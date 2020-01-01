Watch: Pope Francis loses his cool, angrily yanks away the woman’s hand who wanted his blessing

On Tuesday, an angry Pope Francis slapped a woman’s hand away after she tried to grab and pull him towards her as he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square on the occasion of new year’s eve.

Reportedly, the pope was making his way to the Nativity scene at the centre of Vatican City. As he walked away from the crowd, a woman can be seen reaching out for the pope’s hand and yanked him toward her.

WATCH: Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from a woman’s clutch in Vatican City https://t.co/2nap3R0iQ4 pic.twitter.com/tubJ1xmaxu — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2020

Pope Francis became visibly upset and began slapping the woman’s hand in an attempt to free himself from her grip, and he briefly shouted at the woman.

The Pontiff was down in Vatican City on Tuesday, ready to ring in the new year with a line of adoring fans and worshippers, many of whom he was happily greeting and shaking hands with along his route.