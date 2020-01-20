Monday, January 20, 2020
Even after 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' slogans and anti-Hindu posters, this Kashmiri finds Shaheen Bagh protests 'too Indian'

In the protests, the sacred Hindu religious symbol of Swastika was desecrated by the anti-CAA protesters. The protesters also clashed with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of their genocide. However, even after all of this, the protests still demonstrate 'extreme Indianness' according to certain people.

OpIndia Staff
'Free Kashmir' poster at one of the anti-CAA protests
'Free Kashmir' poster at one of the anti-CAA protests
Sabbah Haji, the Director of Haji Public School in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda who enjoys a good camaraderie with those in the liberal camp, has taken offense at the fact that the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act are ‘too Indian’. She claims that she felt like an ‘outsider’ at these protests.

Haji’s first tweet in the thread was in response to a tweet by one Tanzeel Khan which was in reply to The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s show of phony solidarity towards Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of their ethnic cleansing from the valley. Khan claimed that a woman was stopped from holding up a placard that said ‘Free Kashmir from Indian Occupation’ and therefore, Sherwani had no right to speak of Kashmiri Pandits.

Haji is often provided a platform by mainstream outlets to speak on matters related to Kashmir. The individual who finds even the Shaheen Bagh protests to have ‘extreme Indianness’ was interviewed by Priya Ramani in an article on LiveMint. She has also been awarded by liberal institutions for her work on education.

Read: The Battle from CAA to JNU: Khilafat 2.0, Communist Fantasies, Petty Politics and the conspiracy of Hong Kong style protests

In the past, Haji has made the argument that there’s no need to integrate Kashmiris into mainstream India. She has also opined that Kashmiris do not feel unsafe because of Islamic terrorists in the Valley, who she calls ‘armed militants’ and implied that it is the Indian Army that is making Kashmiris feel unsafe. She also happens to be one of those Kashmiris who support Pakistan over India.

Amusingly enough, Shaheen Bagh is the same place where chants of ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi‘ were raised by the anti-CAA protesters. Thus, to claim that the protests have ‘extreme Indianness’ which makes it jarring is rather disturbing. At the same protests, children were used in order to peddle a nefarious agenda. These children were raising extremely disturbing slogans and they appeared to be indoctrinated into a cult of hatred.

Read: Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

In the protests, the sacred Hindu religious symbol of Swastika was desecrated by the anti-CAA protesters. The protesters also clashed with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of their genocide. However, even after all of this, the protests still demonstrate ‘extreme Indianness’ according to certain people.

