime’ in Indonesia, the biggest Muslim majority country. Those found guilty are often whipped publicly with a rattan cane in Aceh.

Aceh is a deeply conservative region on the Sumatra island. A limited autonomy deal signed more than a decade ago between Aceh and the central government of Indonesia allows the province to follow the Islamic Sharia law. The deal was made to end decades-long insurgency in the area in 2005.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- CNN wants India to tolerate an Islamic state and Shariah law within its territory to uphold ‘Secularism’

The woman, covered from head to toe in traditional Islamic garb, was distinguished from her punisher by her pristine white clothing. The punisher, dressed in similar attire, wore a brown garb. Traditionally, the punishment has been meted out by men but in recent times, more and more women are being found guilty of ‘morality crimes’. Hence, the need for an exclusive female flogging squad was felt.

The chief investigator of Banda Aceh Sharia police was impressed by the punisher’s first flogging. “I think she did a good job. Her technique was nice,” Zakwan said. The women have been trained in how to flog properly without inflicting permanent damage. “We train them to make sure they’re physically fit and teach them how to do a proper whipping,” he said. “It’s kind of an indoctrination that we give to them so they have a better understanding of their role — have no mercy for those who violate God’s law’, he added.

Sharia police in Banda Aceh, a city of some 220,000 people, are on the streets round-the-clock in three shifts. If they find anyone violating strict codes about unmarried men and women interacting, they arrest them for punishment to be given under Sharia laws. The eight women inducted into the female flogging squad were already officers in the Sharia police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:cane, mullah law, moral police, sharia, muslim,

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -

Days before George Soros launched attack against India, his NGO Open Society Foundations filed plea in Delhi HC against Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
Public Intimidation, assault and Harassment: The new weapons of the Anti-CAA lobby

Leftists heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at airport, call him a member of ‘nationalist gang’: Intimidation the new norm?

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,598FansLike
227,370FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com