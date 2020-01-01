Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: Pope Francis loses his cool, angrily yanks away the woman’s hand who wanted his blessing
News Reports

Watch: Pope Francis loses his cool, angrily yanks away the woman’s hand who wanted his blessing

The pope was making his way to the Nativity scene at the centre of Vatican City. As he walked away from the crowd, a woman can be seen reaching out for the pope’s hand and yanked him toward her.

OpIndia Staff
Pope Francis
Engagements185

On Tuesday, an angry Pope Francis slapped a woman’s hand away after she tried to grab and pull him towards her as he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square on the occasion of new year’s eve.

Reportedly, the pope was making his way to the Nativity scene at the centre of Vatican City. As he walked away from the crowd, a woman can be seen reaching out for the pope’s hand and yanked him toward her.

Pope Francis became visibly upset and began slapping the woman’s hand in an attempt to free himself from her grip, and he briefly shouted at the woman.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Mother Teresa, Church leaders knew about crimes of Jesuit who abused victim more than 1000 times and yet, defended him: Victim

The Pontiff was down in Vatican City on Tuesday, ready to ring in the new year with a line of adoring fans and worshippers, many of whom he was happily greeting and shaking hands with along his route.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:pope francis new year eve, pope francis video, pope francis viral video,

Big Story

#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

OpIndia Staff -
While rest of the world prayed and hoped for a better tomorrow, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy trending doom for India, hoping to bring an 'endia', an 'end' to India
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid demands reservations earmarked for Dalit Muslims

Dalit-Muslim Unity? Shehla Rashid wants Dalits to give up a part of their reservations for Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh protests: Deep dive into how JNU ‘student’ and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam went from ‘let us burn Constitution’ to ‘saving it’

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -

‘I expected but no Muslims doing it’: Tamil Congress politician and writer Nellai Kannan incites Muslims to kill Amit Shah at rally of Islamist SDPI

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,413FansLike
211,853FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com