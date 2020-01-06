Although the left-liberals keep complaining about ‘online harassment’ by ‘right wing trolls’, it is the left-liberal gangs that have the power to destroy the lives and careers of people for their views online. We have seen several examples of left-liberal intellectuals and journalists getting common people being fired for a simple social media post. The latest addition to that list is Indian origin celebrity chef Atul Kochhar.

The Michelin starred chef was sacked by JW Marriott Marqui Hotel Dubai in June 2018 after Islamists and left-liberals had targeted him for a single tweet. Kochhar had even issued an unconditional apology, but that was not enough for the Islamists baying for his blood, and they were satisfied only after the Dubai hotel had terminated the contract with him.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Atul Kochhar was targeted by Islamist-Leftists not for saying something controversial, but for stating a well-known truth. While responding to a tweet by actress Priyanka Chopra, he had written, “It’s sad to see that you have not respected the sentiments of Hindus who have been terrorised by Islam over 2000 years. Shame on you.” The had tweeted this in response to a tweet by Priyanka Chopra apologising after a backlash against an episode of her Hollywood TV show Quantico. Priyanka Chopra was targeted after the show had shown that Indian nationalists had plotted a nuclear attack in Manhattan to frame Pakistani terrorists. This fictional plot twist that was far away from reality had angered many Indians, and Atul Kochhar was one of them to have expressed unhappiness over the same.

After the chef was sacked by the Dubai hotel, he was quickly forgotten and the Islamist-leftists had moved on to their next target, but it has been a very difficult time for Kochhar after that incident. In an interview that was published in August last year, he narrated how he and his family had to face difficult times after he was hounded for his one tweet.

It was not just online backlash that Atul Kochhar had to face, his two school-going teenaged children had to face difficult situations in the school after their father had become a target of massive online attack, and he had to keep his children away from school for some time. The situation was used by his professional rivals to throw him away out of his business, and such rivals had joined the gang against him. “I think it was the darkest time of my life,” he said while narrating that period his life.

Read- The Atul Kochhar case proves that under liberalism or Islamism, it is the Kafirs who suffer

Atul Kochhar said that he went through depression following the episode, and he and his family came back to India for some time to recover from it. He broke down during the interview while narrating what he had his family had to go through.

During the entire interview, he keeps insisting that his tweet was a silly mistake, and he actually didn’t mean it. He also says that during that difficult times, his Muslims friends were most supportive of him. He says that growing up in Shahjahanpur near Lucknow, he had several Muslim friends. He added that during his professional career he had supported several orphan kids financially by sponsoring their education, all of them Muslims.

Despite being such a secular person, Atul Kochhar was hounded by Islamist-leftist gang. He had to pay a heavy price for stating a truth, although he insists that it was a silly mistake and he should not have tweeted that message.