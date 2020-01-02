Thursday, January 2, 2020
Rajasthan: 9 more newborn babies die in government hospital in Kota in last two days of December, taking toll to 100

Following the deaths of the children, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had dismissively said that children die and that there is nothing new in it.

OpIndia Staff
J. K. Lon Hospital, Kota, Rajasthan, where 100 children died in December (image: livehindustan.com)
At least nine more newborn babies have died in last two days of December in government-run JK Lon Hospital. On 23-24 December, a total of 10 babies had died in the hospital in Kota drawing severe criticism. The total deaths of children in the hospital in the month of December is 100.

As reported by news agency PTI, the hospital superintendent has claimed that the deaths of these newborns is due to the low weight at birth. JK Lon is the biggest government hospital for children and receives as many as 200-300 patients in the OPD every day. Following the deaths of the children, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Medical And Health Officer of Kota District, BS Tanwar, to look into these deaths. The Commission has directed Tanwar to appear in person on January 3 to explain reasons for not sharing the report on action taken with the Commission.

Read: When New York Times exploited children’s deaths to malign Yogi govt’s crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses

The NCPCR also observed that pigs were found roaming inside the campus. “It was evident that there was no glass in windows panes, gates were broken and as a result the admired children were suffering from extreme weather condition,” the report further stated.

Shockingly, the hospital has given a clean chit to itself by forming a committee to investigate the deaths, which has now ruled out any negligence saying resources and equipment were functioning properly.

