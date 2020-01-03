The Additional Director General (ADG) of Police in Meerut, Prashant Kumar, today confirmed that one person has been arrested for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Mawana, Meerut, during the anti-CAA riots on December 20. The ADG also confirmed that Meerut Police is in the lookout for more such youths who had indulged in such anti-national activities.

Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut on reports of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised in Mawana, Meerut: One person has been arrested, more arrests will be made. Nobody will be given the freedom to do anti-national activities. pic.twitter.com/WYgDTVpnNu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2020

The arrested person, Abu Zar, has admitted on camera that 5-6 boys had raised the pro-Pakistan slogans when police officials had braved to stop the communal riots perpetrated by Muslim rioters during the anti-CAA protests on December 20.

Earlier on Thursday, Meerut police had identified the three individuals who opened fire using unlicensed weapons during the Meerut violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per sources, their names are Naeem, Faisal and Anis. Suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India, these individuals are under the scanner of the Uttar Pradesh police.

- Ad - - article resumes -

With this, ADG Prashant Kumar has today busted the false propaganda peddled by the “liberal-secular” media against a senior officer of the Uttar Pradesh police, over the video that supposedly showed a Meerut police officer telling a group of anti-CAA rioters to “go to Pakistan”,

A video of Uttar Pradesh police warning Muslim rioters in Meerut have surfaced across social media platforms on December 28 in which a senior officer was seen warning people of the locality after four Muslim youth had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the anti-CAA riots.

Read- Anti-CAA riots: UP police books 12 rioters under Goonda act for violence in AMU, name of students’ union president included in FIR

The Congress media ecosystem carefully edited a specific video to portray that a senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district was asking residents of a Muslim-dominated locality to “go to Pakistan” during a “protest” against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20.

However, in reality, the SP was not telling the Muslim men to go to Pakistan. Instead, he was warning four individuals who had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the anti-CAA riots. The SP was informing the locals to warn those four individuals that they should go to Pakistan if these ‘four youth’ loved the Islamic country so much.

Within no time, the “liberal-secular” media had latched on to this fake news and reported that Meerut police had asked the Muslims to “Go to Pakistan”.

Following the controversy, Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh had told, told the media that some boys raised Pakistan zindabad slogans and started running. He added that he told them that if they wanted to raise Pakistan zindabad slogans and hate India so much then they must go to Pakistan. Akhilesh N Singh had said they police were trying to identify the youths.

Several towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh especially Meerut witnessed widespread violent protests over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The anti-CAA rioters, who ran amok, under the pretext of peaceful protests, blatantly indulged in arson, vandalism and stone-pelting in opposition to the bill that aims to naturalise persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries.

On December 20 in Meerut, soon after the Friday prayers, a crowd of people wearing black bands came out from the Jama Masjid at around 2 pm to protest against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. When police tried to stop them, they started chanting slogans against the police after which the police lathi-charged them. After that, 15-20 miscreants reached the Lisadi gate intersection and started creating ruckus there. As the crowd kept swelling, the protestors started throwing stones at the police forces.

Four rioters-Asif (20), Mohsin (25), Zaheer (25) and Asif (25) were killed in police retaliation. 50 policemen were also injured in stone-pelting and other violent incidents, 3 of them were shot bullets at by the ‘protestors’ protesting against the CAA.