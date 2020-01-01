After Muslim mob went on a rampage and had attacked police officials during anti-CAA riots in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus, the Aligarh police have decided to book twelve rioters, including two erstwhile students’ union office-bearers, under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goonda Act for instigating the Muslim mob.

According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh police have identified five ex-students through the CCTV footage of December 15, which was provided by the AMU authorities. He said all the five have a criminal history and “are a threat to peace” in the district.

“I have written a letter to district magistrate CB Singh to take action against them under the Goonda Act, and they can be extended from the district for six months,” Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhar Kulhary said.

The former students have been identified as Huzaifa Amir, former secretary of the students union, Hamza Sufiyan, former vice president of the students union, Nadeem Ansari, Aamir, Mintoe, and Sarjil Usmani. In addition to these five, the name of AMU’s students’ union president Salman Imtiaz is also included in the FIR.

Among these, Hamza Sufiyan and Huzaifa Amir had been rusticated by the university administration for five years for creating ruckus at the vice chancellor’s office and for allegedly misbehaving with the varsity employees in July 2019.

Reportedly, the UP police have filed three FIR against the protestors, including students of the AMU, in the December 15 violence that took place on the campus. 26 identified ‘protesters’ including seven AMU students have been arrested for violence during the anti-CAA riots. They were booked along with other 1,200 to 1,300 unidentified people.

The violent rioters were booked under IPC sections 307 – attempt to murder, section 147 – rioting, section 332 – voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, section 336 – act endangering life or personal safety of others, section 504 – intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, section 506 – criminal intimidation and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA).

Another FIR was registered against 1,000 unidentified protesters under IPC sections 147 -riot, section 153 – provocation with intent to cause riots, section 332 – voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, section 353 – assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, section 336, section 188 – disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and section 3, 7 the Prevention Of Damage Of Public Property Act on the complaint filed by the Rapid Action Force.

Earlier, the students and the mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had unleashed violent riots against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15. The violent rioters had broken a police cordon and fought pitched battles with the security personnel.

DGP Singh had informed that 16-17 policemen had received injuries in the violent clashes with students. The police had to fire tear gas shells. The UP Police had also shared images on Twitter where they said the AMU Proctoral team was trying to block the gates and prevent AMU students from going out. The police team, they said, was at AMU circle at that time.

The police stated that despite the proctor team’s attempts, many students had scaled the gates, and had come outside to clash with the police at AMU circle. Another video showed the police warning the students not to resort to violence and breach orders of unlawful assembly. When the rioters continued to pelt stones, the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.